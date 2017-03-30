Steven B. Peters

Nov. 20, 1958 – March 25, 2017

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the United

Methodist Church in Hay Springs at 10 a.m. with Reverend Paul Smith

officiating. A family burial will take place at a later date.

Steven B. Peters, 58, of Hay Springs passed away suddenly at his son’s

home in Thornton, Colo. on Saturday, March 25, 2017.

Steve was born on Nov. 20, 1958 to Donald F. and Donna Mae (Finkey)

Peters in Rushville. He was the youngest of four children raised on

Mirage Flats. He attended Mirage Flats District 30 School through the

eighth grade. He graduated from Hay Springs High School in 1977. He went

to work for Farmer’s Co-op following graduation

On June 4, 1978 he married Cindy Reed of Chadron. Two children were born

to this union, Joshua Steven on May 8, 1983 and Brandi Dawn on Sept. 16,

1986. Steve also worked for the City of Hay Springs, then returned back

to Farmer’s Co-op before starting his own business in the early 90s, SOS

Septic. Steve enjoyed spending time with his grandsons and his favorite

companion, Maggie – his basset-beagle, working in his garden,

woodworking and shooting the breeze with his buddies.

Steve is survived by his son, Josh and wife Sara of Thornton, Colo.;

daughter Brandi McKee and husband Brandon of Dillon, Colo.; his

grandsons Branson and Dathon McKee, Jayden Peters; his parents Don and

Donna Peters of Hay Springs. He is also survived by his brother Gary and

wife Marcine Peters of Bedford, Texas; sister Carolyn Lipps and husband

Art of Hay Springs; his beloved Maggie, nine nieces and nephews, former

wife Cindy Peters and sister-in-law Donna (Michael) Toalson of Pearsall,

Texas.

Preceding him in death was his sister Jolene Lipps, former in-laws,

Richard and Joy Reed.

A memorial has been established.

Memorials may be sent to Chamberlain-Drabbels, PO Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347.

Online condolences can be made www.chamberlainchapel.com.

Chamberlain-Drabbels is in charge of arrangements.