Summertime tips with Dave’s Pharmacy

By DAVE RANDOLPH
Dave’s Pharmacy
Summertime tips from Dave’s Pharmacy
- Do mosquitoes eat you alive every year no matter how much bug spray you put on? If you answered YES, Vitamin B-1 will save you this summer! Start now and take 1 Vitamin B-1 tablet daily. When mosquitoes are out, they will not be out for you!
- You have heard it before but I am going to tell you again, SUNSCREEN! Sunscreen should be on your list of top 5 summer essentials. Do not forget to apply and reapply. Your skin is the largest organ in your body, so take care of it. However, if you neglect to apply (or reapply) sunscreen and come home from the lake or vacation with a nasty burn here is a tip for you! Store your aloe gel in the fridge or squeeze some into an ice cube tray and freeze it for an extra soothing effect!
- Stay hydrated and watch for signs of heat stroke. Whether you are 1 or 100 you are susceptible to heat stroke. Watch out for increased heart rate, redness, headache, dizziness/light headed, muscle weakness and rapid breathing. If you notice these signs in yourself or your loved one take a break, cool off in the shade or in air conditioning, drink cool water (not freezing cold), and place a cool cloth on your head and neck. Remember, if you have had heat stroke in the past you are more likely to get it again.
- If you are going into a tick infested area (think areas with many trees, lots of vegetation, etc.) wear long sleeve shirts/pants. Also, be sure to check for ticks when you get home. Be especially thorough when checking your hair, it is best if you have someone do this for you! If you did get bit or had to remove one watch that area closely over the next few days. If a red bullseye appears around the bite be sure to see a health care professional immediately.
- Who has allergies? This tip is for you! If you feel like your allergy medication is simply not working like it used to switch it up! Our bodies adapt to things and sometimes a change is needed. For instance, if you take Claritin (loratadine) and it is not giving you the relief you need try changing to Zyrtec (cetirizine). If you are currently taking Zyrtec or make a change to Zyrtec remember to take it in the evening to get the best relief! Also, for chronic allergies Benadryl should NOT be your go to. Studies have linked the frequent use of Benadryl to an increased risk of Dementia. If you have more questions on allergy medication feel free to call in to the ‘Ask the Expert’ radio show or call Dave at the pharmacy any time!
