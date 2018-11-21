State troopers ready to assist drivers over holiday weekend

LINCOLN — As travelers hit the road over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Nebraska State Troopers will be out in force to help keep Nebraska roadways safe. The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is also urging drivers to be prepared for potential winter weather that may arrive in the latter part of the weekend.

“Thanksgiving brings some of the busiest travel days of the year,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our troopers are prepared not only to enforce Nebraska’s traffic safety laws, but also to help motorists who need assistance.”

Troopers and dispatchers will be working throughout the holiday weekend from border to border in Nebraska. Any motorists who need assistance can call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55 from any cell phone. The public can also use *55 to get a direct connection to NSP dispatch to report impaired or reckless drivers.

Nationwide, AAA is projecting 48.5 million people will travel by car over the Thanksgiving weekend, the highest travel volume since 2005. With the potential for rain and snow in some parts of Nebraska this weekend, travelers should pay close attention to local forecasts and also check the weather and road conditions before their return trip.

Nebraska 511, Nebraska’s Advanced Traveler Information System, is the best way to stay up to date on travel conditions throughout the state. The system is available at all times via phone by dialing 511, online at www.511.nebraska.gov, or Nebraska’s 511 smartphone app.

“Thanksgiving is a time for family and friends,” said Bolduc. “With law enforcement and the public working together, we can make sure everyone arrives at their destination safely and all the seats at the table are filled.”

For those traveling outside Nebraska, most other states maintain a system similar to Nebraska 511, also available via phone by dialing 511 when present in that state.