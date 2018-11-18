Strong shooting second half pushes Sioux Falls past CSC

The Cougars of Sioux Falls shot 57 percent from the field and forced 30 turnovers, in route to beating the Eagles 90-44 on Saturday.

“Once again, we turned the ball over way too much and it really hurt us tonight,” Head Coach Janet Raymer said.

CSC did not hold the lead once all night and shot 14-44 from the field, for 31% in the loss.

In the first half, the Eagles shot 41% compared to the Cougars 40%. Brittni McCully made a free throw with 57 seconds remaining in the second quarter to tighten the Eagle deficit to eight, but two quick baskets made the Sioux Falls lead 12 at halftime.

19 of CSC’s 30 turnovers occurred in the first half.

Sioux Falls shot 75% from the field and 57% from three, while holding CSC to 23% from the field in the second half. The Cougars outscored the Eagles 54-20 in the two quarters.

McKenna McClintic led the Eagles with 16 points, 6 rebounds and a 60% shooting percentage.

Kaely Hummel and Lauren Sanders each scored 14 points to lead the Cougars. Krystal Carlson recorded 13 points while shooting 100%. As a team, Sioux Falls finished with 11 threes.

The Eagles travel to Kearney next weekend as they face the Lopers at 6 p.m., on Saturday, before playing Fort Hays State in Kearney at 1 p.m., on Sunday.