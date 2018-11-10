Strong defense late not enough as Chadron State splits opening weekend

Chadron State College junior guard Michael Sparks went for 18 points on a night when no other player broke double digits in the game, but the visiting Texas A&M-Kingsville men downed the Eagles 71-59 in Chadron Saturday evening.

After the Eagles fell behind 18-11, with 8:03 left in the first half, Sparks hit three straight attempts – two threes and a 15-foot jumper – to pull the Eagles back to within one at 20-19. However the half ended with the Javelinas up 32-24 when the visitors drained two key three-pointers in the final two minutes of the half while CSC hit only one of its final six field goals.

CSC came out of the break on a 13-3 run, hitting five of its first shots of the half. The Eagles took a 37-35 lead just under 15 minutes to play, but saw the Kingsville team get back to a double-digit advantage after a four and a half minute Chadron State scoring drought.

With just under 10 minutes to play, Charles Gavin hit a free throw, Trey Hladky dropped in a jumper, and Sparks nailed his third trey of the game to keep the Eagles hovering within single digits for several trips down the court, but then another offensive slowdown by CSC allowed the Javelinas to creep out to their largest lead of the game at 66-49 with 5:55 on the clock.

Chadron State denied its opponent a single attempt from the field for the final 3:30 of the game, but hit only one of its own final eight field goals as Kingsville held on for a 12-point win.

Kingsville shot 11-for-23 in both halves to finish at 47.8 percent as a team. The Eagles were at 19-of-50 (38 percent) for the night.

CSC finds its next opponent in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Tuesday, as the team travels to Augustana for a 6 p.m. (MT) tip-off with the Vikings, also 1-1 in the non-conference season.