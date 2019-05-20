Panhandle Post

Storms expected during first round of Nebraska Boys State Golf Tournaments Tuesday

2019 Nebraska Boys High School State Golf

Round 1: Tuesday, May 21
Round 2: Wednesday, May 22

Local/Regional Competitors Morning Tee Times (MT) & Scoreboard

 

Class B – Columbus, NE

  • Alliance: Crayton Cyza – 8:40
  • Sidney: Cayden Jobman – 8:50
  • Chadron: Trevor Berry – 9:20

Weather Outlook: showers and thunderstorms almost guaranteed, winds up to 25 MPH.

 

Class C – Kearney, NE

  • Kimball: Zane Anthony – 8:30; Izaak Reuter – 9:00; Dillon Wise – 9:40; Jesse Heide – 9:40, Cole Henton – 9:50.
  • Mitchell: Burke Schneider – 8:50
  • Morrill: Braeden Struempler – 8:50
  • Bridgeport: Drake DeMasters – 9:40

Weather Outlook: showers and thunderstorms are highly likely, winds upwards of 22 MPH.

 

Class D – North Platte, NE

  • Mullen: Joshua Cox – 8:40; Maxim Svoboda – 9:20; Kendal Neal – 9:5o; Koby Walker – 10:20; Cade Groseth – 10:20
  • Garden County: Wyatt Santero – 8:50

Weather Outlook: temperatures in the low 50’s with rain, thunder and wind expected.

 

