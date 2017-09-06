Suspect Arrested Following Pursuit In Hamilton County

(GRAND ISLAND, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP)

have arrested one man after a pursuit in Hamilton County.

An NSP Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on East 12th Road in Hamilton County just

after 5 p.m. The vehicle accelerated and the Trooper began a pursuit, winding through several county

roads in rural Hamilton County.

NSP successfully deployed a spike strip, but the vehicle continued driving for a short period of time

before coming to a stop at 10th and X Road. The driver exited the vehicle and ran into a cornfield. The

passenger stayed in the vehicle and surrendered. The passenger was released without charges.

NSP initiated a search of the area, including assistance from the NSP Aviation Support Division and

NSP K9 units as well the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, York County Sheriff’s Office, Aurora Police

Department and Sutton Police Department. After three hours, the suspect was reported to have

approached a residence asking for assistance. That resident called authorities and NSP was able to arrest

the suspect at about 10:45 p.m.

Levi Johnson, 27, of Phillips, NE, was taken to Memorial Community Health in Aurora to medical

clearance. After clearance, he was arrested and lodged in Hamilton County Jail on suspicion of Willful

Reckless Driving, Flight to Avoid Arrest, and Driving Under Suspension.