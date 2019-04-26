Summertime tips with Dave’s Pharmacy

You have heard it before but I am going to tell you again, SUNSCREEN! Sunscreen should be on your list of top 5 summer essentials. Do not forget to apply and reapply. Your skin is the largest organ in your body, so take care of it. However, if you neglect to apply (or reapply) sunscreen and come home from the lake or vacation with a nasty burn here is a tip for you! Store your aloe gel in the fridge or squeeze some into an ice cube tray and freeze it for an extra soothing effect!