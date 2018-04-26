Panhandle Post

Students Earn Awards At WNCC Alliance Campus Awards Ceremony

Western Nebraska Community College is pleased to announce the following students who earned awards at the annual WNCC Alliance Campus Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, April 24.
Board of Governors Award: Karlene Sloggett
Presidential Award: Darryn Walters
Executive Vice President Award: Robert Herrera
Vice President of Student Services Student Leadership Award: T.O.P Club
Vice President of Administrative Services Non-Traditional Student of the Year Award: Linda Rutkowski

 

Alliance Campus Director Encourager Award: Rachel Richmeier
Dean of Instruction Award: Nathan Lauder
Alliance Practical Nursing Award: Abie Hyatt-Thorson
Alliance Powerline Award: Javier Martinez

