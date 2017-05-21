State Track And Field Final Results Class C Girls

Team Scores after 17 events:

1. Norfolk Catholic 57.500 2. Thayer Central 37.000 2. Central City 37.000 4. Battle Creek 28.500 5. Bridgeport 28.000 6. Heartland 26.000 7. Mitchell 25.000 8. Dundy County-Stratton 23.000 9. Sutton 21.000 10. Hastings St. Cecilia 20.000 10. Hartington-Newcastle 20.000 12. Oakland-Craig 18.000 13. Hartington Cedar Catholic 17.000 14. North Bend Central 16.000 15. Ainsworth 14.000 15. Harvard 14.000 15. Lutheran High Northeast 14.000 18. Louisville 13.000 18. Perkins County 13.000 18. Logan View 13.000 21. Centennial 12.000 21. Shelby-Rising City 12.000 23. Chase County 11.000 23. Ponca 11.000 25. St. Paul 10.000 25. Archbishop Bergan 10.000 25. BRLD 10.000 28. Superior 8.000 28. Malcolm 8.000 28. Amherst 8.000 31. Southwest 7.000 31. Diller-Odell 7.000 31. Grand Island Central Catholic 7.000 34. Ravenna 6.000 34. Wilber-Clatonia 6.000 34. Cross County 6.000 34. Hershey 6.000 34. Stanton 6.000 39. Creighton 5.000 40. Wisner-Pilger 4.500 41. Tri County 4.000 41. Arcadia-Loup City 4.000 41. Elmwood-Murdock 4.000 41. Kimball 4.000 41. Hemingford 4.000 41. Nebraska Christian 4.000 41. Centura 4.000 48. Gibbon 3.000 48. Aquinas Catholic 3.000 50. Fillmore Central 2.000 50. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 2.000 50. Johnson County Central 2.000 50. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 2.000 50. Lincoln Christian 2.000 50. Palmyra 2.000 56. Valentine 1.000 57. Sutherland 0.500

High Jump

Class C State Record: 7-00.00 Josh Long, Arapahoe 1994

Class C Meet Record: 6-09.00 Jim Lipovsky, Sandy Creek 1992 Josh Long, Arapahoe 1994

All-Class State Record: 7-04.00 Randal Carter, Papillion-La Vista 2007

All-Class Meet Record: 7-04.00 Randal Carter, Papillion-La Vista 2007

========================================================================================== Name Grade School Final H# Pts ========================================================================================== 1 Miles Griffith 12 St. Paul 6-09.00 10 2 Cody Williams 12 Chase County 6-08.00 8 3 Joshua Bauer 11 Ravenna 6-04.00 6 4T Seth Ruppert 12 Norfolk Catholic 6-00.00 4.5 4T Keegan Ruskamp 11 Wisner-Pilger 6-00.00 4.5 6 Derek Greenlee 11 Southwest 6-00.00 3 7 Jayden Reifenrath 12 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 6-00.00 2 8 Dylan Lurz 11 Valentine 6-00.00 1 9 Blake Kastanek 11 Freeman 6-00.00 10 Wyatt Loga 10 Malcolm 6-00.00 11 Michael Kelly 12 Yutan 5-10.00 12 Adam Hoarty 12 Fillmore Central 5-10.00 13 Dylan Kneifl 9 Wisner-Pilger 5-10.00 14 Bryson Jirovsky 12 Centennial 5-10.00 15 Evan Sestak 9 Perkins County 5-10.00 16T Seth George 10 Sutton 5-08.00 16T Tyson Belitz 12 Neligh-Oakdale 5-08.00 18 Logan Kreizel 11 Lincoln Lutheran 5-08.00 19 Lincoln McPhillips 10 Hartington-Newcastle 5-08.00 -- Logan Bredemeier 12 Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer NM -- Tucker Liberty 9 Johnson County Central NM -- Ethan Munson 9 North Platte St. Patrick's NM -- Jack Reeg 11 Twin River NM

Shot Put

Class C State Record: 62-10.00 Cassidy Kramer, West Holt 2003

Class C Meet Record: 61-06.25 Phil Lueking, Southern Valley 1997

All-Class State Record: 66-11.50 Marty Kobza, Schuyler 1981

All-Class Meet Record: 63-07.50 Lucas Pinkelman, Cozad 2007

========================================================================================== Name Grade School Final H# Pts ========================================================================================== 1 Jordan Paup 12 Central City 54-09.00 10 2 Ethan Piper 10 Norfolk Catholic 54-00.50 8 3 Dylan Kucera 11 Archbishop Bergan 53-00.00 6 4 Riley Homolka 12 Wilber-Clatonia 52-10.00 5 5 Kyle Ott 11 Heartland 50-10.00 4 6 Garrett Caldwell 12 Superior 50-05.50 3 7 Hunter Miller 12 Cross County 49-09.00 2 8 Caleb Marlatt 11 Elmwood-Murdock 49-07.00 1 9 Cole Christoffersen 12 BRLD 49-02.00 10 Seth Ostdiek 12 Grand Island Central Catholic 48-06.50 11 Jan-Louw de Jager 12 Battle Creek 48-02.50 12 Timothy Dishman 12 Malcolm 48-00.00 13 Jacce Beck 12 Ainsworth 47-00.00 14 Hunter Bartels 12 Chase County 46-10.50 15 Dakota Wallin 12 Chase County 46-01.00 16 Zach Stieb 11 Arcadia-Loup City 45-05.00 17 Hunter Cerveny 10 Wilber-Clatonia 44-10.50 18 Israel Gardea 10 Wakefield 44-09.00 19 Jason Davis 12 Hershey 44-06.00 20 Tyler Borland 11 Cambridge 44-01.00 21 Steven Shields 12 Valentine 43-11.00 22 Nicholas Ronnfeldt 10 BRLD 42-05.00 23 Hudson Schweers 11 Ponca 41-05.50

