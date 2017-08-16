Sturgis Rally Undercover Sex Stings Nab 9 Suspects

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — Nine men were arrested in undercover sex trafficking stings during the recent Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley says the suspects are from South Dakota, Missouri, Connecticut, Minnesota and Texas. They range in age from 22 to 45.

It’s the fifth straight year that state and federal law enforcement agents have conducted operations targeting people seeking sex with minors. Undercover agents use online ads and social media applications to snare suspects.

The undercover sex stings from 2013 through last year nabbed 27 men. Seventeen of them have either pleaded guilty or been convicted at trial of various federal charges, including commercial sex trafficking.

One case was dismissed because the defendant died, and the rest are still going through court proceedings.