Stephen Dennis Flood, 62

It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Stephen Dennis Flood

on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Box Butte General Hospital.

He was born February 6, 1956 in Pine Ridge, SD to Lavern Flood and Anna Pearl Leading

Fighter. A longtime resident of Alliance, NE he attended and graduated from Alliance

High School.

He was a member of the Indian Mission Church of God. He had a great love for music,

movies and art. He will be remembered for his kind hearted personality and strong love

for his family and friends.

He is survived by his children, Charity (Maria) Cash, Tamika Hoppes, Uriah (Katie) Flood,

Crystal (Adam) Shaft, Nicholas (Beth) Flood, Stephanie (Abdul) Flood, his grandchildren,

Trae, Lexi, Waylon, Jace, Leah, Ryder, Anna, Jo, Vincenta, Eli, Lorelei, Oliver and Elaina,

and a great-grandchild, Oliver along with an expected great-granddaughter. He is also

survived by his brother, Lavern (Lucille) Flood, special friend, Nancy Poor Bear and

numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, his grand-

parents, Dennis and Irene Flood and his sisters, Patricia and Marilyn.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 14 from 2-3 p.m. at the Bates-Gould Funeral Home.

Memorial Services will be Thursday, Nov. 15 at 2:00 p.m. at the Indian Mission Church of

God. A lunch reception will follow at Newberry’s.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.