Triple Jump

Class C State Record: 48-09.00 Derek Zimmerman, Freeman 2014

Class C Meet Record: 48-09.00 Derek Zimmerman, Freeman 2014

All-Class State Record: 50-02.25 Todd Brown, Holdrege 1978

All-Class Meet Record: 50-02.25 Todd Brown, Holdrege 1978

========================================================================================== Name Grade School Final H# Pts ========================================================================================== 1 Jon Christiansen 12 BRLD 44-07.25 10 2 Dakota Abbott 11 Amherst 43-10.25 8 3 Adrian Pajaron Gonzalez 12 Harvard 43-06.25 6 4 Zachary Hazen 12 Creighton 43-02.50 5 5 Hunter Klein 11 Louisville 42-09.00 4 6 Nolan Baker 11 Arcadia-Loup City 42-08.50 3 7 Kenny Osten 12 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 42-04.50 2 8 Derek Greenlee 11 Southwest 41-09.50 1 9 Blake Kastanek 11 Freeman 41-08.25 10 Jaden Withrow 12 Kimball 41-07.75 11 Caleb Buresh 12 Lincoln Christian 41-05.25 12 Solomon Peitz 10 Wakefield 41-04.25 13 Cody Williams 12 Chase County 41-03.00 14 Cole Schmidt 11 Hartington-Newcastle 40-11.75 15 Mason Schleis 10 Shelby-Rising City 40-09.25 16 Grant White 12 Neligh-Oakdale 40-01.50 17 Trevor Siroky 11 Aquinas Catholic 39-10.50 18 Dawson Caspersen 11 Centura 39-10.25 19 Cooper Von Seggern 12 Wisner-Pilger 39-02.00 20 Alex Schellpeper 12 Stanton 39-01.75 21 Aaron Poppert 12 Fillmore Central 38-05.75 22 Tanner Sand 12 Wilber-Clatonia 38-01.25

Long Jump

Class C State Record: 23-08.50 Seth Wiedel, Thayer Central 2010

Class C Meet Record: 23-08.50 Seth Wiedel, Thayer Central 2010

All-Class State Record: 25-00.25 Robert Rands, Bellevue East 2005

All-Class Meet Record: 24-11.25 Robert Rands, Bellevue East 2005

========================================================================================== Name Grade School Final H# Pts ========================================================================================== 1 Seth Ruppert 12 Norfolk Catholic 21-09.50 10 2 Adrian Pajaron Gonzalez 12 Harvard 21-06.00 8 3 Reece Foreman 10 Centennial 21-02.50 6 4 Austin Coffin 10 Shelby-Rising City 21-01.25 5 5 Dylan Ernesti 12 Hemingford 20-11.25 4 6 Alec May 12 Southwest 20-10.00 3 7 Drew Bessey 11 Palmyra 20-08.75 2 8 Mayra Almayra 11 Grand Island Central Catholic 20-05.50 1 9 Hunter Klein 11 Louisville 20-02.50 10 Cody Williams 12 Chase County 20-01.50 11 Jon Christiansen 12 BRLD 20-01.50 12 Nicholas Burger 11 Archbishop Bergan 20-01.00 13 Stone Kraft 11 Battle Creek 20-00.25 14 Dalton Tremayne 11 Ponca 19-11.50 15 Jack Reeg 11 Twin River 19-10.00 16 Nolan Baker 11 Arcadia-Loup City 19-09.50 17 Kenny Osten 12 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 19-06.75 18 Tanner Sand 12 Wilber-Clatonia 19-05.00 19 Benjamin Ward 12 Oakland-Craig 19-03.00 20 Andy Schmidt 12 Hartington-Newcastle 19-01.00 21 Jaydn Brown 11 North Platte St. Patrick's 19-00.50 22 Christian Zuhlke 12 Plainview 18-06.50 23 Aaron Poppert 12 Fillmore Central 18-03.00 24 Jayden Arehart 10 Neligh-Oakdale 17-11.00

Pole Vault

Class C State Record: 16-02.50 Tyler Loontjer, Fillmore Central 2014

Class C Meet Record: 16-02.50 Tyler Loontjer, Fillmore Central 2014

All-Class State Record: 16-07.00 Seth Burney, Beatrice 2006

All-Class Meet Record: 16-02.50 Tyler Loontjer, Fillmore Central 2014

========================================================================================== Name Grade School Final H# Pts ========================================================================================== 1 Benjamin Driewer 12 Heartland 14-08.00 10 2 Cole McReynolds 12 Central City 14-04.00 8 3 Phalen Sanford 11 Dundy County-Stratton 14-00.00 6 4 Matthew Ortmeier 12 North Bend Central 14-00.00 5 5 William Packer 11 Centura 13-06.00 4 6 Samuel Sisco 12 Aquinas Catholic 13-06.00 3 7 Kyler Banks 11 Hershey 13-06.00 2 8T Weston Johnson 11 Battle Creek 13-06.00 0.5 8T Garrett Elfeldt 11 Sutherland 13-06.00 0.5 10 Zachary Zohner 9 Battle Creek 13-00.00 11 Blake Scott 12 Sutherland 13-00.00 12 Noah Bruggeman 11 Centura 13-00.00 13 Noah Wooden 10 Centura 12-06.00 14T Seth Wiebelhaus 11 Hartington Cedar Catholic 12-06.00 14T Michael Pulliam 10 Wilber-Clatonia 12-06.00 16 Noah Lilly 11 Creighton 12-00.00 17T Peter Emanuel 11 North Bend Central 11-06.00 17T Andrew Poppe 12 Logan View 11-06.00 17T Keyan Joachimsen 11 Hartington Cedar Catholic 11-06.00 20 Riley Wehrer 11 Wilber-Clatonia 11-06.00 -- Jacob Ray 10 North Bend Central NM -- Jonathan Malec 11 Oakland-Craig NM -- Noah Okraska 9 Harvard NM -- Cole Aschoff 12 Plainview NM Scratch -- Justin Spencer 11 Mitchell NM

Discus

Class C State Record: 196-11.00 Derric Werner, Elkhorn Valley 2002

Class C Meet Record: 182-07.00 Derric Werner, Elkhorn Valley 2001

All-Class State Record: 203-06.00 Andy Meyer, Superior 1989

All-Class Meet Record: 201-07.00 Marty Kobza, Schuyler 1981

========================================================================================== Name Grade School Final H# Pts ========================================================================================== 1 Connor Wiggins 12 Bridgeport 163-06.00 10 2 Timothy Dishman 12 Malcolm 156-02.00 8 3 Tanner Peterson 12 Sutton 154-10.00 6 4 Garrett Caldwell 12 Superior 153-11.00 5 5 Hunter Miller 12 Cross County 153-00.00 4 6 Dylan Kucera 11 Archbishop Bergan 150-10.00 3 7 Tyler Davis 12 Dundy County-Stratton 142-06.00 2 8 Zach Stieb 11 Arcadia-Loup City 141-05.00 1 9 Seth Knapp 11 Lutheran High Northeast 141-00.00 10 Riley Homolka 12 Wilber-Clatonia 140-00.00 11 Connor Wilcox 10 Lutheran High Northeast 138-02.00 12 Seth Ostdiek 12 Grand Island Central Catholic 137-06.00 13 Josh Bailey 10 Johnson County Central 135-06.00 14 Hudson Schweers 11 Ponca 133-07.00 15 Kooper Reece 11 Valentine 131-05.00 16 Gage Herbert 12 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 128-10.00 17 Benjamin Rolenc 10 North Bend Central 128-09.00 18 Cole Christoffersen 12 BRLD 124-09.00 19 Lucas tenBensel 10 Cambridge 118-07.00 20 Lance Kelley 12 Southwest 117-08.00 21 Dylan Wieneke 11 West Holt 115-07.00 22 Michael Logue 10 Ponca 112-10.00

3200m Relay FINALS

Class C State Record: 8:01.06 Oakland-Craig 2001

Class C Meet Record: 8:01.06 Oakland-Craig 2001

All-Class State Record: 7:44.13 Lincoln North Star 2005

All-Class Meet Record: 7:44.13 Lincoln North Star 2005

========================================================================================== School Final H# Pts ========================================================================================== Section #1 (wind reading +1.0 M/S NE) 1 Thayer Central 8:09.4 1 10 Aubrey Fangmeier, 11, #295; Evan Fuglestad, 12, #296; Zachary Koss, 10, #297; Connor Mumm, 12, #298 2 Bridgeport 8:13.2 1 8 Jerrod Fedorchik, 12, #29; Austin Hartman, 12, #30; Jack Linders, 11, #32; Declan Jeffries, 11, #31 3 Oakland-Craig 8:16.5 1 6 Carter Thiele, 12, #221; Robert Mayberry, 10, #219; Benjamin Ward, 12, #222; Evan Reinert, 11, #220 4 Sutton 8:20.6 1 5 Nathan Hohensee, 11, #284; Garrett Leach, 12, #285; Seth George, 10, #282; Casey Van Kirk, 11, #289 5 North Bend Central 8:25.6 1 4 Peter Emanuel, 11, #199; Austin Uhing, 11, #205; Tanner Wietfeld, 10, #207; Jack Post, 12, #202 6 Chase County 8:31.6 1 3 Bryson Fisher, 12, #58; Scott Wheeler, 10, #63; Francisco Barrientos Rodriguez, 11, #56; Caleb Weiss, 11, #62 7 Fillmore Central 8:32.8 1 2 Chandler Schelkopf, 11, #102; Kole Karcher, 11, #100; JR Alcantar, 12, #98; Adam Hoarty, 12, #99 8 Tri County 8:33.5 1 1 Creighton Niemeyer, 10, #300; Dominic Smith, 9, #301; Trevin Williams, 11, #302; Colby Ensz, 12, #299 9 St. Paul 8:34.8 1 Joseph Placke, 12, #263; Jeffrey Moody, 10, #261; Jacob Paczosa, 11, #262; Jackson Seward, 9, #265 10 West Holt 8:35.8 1 Breydon Mlady, 12, #312; Payton Williams, 11, #316; Brandon Heller, 12, #311; Jordan Tasler, 10, #314 11 Malcolm 8:35.9 1 Ty Shaw, 11, #175; Noah Twohig, 10, #176; Dylan Johnson, 10, #173; Devyn Beekman, 10, #171 12 Lincoln Christian 8:36.0 1 Caleb Canfield, 10, #155; Caleb Buresh, 12, #154; Clark Stelter, 12, #157; Trent Lockard, 10, #156 13 Stanton 8:36.0 1 Trevor Doffin, 12, #268; Broderick Sieh, 11, #273; Trenton Cadwallader, 12, #267; Kelton Van Pelt, 9, #274 14 Hershey 8:38.5 1 McKade Smith, 11, #145; Dalton Ebmeier, 10, #142; Elias Huebner, 10, #143; Monte McNeil, 12, #144 15 Nebraska Christian 8:40.2 1 Ryan Dexter, 10, #184; Noah Boersen, 10, #183; Jon Dockweiler, 10, #185; Samuel Twogood, 11, #186 16 Crofton 8:48.0 1 Tyler Janssen, 10, #75; Jake Neuhalfen, 12, #76; Jaden Janssen, 11, #74; Grant Wragge, 12, #77

