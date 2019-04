Summertime tips with Dave’s Pharmacy

Do mosquitoes eat you alive every year no matter how much bug spray you put on? If you answered YES, Vitamin B-1 will save you this summer! Start now and take 1 Vitamin B-1 tablet daily. When mosquitoes are out, they will not be out for you!

You have heard it before but I am going to tell you again, SUNSCREEN! Sunscreen should be on your list of top 5 summer essentials. Do not forget to apply and reapply. Your skin is the largest organ in your body, so take care of it. However, if you neglect to apply (or reapply) sunscreen and come home from the lake or vacation with a nasty burn here is a tip for you! Store your aloe gel in the fridge or squeeze some into an ice cube tray and freeze it for an extra soothing effect!