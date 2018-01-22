Storm Brings Near Blizzard Conditions To Much Of Nebraska 

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A winter storm has brought near blizzard conditions to much of Nebraska.

The National Weather Service says more than 10 inches (26 centimeters) has already fallen on North Platte in western Nebraska, and near zero visibility has been reported near Cambridge.

Weather service meteorologist Aaron Mangels said around 5:30 a.m. that snow was just starting to fall on Hastings in south-central Nebraska, and he expected 5 to 6 inches (13 to 15 centimeters) to accumulate by the storm’s exit around 3 p.m.

The Nebraska Transportation Department websites shows around three-quarters of the state’s roads are covered with snow, but none is listed as impassable. Authorities are encouraging people to avoid any highway travel.

The blizzard warnings extend through northeast Nebraska into northwestern Iowa.