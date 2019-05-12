Sunday’s win sends Huskers into biggest series of season against Michigan with Big Ten title on the line

The Nebraska baseball team (26-19) took down Arizona State in the series rubber match, 8-5, at Hawks Field on Sunday afternoon.

Senior right-handed pitcher Reece Eddins earned his team-high sixth win of the season as he went 6.0 innings and allowed three runs, while recording three strikeouts. Mike Waldron came on for 1.2 innings of relief before Shay Schanaman tossed the final 1.1 innings to earn his third save of the season.

Senior Alex Henwood produced a career-high three hits, which included a home run and a double. Angelo Altavilla and Aaron Palensky also tallied multi-hit efforts as each of them had two hits.

Nebraska took the early lead with one run in the bottom of the first as Cam Chick blasted a solo home run to right field. Arizona State responded with three runs in the top of the second, but the Huskers tied it up with two runs in the bottom of the frame. Altavilla drew a leadoff walk before Henwood smacked a two-run home run to right field.

Tied 3-3, the two teams played a scoreless third inning and fourth inning before NU plated four runs in the bottom of the fifth. Spencer Schwellenbach was hit-by-pitch in the leadoff spot and then advanced to third with Henwood’s one-out double. Schwellenbach scored on a wild pitch. Colby Gomes drew a walk to put two runners on before Jaxon Hallmark annihilated a three-run home run to left field.

ASU’s Trevor Hauver hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh to cut the lead to 7-4. The Sun Devils added a run in the top of the eighth when Lyle Lin hit his second home run of the game, also a solo shot.

NU responded in the bottom of the eighth with one run. Palensky hit a leadoff single before stealing second. Altavilla laced an RBI double to bring in Palensky and give the Huskers an insurance run.

The Huskers conclude their regular season next week when they host Michigan at Hawks Field for a three-game series, Thursday through Saturday. Thursday’s series opener is set for 7:30 p.m. (CT). All three games will be televised on the Big Ten Network.