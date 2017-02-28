Steph Curry’s Worst 3-Point Night Doesn’t Faze Warriors; #1 Kansas Survives 2nd Half Scare; Steelers Play Tag with Star Running Back Bell

NBA

Kevin Durant had 27 points and the Golden State Warriors overcame the worst 3-point shooting performance of Stephen Curry’s career in a 119-108 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Curry was 0 for 11 from 3-point range but still scored 19. Klay Thompson scored 21 points and Draymond Green had 14 points, 11 assists, six rebounds and five steals for the Warriors, who opened a five-game East Coast trip by winning their fourth in a row. That improved the Warriors’ NBA-best record to 50-9.

LeBron James returned from a bout with strep throat and scored 24 points, Kyrie Irving added 25 and the Cleveland Cavaliers held off the Milwaukee Bucks 102-95. James missed Saturday’s loss to Chicago but it was his dunk midway through the fourth quarter that triggered an 11-0 run that helped put away the Bucks. The Eastern Conference-leading Cavs are 41-17.

Indiana scored a 117-108 road win at Houston. Paul Teague led the Pacers with 25. James Harden had 25 for the Rockets but it came on a 5-for-17 shooting night. The Rockets missed 35 of the 45 3-point shots they attempted.

And in a battle of teams trying to avoid the NBA lottery, Minnesota downed Sacramento 102-88. Both teams are trying to catch Denver for the eighth playoff spot in the West. Karl-Anthony Townes led the T-Wolves with 29 points and 17 boards.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Frank Mason III scored 23 points in his final game at Allen Fieldhouse, Devonte Graham hit a series of crucial 3-pointers in the second half and top-ranked Kansas rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat Oklahoma 73-63. It was the Jayhawks first game since being elevated to the top spot in the AP rankings,. Graham finished with 16 points. Josh Jackson had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Big 12 champion Jayhawks, who trailed 54-42 before finishing the game on a 31-11 run.

Kyle Guy scored 17 points, London Perrantes had 13 and No. 23 Virginia used a small lineup to neutralize No. 5 North Carolina’s size in a 53-43 victory. Guy connected on five 3-pointers for Virginia, which is 20-9 overall and 10-7 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. North Carolina had a four-game winning streak end.

Johnathan Motley scored 19 of his 23 points after halftime and 11th-ranked Baylor won its home finale 71-62 over 10th-ranked West Virginia. The Bears avenged a 21-point loss at West Virginia on Jan. 10.

NFL

The Steelers have put the exclusive franchise tag on All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell. The team says it wants to make the 25-year-old a part of the organization “for life”, and this gives both sides time to work out a long-term deal.

Bell could have become a free agent next month. He led the NFL in average yards from scrimmage last season and became the first player in NFL history to average at least 100 yards rushing and 50 yards receiving per game. The Steelers have until July 15 to reach an agreement with Bell on a new contract. If not, he will make the average salary of the top five running backs in the league in 2017.

