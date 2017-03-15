Suspects Still At Large In Chadron

According to Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino, “The Chadron Police Department has been investigating multiple residential burglaries, stolen vehicles and thefts from motor vehicles that have happened over the previous two weeks. The Chadron Police Department has recovered all of the three stolen vehicles. The Silver Cadillac has been recovered in South Dakota abandoned on Hwy 407 one mile North of White Clay, Nebraska last night around 8pm. Oglala Sioux Tribal Police reported that there is damage to the right front bumper of the vehicle. Chadron Police officers are in route to SD to process the stolen vehicle for evidence.”

Lordino says, “At this time the suspect(s) involved with these crimes remain at large. We are again asking for the public’s assistance. We are asking if anyone has any knowledge or information related to these crimes or have observed or sees anything suspicious in their neighborhood; to immediately call the Chadron Police Department at (308) 432-0510 or 911 in cases of an emergency. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward by contacting Crime Stoppers at (308) 432-0519. Crime Stoppers can also utilized at 1-800-422-1494 or via the internet at http://www.nebraskacrimestoppers.com/.”