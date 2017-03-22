Steve “Langy” Langford, 66

Funeral services for Steve “Langy” Langford of Chadron, Nebraska will be held on Friday, March 24, 2017 at 10:00 AM at Chamberlain Chapel with Dr. Russ Seger officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery.

Mr. Langford passed away on March 20, 2017 at Crestview Care Center in Chadron.

He was born on October 6, 1950 in Chadron, Nebraska. He was 66.

Please wear your Nebraska Huskers attire for the services.

A memorial has been established. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

