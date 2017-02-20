State Wrestling – Top Regional Finishers

2017 State Wrestling – Regional Top Finishers
Class B
120 – 1st Place – Trey Arellano – Sidney
120 – 6th Place – Jerryd Hernandez – Scottsbluff
126 – 2nd Place – Devontae Gutierrez – Scottsbluff
132 – 2nd Place – Joe Ritzen – Chadron
132 – 3rd Place – Mario Ybarra – Scottbluff
138 – 5th Place – Jorgen Johnson – Alliance
145 – 1st Place – Ben Rodriquez – Scottsbluff
145 – 6th Place – Rey Valdez – Alliance
152 – 1st Place – Derek Robb – Sidney
160 – 4th Place – Danny Vallejo – Alliance
170 – 3rd Place – Bryant Wilson – Alliance
182 – 1st Place – Salem Harsh – Scottsbluff
195 – 5th Place – Kobe Paez – Scottsbluff
Class C
106 – 5th Place – Casey Benavides – Bridgeport
126 – 4th Place – Darryn Walters – Mitchell
138 – 4th Place – Logan Belsky – Gordon/Rushville
170 – 2nd Place – Abe Hernandez – Mitchell
182 – 3rd Place – Jerrod Fedorchik – Bridgeport
195 – 4th Place – Marce Vasquez – Bridgeport
Class D
106 – 5th Place – Nathaniel Murillo – Morrill
113 – 2nd Place – Trevor Nelson – Crawford
120 – 2nd Place – Alex Araujo – Bayard
126 – 5th Place – Mitch McKibbin – Bayard
126 – 6th Place – Justin Davis – Hemingford