3200m Run FINALS

Class C State Record: 9:24.88 Dale Mackel, Pope John 1982

Class C Meet Record: 9:24.88 Dale Mackel, Pope John 1982

All-Class State Record: 8:54.12 Seth Hirsch, Millard West 2017

All-Class Meet Record: 8:57.20 Seth Hirsch, Millard West 2017

========================================================================================== Name Grade School Final H# Pts ========================================================================================== Section #1 (wind reading +1.1 M/S N) 1 Justin Vrooman 11 Hastings St. Cecilia 9:40.9 1 10 2 Brian Santiago 11 Hartington-Newcastle 9:42.2 1 8 3 Benjamin Arens 10 Ainsworth 9:44.2 1 6 4 Jonah Heng 12 Norfolk Catholic 9:51.4 1 5 5 Jackson Hirschfeld 10 Centennial 10:08.4 1 4 6 Nathan Holcomb 9 Gibbon 10:09.2 1 3 7 Samuel Saldivar 12 Johnson County Central 10:13.6 1 2 8 Riley Wehrer 11 Wilber-Clatonia 10:15.3 1 1 9 Jake Neuhalfen 12 Crofton 10:16.8 1 10 Ray Nierman 11 Harvard 10:18.3 1 11 William Kuenne 11 Chase County 10:19.5 1 12 Elijah Frasher 11 Aquinas Catholic 10:21.9 1 13 Robert Gans 12 Doniphan-Trumbull 10:23.3 1 14 Jacob Sinsel 11 Ainsworth 10:24.7 1 15 Grant Packer 10 Wood River 10:35.5 1 16 Mason Timm 11 Yutan 10:43.3 1 17 Parker Zach 10 Stanton 10:45.9 1 18 Jaden Dietlein 10 Perkins County 10:47.1 1 19 Elias Huebner 10 Hershey 10:55.0 1 20 Aaron Boone 12 Plainview 10:57.9 1 21 Jade Paxton 9 Sutherland 11:06.1 1 22 Jacob Polk 11 Logan View 11:08.7 1 23 Thomas Hynes 11 Elmwood-Murdock 11:11.5 1 24 Joel Moeller 11 Logan View 11:12.5 1

800m Run FINALS

Class C State Record: 1:52.2 Scott Poehling, Archbishop Bergan 1976

Class C Meet Record: 1:52.2 Scott Poehling, Archbishop Bergan 1976

All-Class State Record: 1:50.82 Brian Turner, Millard North 2000

All-Class Meet Record: 1:51.59 Ryan Barrows, York 1997

========================================================================================== Name Grade School Final H# Pts ========================================================================================== Section #1 (wind reading +0.4 M/S N) 1 Creighton Niemeyer 10 Tri County 2:02.9 1 2 Seth Wiebelhaus 11 Hartington Cedar Catholic 2:03.4 1 3 Max Hansen 11 Tekamah-Herman 2:03.5 1 4 Ross Kirby 12 David City 2:03.6 1 5 Broderick Sieh 11 Stanton 2:04.0 1 6 Aaron Tidyman 12 Cross County 2:05.6 1 7 Jackson Seward 9 St. Paul 2:07.0 1 8 Michael Gronewold 11 Freeman 2:07.2 1 9 Garrison Hazen 12 Creighton 2:10.5 1 10 Brandon Heller 12 West Holt 2:10.5 1 11 Jacob Paczosa 11 St. Paul 2:10.6 1 -- Caleb Zohner 12 Battle Creek DNF 1 Section #2 (wind reading +2.0 M/S N) 1 Aubrey Fangmeier 11 Thayer Central 1:56.5 2 2 Carter Thiele 12 Oakland-Craig 1:56.9 2 3 Connor Mumm 12 Thayer Central 1:58.8 2 4 Declan Jeffries 11 Bridgeport 1:59.1 2 5 Monte McNeil 12 Hershey 2:00.6 2 6 Derrek Touney 12 Ponca 2:01.4 2 7 Trent Lockard 10 Lincoln Christian 2:02.0 2 8 Zachary Koss 10 Thayer Central 2:02.2 2 9 Bryce Burry 11 Bayard 2:02.8 2 10 Chase Ochs 12 North Platte St. Patrick's 2:05.3 2 11 Peter Emanuel 11 North Bend Central 2:06.0 2 12 Zachariah Miller 10 Cambridge 2:07.1 2 ============================================================================================ Name Grade School Final H# Points ============================================================================================ Finals 1 Aubrey Fangmeier 11 Thayer Central 1:56.5 2 10 2 Carter Thiele 12 Oakland-Craig 1:56.9 2 8 3 Connor Mumm 12 Thayer Central 1:58.8 2 6 4 Declan Jeffries 11 Bridgeport 1:59.1 2 5 5 Monte McNeil 12 Hershey 2:00.6 2 4 6 Derrek Touney 12 Ponca 2:01.4 2 3 7 Trent Lockard 10 Lincoln Christian 2:02.0 2 2 8 Zachary Koss 10 Thayer Central 2:02.2 2 1 9 Bryce Burry 11 Bayard 2:02.8 2 10 Creighton Niemeyer 10 Tri County 2:02.9 1 11 Seth Wiebelhaus 11 Hartington Cedar Catholic 2:03.4 1 12 Max Hansen 11 Tekamah-Herman 2:03.5 1 13 Ross Kirby 12 David City 2:03.6 1 14 Broderick Sieh 11 Stanton 2:04.0 1 15 Chase Ochs 12 North Platte St. Patrick's 2:05.3 2 16 Aaron Tidyman 12 Cross County 2:05.6 1 17 Peter Emanuel 11 North Bend Central 2:06.0 2 18 Jackson Seward 9 St. Paul 2:07.0 1 19 Zachariah Miller 10 Cambridge 2:07.1 2 20 Michael Gronewold 11 Freeman 2:07.2 1 21 Garrison Hazen 12 Creighton 2:10.5 1 22 Brandon Heller 12 West Holt 2:10.5 1 23 Jacob Paczosa 11 St. Paul 2:10.6 1 -- Caleb Zohner 12 Battle Creek DNF 1

400m Relay FINALS

Class C State Record: 42.99 Hastings St. Cecilia 1993

Class C Meet Record: 42.99 Hastings St. Cecilia 1993

All-Class State Record: 41.40 Papillion-La Vista 2013

All-Class Meet Record: 41.40 Papillion-La Vista 2013

========================================================================================== School Final H# Pts ========================================================================================== Section #1 (wind reading +1.1 M/S NW) 1 Diller-Odell 45.6 1 Dylan Wolbert, 12, #86; Reese Hennerberg, 12, #82; Tyson Landenberger, 11, #83; Christian McCown, 12, #84 2 Centura 45.6 1 Kaleb Johnson, 12, #49; Jaden Myers, 12, #50; James Price, 12, #52; Dawson Caspersen, 11, #48 3 Tekamah-Herman 45.7 1 Lucas Wakehouse, 9, #294; Cody Hopkins, 12, #291; Brandon Schram, 10, #293; Dustin Pickell, 12, #292 5 Creighton 45.9 1 Thad Hazen, 9, #68; Tegan McLean, 11, #71; Derek Wortman, 10, #72; Zachary Hazen, 12, #69 -- Central City DQ 1 Shad Quintanilla, 9, #331; Jordan Paup, 12, #46; Michael Murray, 11, #332; Vincent Ohlman, 12, #45 -- Hemingford DNF 1 Dylan Ernesti, 12, #136; Konnor Weber, 11, #138; Jonathan Mayer, 12, #137; Jameson Wood, 12, #139 -- North Platte St. Patrick's DNF 1 Jacob Swift, 10, #214; Lane Knisley, 12, #210; Gary White III, 11, #216; James Schroll, 11, #213 Section #2 (wind reading +1.0 M/S N) 1 Mitchell 43.9 2 Hunter Lemley, 10, #179; Drake Gilliland, 11, #177; Abraham Hernandez, 11, #178; Christian Perez, 12, #180 2 Hartington Cedar Catholic 43.9 2 Austin Arens, 11, #113; Stephen Hillis, 12, #116; Jacob Keiser, 9, #119; Isaac Creamer, 11, #114 3 Perkins County 44.0 2 Bailey Schrotberger, 12, #229; Alex Patrick, 9, #228; Bryce Wilson, 12, #232; Charles Johnson, 11, #227 4 Norfolk Catholic 44.5 2 Ryan Vetter, 10, #198; Tobi Obatusin, 12, #194; Kelby Schaefer, 11, #197; Dylan Kautz, 10, #193 5 Louisville 44.7 2 Spencer Warner, 11, #167; Joshua Gray, 12, #164; Frank Novotny, 12, #166; Hunter Klein, 11, #165 6 Shelby-Rising City 44.7 2 Carter Smith, 12, #251; Drew Schultz, 12, #250; Austin Coffin, 10, #246; Lincoln Schoenrock, 11, #249 7 Heartland 45.0 2 Benjamin Driewer, 12, #132; Lane Huebert, 11, #133; Noah Boyd, 11, #131; Austin Stuhr, 12, #135 -- Stanton DNF 2 Trey Erbst, 12, #269; Henry Bohac, 12, #266; Myles Nickolite, 12, #271; Cade Goger, 10, #270 ============================================================================================ School Final H# Points ============================================================================================ Finals 1 Mitchell 43.9 2 10 2 Hartington Cedar Catholic 43.9 2 8 3 Perkins County 44.0 2 6 4 Norfolk Catholic 44.5 2 5 5 Louisville 44.7 2 4 6 Shelby-Rising City 44.7 2 3 7 Heartland 45.0 2 2 8 Diller-Odell 45.6 1 1 9 Centura 45.6 1 10 Tekamah-Herman 45.7 1 11 Creighton 45.9 1 -- Central City DQ 1 Violation 22 -- Stanton DNF 2 -- Hemingford DNF 1 -- North Platte St. Patrick's DNF 1

110m Hurdles PRELIMS

Class C State Record: 14.37 Sean Pille, Oakland-Craig 2012

Class C Meet Record: 14.37 Sean Pille, Oakland-Craig 2012

All-Class State Record: 13.8 Mashona Marsh, Omaha Benson 1975

All-Class Meet Record: 13.8 Mashona Marsh, Omaha Benson 1975

========================================================================================== Name Grade School Prelims H# Qual ========================================================================================== Heat #1 (wind reading +0.3 M/S NW) 1 Dawson Bowers 12 Battle Creek 15.04 1 Q 2 Garret Ruge 12 Battle Creek 15.68 1 q 3 Derek Smith 11 Archbishop Bergan 15.89 1 q 4 Brady Kilgore 10 Kimball 15.90 1 q 5 Mason Prososki 9 Twin River 16.05 1 6 Gary White III 11 North Platte St. Patrick's 16.18 1 7 Turner Korth 10 Hartington-Newcastle 16.77 1 8 Derek Greenlee 11 Southwest 16.84 1 Heat #2 (wind reading +2.0 M/S N) 1 Vincent Ohlman 12 Central City 15.14 2 Q 2 Reese Hennerberg 12 Diller-Odell 15.49 2 q 3 Reed Trumler 12 Centura 16.11 2 4 Cody Williams 12 Chase County 16.21 2 5 Korrell Koehlmoos 11 Wisner-Pilger 16.23 2 6 Levi Heckenlaible 10 Hartington Cedar Catholic 16.39 2 7 Blake Kastanek 11 Freeman 16.52 2 8 Alex Griess 12 Sutton 16.69 2 Heat #3 (wind reading +0.5 M/S NE) 1 Luke Wemhoff 11 Grand Island Central Catholic 15.64 3 Q 2 Phalen Sanford 11 Dundy County-Stratton 15.67 3 q 3 Matthew Ortmeier 12 North Bend Central 16.17 3 4 Kyle Baumert 10 Sutton 16.26 3 5 Holden Vavricek 12 Shelby-Rising City 16.55 3 6 Payton Allen 11 Ainsworth 16.66 3 7 AdeDamola Akinnigbagbe 11 Plainview 16.91 3 8 Brady Hull 10 Logan View 17.04 3 ================================================================================================= Name Grade School Prelims H# Qual ================================================================================================= Preliminaries 1 Dawson Bowers 12 Battle Creek 15.04 1 Q 1 Vincent Ohlman 12 Central City 15.14 2 Q 2 Reese Hennerberg 12 Diller-Odell 15.49 2 q 1 Luke Wemhoff 11 Grand Island Central Catholic 15.64 3 Q 2 Phalen Sanford 11 Dundy County-Stratton 15.67 3 q 2 Garret Ruge 12 Battle Creek 15.68 1 q 3 Derek Smith 11 Archbishop Bergan 15.89 1 q 4 Brady Kilgore 10 Kimball 15.90 1 q 5 Mason Prososki 9 Twin River 16.05 1 3 Reed Trumler 12 Centura 16.11 2 3 Matthew Ortmeier 12 North Bend Central 16.17 3 6 Gary White III 11 North Platte St. Patrick's 16.18 1 4 Cody Williams 12 Chase County 16.21 2 5 Korrell Koehlmoos 11 Wisner-Pilger 16.23 2 4 Kyle Baumert 10 Sutton 16.26 3 6 Levi Heckenlaible 10 Hartington Cedar Catholic 16.39 2 7 Blake Kastanek 11 Freeman 16.52 2 5 Holden Vavricek 12 Shelby-Rising City 16.55 3 6 Payton Allen 11 Ainsworth 16.66 3 8 Alex Griess 12 Sutton 16.69 2 7 Turner Korth 10 Hartington-Newcastle 16.77 1 8 Derek Greenlee 11 Southwest 16.84 1 7 AdeDamola Akinnigbagbe 11 Plainview 16.91 3 8 Brady Hull 10 Logan View 17.04 3

110m Hurdles FINALS

Class C State Record: 14.37 Sean Pille, Oakland-Craig 2012

Class C Meet Record: 14.37 Sean Pille, Oakland-Craig 2012

All-Class State Record: 13.8 Mashona Marsh, Omaha Benson 1975

All-Class Meet Record: 13.8 Mashona Marsh, Omaha Benson 1975

========================================================================================== Name Grade School Final H# Pts ========================================================================================== Heat #1 1 Vincent Ohlman 12 Central City 14.5 1 10 2 Dawson Bowers 12 Battle Creek 14.5 1 8 3 Reese Hennerberg 12 Diller-Odell 14.8 1 6 4 Phalen Sanford 11 Dundy County-Stratton 15.0 1 5 5 Brady Kilgore 10 Kimball 15.2 1 4 6 Garret Ruge 12 Battle Creek 15.3 1 3 7 Luke Wemhoff 11 Grand Island Central Catholic 15.8 1 2 8 Derek Smith 11 Archbishop Bergan 16.0 1 1

100m Dash PRELIMS

Class C State Record: 10.79 Dylan Kautz, Norfolk Catholic 2017

Class C Meet Record: 10.79 Dylan Kautz, Norfolk Catholic 2017

All-Class State Record: 10.41 Kenzo Cotton, Papillion-La Vista 2013

All-Class Meet Record: 10.41 Kenzo Cotton, Papillion-La Vista 2013

========================================================================================== Name Grade School Prelims H# Qual ========================================================================================== Heat #1 (wind reading +2.0 M/S N) 1 Dylan Kautz 10 Norfolk Catholic 10.79 1 Q 2 Hunter Spier 12 Lutheran High Northeast 11.12 1 q 3 Max Christensen 12 Logan View 11.26 1 q 4 Henry Bohac 12 Stanton 11.28 1 q 5 Jon Christiansen 12 BRLD 11.41 1 6 Joshua Gray 12 Louisville 11.46 1 7 Joseph Ferrero 12 Bayard 11.51 1 8 Wyatt Placke 10 St. Paul 11.76 1 Heat #2 (wind reading +0.1 M/S E) 1 Bailey Schrotberger 12 Perkins County 11.30 2 Q 2 Austin Stuhr 12 Heartland 11.38 2 q 3 Christian Perez 12 Mitchell 11.43 2 4 James Schroll 11 North Platte St. Patrick's 11.57 2 5 Andy Schmidt 12 Hartington-Newcastle 11.72 2 6 Zachary Hazen 12 Creighton 11.74 2 7 James Montgomery 12 Southern 11.81 2 8 Jacob Rogers 10 Sutton 11.98 2 Heat #3 (wind reading +1.6 M/S N) 1 Lincoln Schoenrock 11 Shelby-Rising City 11.29 3 Q 2 Stephen Hillis 12 Hartington Cedar Catholic 11.32 3 q 3 Tanner Lamoree 12 Cross County 11.40 3 4 Curtis Peterson 12 Palmyra 11.58 3 5 Luke Wemhoff 11 Grand Island Central Catholic 11.59 3 6 Justin Rohloff 12 Archbishop Bergan 11.65 3 7 Lane Knisley 12 North Platte St. Patrick's 11.91 3 8 Alex Kerkman 12 Neligh-Oakdale 11.94 3 ================================================================================================= Name Grade School Prelims H# Qual ================================================================================================= Preliminaries 1 Dylan Kautz 10 Norfolk Catholic 10.79 1 Q 2 Hunter Spier 12 Lutheran High Northeast 11.12 1 q 3 Max Christensen 12 Logan View 11.26 1 q 4 Henry Bohac 12 Stanton 11.28 1 q 1 Lincoln Schoenrock 11 Shelby-Rising City 11.29 3 Q 1 Bailey Schrotberger 12 Perkins County 11.30 2 Q 2 Stephen Hillis 12 Hartington Cedar Catholic 11.32 3 q 2 Austin Stuhr 12 Heartland 11.38 2 q 3 Tanner Lamoree 12 Cross County 11.40 3 5 Jon Christiansen 12 BRLD 11.41 1 3 Christian Perez 12 Mitchell 11.43 2 6 Joshua Gray 12 Louisville 11.46 1 7 Joseph Ferrero 12 Bayard 11.51 1 4 James Schroll 11 North Platte St. Patrick's 11.57 2 4 Curtis Peterson 12 Palmyra 11.58 3 5 Luke Wemhoff 11 Grand Island Central Catholic 11.59 3 6 Justin Rohloff 12 Archbishop Bergan 11.65 3 5 Andy Schmidt 12 Hartington-Newcastle 11.72 2 6 Zachary Hazen 12 Creighton 11.74 2 8 Wyatt Placke 10 St. Paul 11.76 1 7 James Montgomery 12 Southern 11.81 2 7 Lane Knisley 12 North Platte St. Patrick's 11.91 3 8 Alex Kerkman 12 Neligh-Oakdale 11.94 3 8 Jacob Rogers 10 Sutton 11.98 2

100m Dash FINALS

Class C State Record: 10.79 Dylan Kautz, Norfolk Catholic 2017

Class C Meet Record: 10.79 Dylan Kautz, Norfolk Catholic 2017

All-Class State Record: 10.41 Kenzo Cotton, Papillion-La Vista 2013

All-Class Meet Record: 10.41 Kenzo Cotton, Papillion-La Vista 2013

========================================================================================== Name Grade School Final H# Pts ========================================================================================== Heat #1 1 Dylan Kautz 10 Norfolk Catholic 10.6 1 10 2 Hunter Spier 12 Lutheran High Northeast 10.9 1 8 3 Henry Bohac 12 Stanton 11.0 1 6 4 Max Christensen 12 Logan View 11.1 1 5 5 Austin Stuhr 12 Heartland 11.1 1 4 6 Bailey Schrotberger 12 Perkins County 11.2 1 3 7 Lincoln Schoenrock 11 Shelby-Rising City 11.2 1 2 8 Stephen Hillis 12 Hartington Cedar Catholic 11.2 1 1

400m Dash PRELIMS

Class C State Record: 48.33 Joel Duffield, Morrill 2002

Class C Meet Record: 48.33 Joel Duffield, Morrill 2002

All-Class State Record: 46.98 Lukas Hulett, Bellevue East 2006

All-Class Meet Record: 47.05 Cody Rush, Northwest 2012

========================================================================================== Name Grade School Prelims H# Qual ========================================================================================== Heat #1 (wind reading +2.5 M/S N) 1 Abraham Hernandez 11 Mitchell 51.15 1 Q 2 Bryce Wilson 12 Perkins County 51.77 1 q 3 Carter Bornemeier 10 Elmwood-Murdock 51.82 1 q 4 Caleb Zohner 12 Battle Creek 51.98 1 q 5 Chase Ochs 12 North Platte St. Patrick's 52.40 1 6 Andrew Winsterman 12 Nebraska Christian 52.76 1 7 Tobi Obatusin 12 Norfolk Catholic 53.09 1 -- Cooper Von Seggern 12 Wisner-Pilger DQ 1 Heat #2 (wind reading +0.7 M/S N) 1 Derrek Touney 12 Ponca 51.08 2 Q 2 Austin Stuhr 12 Heartland 51.58 2 q 3 Seth Weber 12 Freeman 52.42 2 4 Nicholas Burger 11 Archbishop Bergan 52.60 2 5 Jared Tyrrell 11 Emerson-Hubbard-Pender (E-H-P) 52.62 2 6 Evan Fuglestad 12 Thayer Central 53.64 2 7 Tanner Sand 12 Wilber-Clatonia 54.35 2 8 Shayden Neptune 11 West Holt 54.50 2 Heat #3 (wind reading +0.4 M/S NE) 1 Joseph Howser 10 North Bend Central 51.27 3 Q 2 Vincent Ohlman 12 Central City 51.94 3 q 3 Garrett Foust 12 North Platte St. Patrick's 52.10 3 4 Seth Ruppert 12 Norfolk Catholic 52.49 3 5 Wyatt Gleason 12 Grand Island Central Catholic 53.07 3 6 Dawson Caspersen 11 Centura 53.50 3 7 John Novicki 11 Plainview 55.03 3 8 Benny Estrada Lujan 12 BRLD 55.37 3 ================================================================================================= Name Grade School Prelims H# Qual ================================================================================================= Preliminaries 1 Derrek Touney 12 Ponca 51.08 2 Q 1 Abraham Hernandez 11 Mitchell 51.15 1 Q 1 Joseph Howser 10 North Bend Central 51.27 3 Q 2 Austin Stuhr 12 Heartland 51.58 2 q 2 Bryce Wilson 12 Perkins County 51.77 1 q 3 Carter Bornemeier 10 Elmwood-Murdock 51.82 1 q 2 Vincent Ohlman 12 Central City 51.94 3 q 4 Caleb Zohner 12 Battle Creek 51.98 1 q 3 Garrett Foust 12 North Platte St. Patrick's 52.10 3 5 Chase Ochs 12 North Platte St. Patrick's 52.40 1 3 Seth Weber 12 Freeman 52.42 2 4 Seth Ruppert 12 Norfolk Catholic 52.49 3 4 Nicholas Burger 11 Archbishop Bergan 52.60 2 5 Jared Tyrrell 11 Emerson-Hubbard-Pender (E-H-P) 52.62 2 6 Andrew Winsterman 12 Nebraska Christian 52.76 1 5 Wyatt Gleason 12 Grand Island Central Catholic 53.07 3 7 Tobi Obatusin 12 Norfolk Catholic 53.09 1 6 Dawson Caspersen 11 Centura 53.50 3 6 Evan Fuglestad 12 Thayer Central 53.64 2 7 Tanner Sand 12 Wilber-Clatonia 54.35 2 8 Shayden Neptune 11 West Holt 54.50 2 7 John Novicki 11 Plainview 55.03 3 8 Benny Estrada Lujan 12 BRLD 55.37 3 -- Cooper Von Seggern 12 Wisner-Pilger DQ 1

