Swearingen Talks About Pillars For The Park, Cake Walk Fundraiser

Tami Cox Swearingen has been spending a lot of time to raise funds for the “Pillars For The Park” in Alliance, along with her committee team. Cox says, “The pillars were originally put up in the 1930’s back when the airbase was here…sometimes in the late 80’s or 90’s they had to come down because they were falling apart.” Pillars For the Park are holding a Cake Walk fundraiser this Saturday from 8pm – 12 midnight at the Alliance Eagles with entertainment from Jason Wentworth and the Main Street Players Theater Group, as well as, multiple music acts. You can hear all about Pillars for the Park, their goals, and their upcoming fundraiser with the audio interview below.