State Transportation Improvement Plan Amendment Announced



The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and Federal Transit Administration (FTA) require each state highway agency to develop a Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). The STIP must list all highway and transit projects that will be using federal funds, as well as all regionally significant transportation projects using non-federal funding sources. It covers a period of four years and in Nebraska is updated every year on October 1st. Periodically, the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) must amend the STIP for reasons such as; to add or remove projects, to make adjustments to funding sources or estimates or to update a project’s scope of work.

An amendment, referred to as Amendment 2 to the 2018 STIP, is available for public comment on the NDOT website http://dot.nebraska.gov/projects/publications/stip/ from December 15, 2017 to 5:00 p.m. CST on December 22, 2017.

The FHWA and the FTA will not approve the revision until the public comment period has ended and comments have been evaluated and incorporated in the revision as appropriate.

Copies of the Public Involvement Plan for the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s STIP are available from each of the eight district offices. (See the attached map of the district offices and contact information.) A copy of the proposed STIP Public Involvement Plan may be obtained upon request to the Communication Office, 1500 Highway 2, P.O. Box 94759, Lincoln, NE 68509-4759, or by calling (402) 479-4512 or by emailing jeni.campana@nebraska.gov.

Under federal legislation, the Nebraska Department of Transportation is required to have a public involvement plan for the STIP in place. This plan can be viewed at http://dot.nebraska.gov/projects/publications/stip/

Federal law requires that all citizens and other interested parties in the State’s transportation planning process be given reasonable opportunity to comment on the proposed STIP and on any proposed amendments to an approved STIP. NDOT uses statewide news releases and an automated email subscription management system called GovDelivery to inform the public and advise them of the means and time period to comment on STIP’s and any amendments. All comments will be addressed and those responses reported to the FHWA and FTA.