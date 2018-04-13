Stein likes progression of veteran Chadron State offense during spring practice

A strong winter storm smacking northwest Nebraska Friday made for quite a dramatic change from the sunny setting at Chadron State spring football practice on Thursday, but despite weather issues throughout camp it’s not keeping the Eagles offense from advancing.

Looking ahead to the storm on Thursday afternoon Offensive Coordinator Chris Stein said adjustments and changes due to unfavorable weather are always possible and part of the territory.

With spring practice finishing up in just over a week Stein outlined the top goal he wanted to see from his unit in the spring session.

Finding that consistency should come easier with an Eagle offense that returns several key veteran players across the board, freeing up additional time to focus beyond the building blocks of Stein’s offense into more advanced plays and situations.

Running back Priest Jennings tries to elude defenders in practice Thursday.

Having a strong veteran presence also allows Stein to tinker with some new wrinkles in the spring session.

Check back for more Chadron State spring football practice coverage on Panhandle Post leading up to the April 21 spring game.