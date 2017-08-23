Strong Offseason Has Eagle O-Line Primed For Punishing Rushing Attack

There will be two new starters in the Chadron State Eagles’ offensive line this fall and only one of the backups has collegiate experience. So, head coach Jay Long has his fingers crossed that the veterans remain healthy. If that happens, he thinks the unit that he oversees will fare well.

The fact that three starters are returning helps brighten the picture. Both senior Matt Barden of Aurora, Colo., the left guard, and junior Jake Geil of Casper Kelly Walsh at center will be starting for the third year.

Another junior, Travis Rosma of Burns, Wyo., was the starting right tackle a year ago. He moved to the left side in the spring in what seems to be a smooth transition.

The newcomers up front are junior Adam Fuselier of Hollywood, Calif., at guard and sophomore Jared Maciejczak of Box Elder, S.D., at tackle, both on the right side.

The Maciejczak name is difficult to spell and pronounce (Ma-chee-chalk), but it’s a familiar one at Chadron State. His father, Dan, better known as “Magic,” played center for the Eagles and was a consensus All-American his senior year in 1996. He’s also in the CSC Athletic Hall of Fame and was placed on the Eagles’ All-Century Team in 2014.

“Little Magic” and his dad have seldom thrown the football overhand while playing catch. They bend over and snap it to one another.

All of the projected starters are at least 6-foot-4 and they average 284 pounds.

“I have a lot of confidence in these guys,” Long said. “They’re smart, have worked hard in the weight room to get stronger and are in really good condition. They may not appreciate it when it’s happening, but it helps them to practice against our defensive line, which we believe is one of the best in the country.”

Particularly since he’s a senior, Barden wants this to be what he calls “a great year.”

“I’m confident that we’ll do well,” he said. “There’s a lot of energy on both sides of the field. We have good camaraderie. We’ve worked hard to make this a good year. Thirty of us stayed in Chadron this summer to lift and get ready for the season.”

Barden, who was a Colorado Class 5A first-team all-state choice as a senior at Cherokee Trail High School in Aurora, Colo., has a 425-pound bench press. Long said if the Eagles have a good season, Barden should be in line for some all-star honors.

The same could be true for Romsa, who was voted the CSC offense’s most valuable player last season.

Long and his proteges have a specific goal. They want to help the running game be more productive.

The Eagles allowed just 12 quarterback sacks in their 11 games last fall and the team threw for only one fewer yard than the year before, but the running game was not as strong. It declined by 38 yards a game to a 162-yard average.

“We need to get back up to that 200-yard a game level,” Long said. “It’s something we’ve been working on. We’ll have two of the same running backs (Derek Jackson and Kevin Coy) this year as we’ve the last two years. Everybody wants to do better.”

The lack of experienced depth could be a problem, but Long says the top alternate, redshirt freshman Sam McKinley of Colorado Springs, can fill in at any of the three positions, if necessary. The coach said both McKinley and another redshirt from a year ago, Jake Norris of Fort Morgan, Colo., made vast improvement last fall and spring.

The coach adds that Nathan Baca, a transfer from Los Angeles Valley College, which had an 11-0 record last fall, will give the line a boost. He’s had experience playing both guard and tackle.

Two more redshirt freshmen, Dylan Goodman of Littleton, Colo., and Jon Hansen of Rapid City, S.D., also are available, but neither was able participate in spring practice.

Several true freshmen have caught Long’s attention as good prospects but hopes they can be redshirted. They include Thomas Cross and Chase Walker, both of Monument, Colo., Bryson Delbridge of Cheyenne Central and Austin Rapp of Moville, Iowa.

