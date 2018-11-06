Stolen Vehicle Recovered In Chadron

On Sunday November 4, 2018 at approximately 8:41am the Chadron Police Department took a report of a stolen vehicle from the 500 block of King Street.

According to Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino, “Later that morning, Deputy Sayaloune with the Dawes County Sheriff’s office had contact with two juveniles ages 14 and 15 walking on Beaver Valley Road. A short distant away from an abandoned stolen vehicle. Deputy Sayaloune spoke with the juveniles and their stories did not make sense on how they had got to their current location and where they were headed. Deputy Sayaloune also located evidence at the scene that tied the two juveniles the vehicle. The vehicle’s windows had been smashed out, and the hood and roof had damage that was consistent with being jumped on.”

“Deputy Sayaloune brought the two juveniles to the Chadron Police Department where their parents were contacted. As a result of the interviews and evidence collected at the scene, the two juveniles were issued citations for False Reporting and Criminal Mischief by the Dawes County Sheriff’s Office and the 15 year old juvenile was issued a citation for theft of a vehicle.”

“The Chadron Police Department would like to remind the public, as the holidays approach, we see more homes and vehicles get broken into due to the vehicles and homes being left unlocked. Also remember that if you leave your keys in the vehicle, it is easy for someone to steal your vehicle. Don’t have a false sense of security and leave your vehicle running and unattended.”

The following is a short list of other theft prevention and safety tips: