Studio A and Special Stitches Celebrate in Downtown Alliance



“Be Creative, Get Messy, and Have Fun” with art is what Studio A in downtown Alliance is all about. Owner Ashley Dudden is a 2005 Alliance High School graduate who made her dreams a reality in her hometown with her business. She is celebrating her business’ one-year anniversary today with a ribbon cutting by the Alliance Chamber of Commerce. Studio A is an art studio that offers art classes, painting parties for kids and adults, paint nights, art supplies, custom artwork, and custom vinyl T-shirts. Dudden says, “I grew up downtown, and always wanted to come back.” Studio A is located in downtown Alliance at 424 Box Butte Ave. You can listen to a full audio interview below.

Dudden’s mother Deb Thiems is the owner of Special Stitches, a familiar Alliance business, located in the same building. Thiems says, “It’s good to be back…I’ve been sewing for 30 years.” She does custom logos, embroidery, commercial quilting, mending, and sewing.