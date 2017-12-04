Suspect In Weekend Alliance Stabbing Arrested Monday

The Suspect in a weekend stabbing in Alliance was arrested Monday afternoon. Alliance Police Department Operations Commander, Lieutenant Jake Henion says Officers from the Box Butte County Sheriff’s Office located a green Oldsmobile Alero in the 400 block of Snyder Place around noon on Monday. Devin Morris was located inside the vehicle and taken into custody without incident. Morris has been booked into the Box Butte County Jail with the charge of Second Degree Assault, a class IIA felony. Morris was being sought for a stabbing that occurred Saturday night around 6 pm at the Haven Trailer Court on the west side of Alliance.

The Alliance Police Department is thankful for the assistance from the public and the Box Butte County

Sheriff’s Office which led to this quick apprehension.