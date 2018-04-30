Sunday in the Majors: Rockies offense goes blank, Rays long win streak snapped, Pirate rookie pitcher nearly perfect

Miami Marlins left-hander Caleb Smith glanced down at the newly acquired game ball and lineup card in his postgame locker and ranked them No. 1 among all his souvenirs.

“For now,” he said with a grin.

The way Smith is pitching lately, there may be more memorabilia ahead.

He delivered his second consecutive impressive start Sunday, allowing two hits in seven innings for his first career victory, and the Marlins took the rubber game of their low-scoring series against Colorado, winning 3-0.

“It feels amazing,” Smith said. “I can’t put it into words.”

Smith (1-3) struck out nine and walked one in the longest outing of his career. In the past two starts he has 19 strikeouts and one walk in 13 innings while lowering his ERA from 6.89 to 4.40.

Two relievers completed a four-hitter. Drew Steckenrider struck out the side in the eighth, and Brad Ziegler pitched the ninth for his third save.

Chad Bettis (3-1) went seven innings and allowed two runs, including Miguel Rojas’ solo homer .

The Marlins outscored Colorado 7-2 in the series, and the Rockies totaled 15 hits in three games.

“I don’t think it’s time to panic, by any means,” Bettis said. “We can bang it out with the best of them.”

Miami’s starting pitchers were dismal at the outset of the season, but they’ve held opponents to less than three runs in seven consecutive games.

The rotation is benefiting from reinforcements. Wei-Yin Chen came off the disabled list Saturday to win in his first start since May 1, and Dan Straily is scheduled to return from the DL to make his season debut Monday against Philadelphia.

The Marlins (9-18) won for the fourth time in five games to hike their winning percentage to a lofty .333.

“Early in the season, we were finding a way to lose,” manager Don Mattingly said. “To put a couple of series in a row together, that’s the only way we’re going to ever get marching down the road toward respectability.”

The Rockies lead the NL in homers, but their lineup included five players batting under .200, and it showed against Smith.

“We just couldn’t get to him,” manager Bud Black said. “He was pitching with a lot of confidence, even as the game went on.”

The Rockies fell to 7-17 all-time at Marlins Park with a batting average of .215.

TRANSFORMATION

Smith’s breakthrough victory came in his 15th career appearance, including eight starts. Acquired from the New York Yankees in a November trade, Smith struggled with his control early in the season.

“He would go to his bullpens and throw strikes all day long,” Mattingly said. “So we knew there was something going on between the bullpens and the games. It was really just a matter of attacking the strike zone.”

Mattingly and his staff stressed to Smith that opponents had a high swing-and-miss rate against him.

“They told me that, and everything started clicking,” Smith said. “I was beating myself the first four starts. Now I feel super confident. It’s night and day.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: 2B DJ LeMahieu (right hamstring) was feeling better but held out for the second game in a row. … LHP Chris Rusin (right intercostal strain) threw a bullpen session and is expected to be activated during next weekend’s series at the Mets.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (1-3, 4.33) is scheduled to start Monday at Wrigley Field against Cubs LHP Jon Lester (2-1, 3.29).

AROUND THE MAJORS SUNDAY

The Boston Red Sox managed to salvage their series finale against Tampa Bay while ending the Rays’ eight-game winning streak. The Bosox pulled out a 4-3 win over the Rays on Sandy Leon’s RBI single with two out in the eighth inning. J.D. Martinez had four singles and drove in two runs to help Boston overcome Denard Span’s two-run blast. The Rays were trying to reach the .500 mark and tie a club record for consecutive victories.

— The Yankees own a nine-game winning streak after Gary Sanchez unloaded a long, two-run homer in the fourth inning to back CC Sabathia on a 2-1 triumph over the Angels. Sabathia took a shutout into the sixth and held Los Angeles to five hits over seven innings. The Angels have a four-game losing streak and are just 3-9 since winning 13 of their first 16 games.

— The Astros were 8-4 winners over the Athletics as Gerrit Cole struck out 12 while yielding three runs and six hits over 6 2/3s. Cole has struck out 10 or more in four of his six starts this season after doing it just six times in five seasons with the Pirates. George Springer and Jose Altuve drove in two runs apiece for the Astros, who were tied 3-3 before scoring three times in two Oakland errors in the seventh inning.

— The Mariners pounded the Indians for the second straight day as Ryon Healy homered twice and collected four RBIs in a 10-4 romp at Cleveland. Robinson Cano supplied a two-run homer during Seattle’s five-run second off Josh Tomlin. Mitch Haniger added his 10th home run to tie for the major league lead.

— J.A. Happ struck out nine while allowing two runs and five hits over seven innings of the Blue Jays’ 7-2 win over the Rangers. Kevin Pillar homered for the third time in two games, while Teoscar Hernandez and Yangervis Solarte added solo shots. Toronto ended a four-game home losing streak and won for the third time in 10 games overall.

— The Orioles earned their first home series win of the season by getting a pair of homers from substitute starter Pedro Alvarez and a solo shot from Trey Mancini in a 5-3 decision over the Tigers. Kevin Gausman allowed one run and five hits over 5 2/3 innings for the Orioles, who took two of three from Detroit following a five-game skid.

— Nick Kingham took a perfect game into the seventh inning of his major league debut and Elias Diaz went 3-for-4 with two RBIs as the Pirates won their fifth in a row, 5-0 over the Cardinals. Kingham struck out nine over seven innings and retired his first 20 batters before Paul De Jong singled with two out in the seventh. Neither team scored until the Bucs’ four-run sixth.

— Tyler Chatwood tossed two-hit ball over seven innings and hit an RBI single as the Cubs blanked the Brewers, 2-0 to complete a four-game sweep. Addison Russell had two hits, a sacrifice fly and a run scored as the Cubs improved to 7-1 against the Brewers this year and moved a season-high five games above .500. The Brewers had won eight in a row before being held to two runs and 14 hits in the series.

— Ronald Acuna Jr. completed his successful first week in the majors by providing two doubles and reaching base four times in the Braves’ 10-1 mauling of the Phillies. The speedy Acuna had an RBI double in the eighth, walked twice and stole his first base while raising his average to .421 in 19 at-bats through five games. Johan Camargo hit a three-run home run to back Brandon McCarthy, who is 4-0 after allowing one run and five hits over 5 1/3 innings.

— The Nationals avoided a three-game sweep as Gio Gonzalez struck out eight over seven innings of a 3-1 victory against the Diamondbacks. Matt Wieters and Michael A. Taylor hit solo homers to help the reigning NL East champs improve to 12-16. Arizona fell to an NL-leading 19-8 and lost starter Robbie Ray to a strained oblique muscle in the second inning.

— Adrian Gonzalez crushed a three-run homer and had five RBIs as the Mets blasted the Padres, 14-2 to take the rubber match of the three-game series. Gonzalez also had a two-run double and fell a triple shy of the cycle. Todd Frazier and Jose Reyes also homered to support Zack Wheeler, who gave up two runs while striking out nine over five innings.

— Evan Longoria belted a three-run homer and Brandon Belt added an RBI double as the Giants beat the Dodgers for the third time in the four-game set, 4-2. Buster Posey doubled and scored twice to help San Francisco improve to 6-4 versus the defending NL champs this season. Ty Blach tossed shutout ball for the first five innings and left after allowing two runs and six hits over six-plus frames.

— The Royals have their first winning streak of the season after Cheslor Cuthbert homered twice and drove in four to lead a 5-4 verdict over the White Sox. Cuthbert hadn’t homered since last Aug. 20, a span of 109 at-bats. Whit Merrifield’s RBI single snapped a 4-4 tie in the eighth.

— Tyler Mahle surrendered just one run and four hits over 6 1/3 innings to pitch the Reds past the Twins, 8-2. Jose Peraza had three hits and Adam Duvall homered in the Reds’ four win in seven games since a 3-18 start. The Twins have dropped nine of 10.