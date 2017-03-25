Student Charged With Sexual Assault At Alliance Fountain

Jordan Christen, a 20-year-old Chadron Pine Ridge Job Corps student, was arrested Tuesday. Christen is being charged with 1st Degree Sexual Assault.

According to court documents, the arrest followed an alleged March 18th assault.

According to the 14-year-old female victim, she and Christen met over the weekend at a friend’s home in Alliance. The victim alleges that during a walk the two took, Christen pushed her to the ground and forcibly had sex with her in the garden area near the Alliance park fountain.

The victim, accompanied by her mother, went to the Alliance Police Department Monday to report the incident. They also spoke with a forensic interviewer from CAPstone Child Advocacy Center .

A friend of the victim corroborated what allegedly occured to police investigators.

After the warrant for Christen’s arrest was issued and executed Tuesday, Christen was detained to the Box Butte County Jail.