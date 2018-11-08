Stolen Semi Recovered, Man Arrested In Hastings

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a California man and recovered a stolen semi-tractor/trailer following a pursuit in Hastings Wednesday morning.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., troopers were informed that a semi-tractor and trailer had been stolen from State Steel in Grand Island. Troopers located the vehicle as it was entering Hastings on Highway 34. Troopers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and continued driving southbound on Burlington Avenue in Hastings.

The driver eventually brought the semi to a stop near 4th street and Burlington. The driver, Juan Carlos Aguilar Alvarez, 30, of California was taken into custody without further incident.

Alvarez was lodged in Adams County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle.