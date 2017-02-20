Panhandle Post

State Wrestling – Top Regional Finishers

2017 State Wrestling – Regional Top Finishers

Class B

120 – 1st Place – Trey Arellano – Sidney

120 – 6th Place – Jerryd Hernandez – Scottsbluff

126 – 2nd Place – Devontae Gutierrez – Scottsbluff

132 – 2nd Place – Joe Ritzen – Chadron

132 – 3rd Place – Mario Ybarra – Scottbluff

138 – 5th Place – Jorgen Johnson – Alliance

145 – 1st Place  – Ben Rodriquez – Scottsbluff

145 – 6th Place – Rey Valdez – Alliance

152 – 1st Place – Derek Robb – Sidney

160 – 4th Place – Danny Vallejo – Alliance

170 – 3rd Place – Bryant Wilson – Alliance

182 – 1st Place – Salem Harsh – Scottsbluff

195 – 5th Place – Kobe Paez – Scottsbluff

 

Class C

106 – 5th Place – Casey Benavides – Bridgeport

126 – 4th Place – Darryn Walters – Mitchell

138 – 4th Place – Logan Belsky – Gordon/Rushville

170 – 2nd Place – Abe Hernandez – Mitchell

182 – 3rd Place – Jerrod Fedorchik – Bridgeport

195 – 4th Place – Marce Vasquez – Bridgeport

 

Class D

106 – 5th Place – Nathaniel Murillo – Morrill

113 – 2nd Place – Trevor Nelson – Crawford

120 – 2nd Place – Alex Araujo – Bayard

126 – 5th Place – Mitch McKibbin – Bayard

126 – 6th Place – Justin Davis – Hemingford

 

(Results Courtesy: NSAA)