Story authors Rockies’ 8-0 win with grand slam; Cubs pound Cleveland in first 2016 World Series rematch

Kyle Freeland’s left heel throbbed after being hit by a liner.

The pain actually helped him bear down and make some of his best pitches.

“I was thinking more about my heel than my mechanics,” Freeland said.

Trevor Story hit the second grand slam of his career, Freeland scattered three hits over seven crisp innings and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 8-0 on a cold Tuesday night.

Freeland (1-3) provided plenty of heat as the lefty struck out a season-high eight to earn his first win since July 30. But there was a moment of concern when Freeland was hit by a Chase Headley liner in the fourth. Freeland took a few warmup pitches and remained in the game. After that, his mechanics have rarely looked sharper, Rockies manager Bud Black said.

“It smoothed him out. He didn’t overthrow,” Black explained. “His focus might have been more heightened, because he was in a little bit of discomfort.”

Although the heel smarts, Freeland said it will “be all right.”

Colorado outfielder Noel Cuevas notched his first major league hit — a single down the line that looked like a sure double before he slipped on the first base bag. That’s about the only stumble for the Rockies in a game delayed 46 minutes by rain on a 37-degree evening. In an effort to stay warm, Nolan Arenado resorted to wearing a ski mask in the field.

San Diego lefty Eric Lauer (0-1) had a rough outing in his major league debut. He allowed seven runs, six earned, over three innings.

“Like I said to him on the mound when I took the ball from him, ‘There’s going to be a lot of really good days ahead. You’re going to remember this because you’re going to come back from this one and have a lot of really good days,'” Padres manager Andy Green said. “Definitely not the debut I know he was looking for, but humble beginnings are a good place to start from.”

One consolation: Lauer picked up his first big league hit on a bloop single.

“It kind of hurt my hand a little bit but I’ll take it,” Lauer said.

The 22-year-old Lauer made a mistake in the second with a fastball that Story took deep to left to give the Rockies a 7-0 lead. Story’s other grand slam was April 21, 2017, against San Francisco.

Story is on a roll over his last eight games, hitting .423 with three homers.

“Just trying to put my best swing on it and not try to do too much,” Story said.

ROCKIES – UP NEXT

The Padres will throw RHP Tyson Ross (2-1, 2.81 ERA) in the series finale Wednesday. His last time out he took a no-hitter into the eighth inning at Arizona. The Rockies counter with RHP Jon Gray (1-4, 6.75), who’s looking to snap a three-game skid.

AROUND THE MAJORS TUESDAY

— The Chicago Cubs had an easy time winning a rematch of the 2016 World Series. Kyle Schwarber belted two of the Cubbies’ four home runs off Josh Tomlin in a 10-3 rout of the Indians at Cleveland. Willson Contreras and Ian Happ also went deep off Tomlin, who saw his ERA balloon to 9.24 after surrendering five runs over 3 2/3 innings. Schwarber, Happ and Tommy La Stella drove in two runs apiece for Chicago. Tyler Chatwood picked up his first win as a Cub by holding the Indians to one run and four hits over six innings.

— The Red Sox’s season-worst losing streak has reached three games after Curtis Granderson hit a walk-off homer in the 10th inning to lift the Blue Jays past Boston, 4-3. Granderson also contributed a two-run single before Toronto coughed up a 3-1 lead in the ninth.

— Mike Trout hit his major league-leading 10th home run and Andrelton Simmons went deep twice while tying a career high with five RBIs in the Angels’ 8-7 win at Houston. Los Angeles prevailed despite a shaky outing from Shohei Ohtani, who hit 101 mph on the radar gun but was reached for four runs on six hits and five walks in 5 1/3 innings.

— Gary Sanchez banged out two of the Yankees’ four home runs, Aaron Judge smacked his seventh homer of the season and CC Sabathia allowed only an unearned run and two hits in six innings of a 8-3 pounding of the Twins. Didi Gregorius added a two-run homer and three RBIs, while Gleyber Torres had a pair of hits and his first RBI in the Yanks’ fourth consecutive win.

— Jed Lowrie hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning of the Athletics’ 3-2 verdict over the Rangers. Cole Hamels dropped to 1-4, the most losses he’s ever had before the end of April.

— Marco Gonzales struck out eight and allowed five hits over six-plus innings as the Mariners handed the White Sox their eighth loss in nine games, 1-0. Corey Seager contributed two of Seattle’s five hits and scored the game’s lone run on Mitch Haniger’s fourth-inning single.

— The Diamondbacks beat the Phillies for the eighth straight time as Alex Avila went 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs in Arizona’s 8-4 victory. Robbie Ray struck out 11 but needed 107 pitches to work 4 2/3 innings, costing him the victory but helping the DBacks improve to an NL-leading 16-6.

— The Mets are 15-6 after Jay Bruce belted a 10th-inning homer to send New York past the Cardinals, 6-5. Yoenis Cespedes delivered a game-tying, three-run shot for the Mets, and Matt Harvey allowed a run over two innings in his first relief outing since being jettisoned to the bullpen.

— Mac Williamson homered for the second straight day to put the Giants ahead to stay in a 4-3 victory against Washington. Brandon Belt hit his fifth home run in six games, and Joe Panik added three hits while scoring trice in San Francisco’s third straight win.

— Travis Shaw crushed a three-run homer and Lorenzo Cain victimized his ex-teammates with a round-tripper as the Brewers downed the Royals, 5-2. Cain reached base four times after receiving a standing ovation from Kansas City fans in the first inning.

— Cameron Maybin’s RBI double in the ninth inning was the difference in the Marlins’ 3-2 win over the Dodgers in Los Angeles. J.T. Realmuto homered in the third inning and Starlin Castro supplied the game-tying double in the eighth before Miami ended a five-game skid.

— The Reds wasted a 7-3 lead in the ninth before Scooter Gennett’s second homer of the game gave Cincinnati a 9-7, 12-inning win over the Braves. Reds starter Tyler Mahle fanned 11 and no-hit Atlanta until Freddie Freeman homered in the seventh inning.

— The Rays and Orioles were postponed by rain in Baltimore. The game will made up on May 12 as part of a single-admission doubleheader.

— Rain also postponed the Pirates-Tigers game at Pittsburgh, creating a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday. It’s the 28th postponement in the majors, the most through April since the commissioner’s office began to track those records in 1986.