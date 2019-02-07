Superintendent lauds school bus driver’s action before fire

HAYES CENTER, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska school superintendent is crediting a driver for evacuating seven students from his bus before it erupted in flames.

Hayes Center Superintendent Tony Primavera says the bus was between rural stops Monday afternoon when the driver smelled what he thought was burning wires. He stopped the bus and got the students off, noticing smoke coming from a control panel to the left of the steering wheel.

Primavera says the driver tried to employ an extinguisher, but the smoke overwhelmed him and the fire broke out. It left only charred wreckage.

The superintendent says no one was injured. Primavera also said Wednesday the driver preferred that his name not be released.

Hayes Center is a village of about 200 residents in southwest Nebraska’s Hayes County.