400m Dash FINALS

Class C State Record: 48.33 Joel Duffield, Morrill 2002

Class C Meet Record: 48.33 Joel Duffield, Morrill 2002

All-Class State Record: 46.98 Lukas Hulett, Bellevue East 2006

All-Class Meet Record: 47.05 Cody Rush, Northwest 2012

========================================================================================== Name Grade School Final H# Pts ========================================================================================== Heat #1 1 Abraham Hernandez 11 Mitchell 51.1 1 10 2 Derrek Touney 12 Ponca 51.6 1 8 3 Joseph Howser 10 North Bend Central 51.7 1 6 4 Austin Stuhr 12 Heartland 51.9 1 5 5 Vincent Ohlman 12 Central City 51.9 1 4 6 Carter Bornemeier 10 Elmwood-Murdock 52.1 1 3 7 Caleb Zohner 12 Battle Creek 52.3 1 2 8 Bryce Wilson 12 Perkins County 52.9 1 1

1600m Run FINALS

Class C State Record: 4:18.6 Larry Kessebaum, Hebron 1967

Class C Meet Record: 4:18.6 Larry Kessebaum, Hebron 1967

All-Class State Record: 4:09.84 Milo Greder, Omaha Westside 2017

All-Class Meet Record: 4:09.84 Milo Greder, Omaha Westside 2017

========================================================================================== Name Grade School Final H# Pts ========================================================================================== Section #1 (wind reading +0.6 M/S W) 1 Justin Vrooman 11 Hastings St. Cecilia 4:28.3 1 10 2 Benjamin Arens 10 Ainsworth 4:30.3 1 8 3 Brian Santiago 11 Hartington-Newcastle 4:31.9 1 6 4 Jonah Heng 12 Norfolk Catholic 4:32.8 1 5 5 Declan Jeffries 11 Bridgeport 4:33.1 1 4 6 Creighton Niemeyer 10 Tri County 4:34.7 1 3 7 Jackson Hirschfeld 10 Centennial 4:35.5 1 2 8 Jack Linders 11 Bridgeport 4:35.9 1 1 9 Devyn Beekman 10 Malcolm 4:37.2 1 10 Gage Delimont 10 Ainsworth 4:37.4 1 11 Trevor Doffin 12 Stanton 4:39.1 1 12 Samuel Saldivar 12 Johnson County Central 4:39.6 1 13 Jack Post 12 North Bend Central 4:43.9 1 14 William Kuenne 11 Chase County 4:45.8 1 15 Nathan Holcomb 9 Gibbon 4:46.1 1 16 Leo Bykerk 9 Hastings St. Cecilia 4:47.3 1 17 Jeffrey Moody 10 St. Paul 4:48.5 1 18 Tanner Arens 10 Crofton 4:48.5 1 19 Kole Karcher 11 Fillmore Central 4:50.2 1 20 Zachariah Miller 10 Cambridge 4:51.0 1 21 Austin Uhing 11 North Bend Central 4:52.9 1 22 Calby Ruskamp 10 Wisner-Pilger 4:57.3 1 23 Elias Huebner 10 Hershey 4:58.1 1 24 Jacob Polk 11 Logan View 5:01.8 1

300m Hurdles PRELIMS

Class C State Record: 38.5 Brad Beyke, Hastings St. Cecilia 1993

Class C Meet Record: 38.5 Brad Beyke, Hastings St. Cecilia 1993

All-Class State Record: 37.29 Aaron Brandt, Bishop Neumann 2006

All-Class Meet Record: 37.29 Aaron Brandt, Bishop Neumann 2006

========================================================================================== Name Grade School Prelims H# Qual ========================================================================================== Heat #1 (wind reading -0.3 M/S SE) 1 Phalen Sanford 11 Dundy County-Stratton 39.99 1 Q 3 Joshua Gray 12 Louisville 41.39 1 q 4 Drake Gilliland 11 Mitchell 41.43 1 5 Cooper Von Seggern 12 Wisner-Pilger 41.82 1 6 Jack Drahota 9 Ravenna 41.96 1 7 Keegan Ruskamp 11 Wisner-Pilger 42.49 1 8 Mitchell McKibbin 11 Bayard 44.87 1 -- Branden Daro 12 Aquinas Catholic DQ 1 Violation 6 Heat #2 (wind reading -0.5 M/S E) 1 Garret Ruge 12 Battle Creek 39.98

300m Hurdles FINALS

Class C State Record: 38.5 Brad Beyke, Hastings St. Cecilia 1993

Class C Meet Record: 38.5 Brad Beyke, Hastings St. Cecilia 1993

All-Class State Record: 37.29 Aaron Brandt, Bishop Neumann 2006

All-Class Meet Record: 37.29 Aaron Brandt, Bishop Neumann 2006

========================================================================================== Name Grade School Final H# Pts ========================================================================================== Heat #1 (wind reading +1.0 M/S NW) 1 Phalen Sanford 11 Dundy County-Stratton 38.6 1 10 2 Garret Ruge 12 Battle Creek 39.4 1 8 3 Andy Schmidt 12 Hartington-Newcastle 39.4 1 6 4 Vincent Ohlman 12 Central City 40.4 1 5 5 Luke Wemhoff 11 Grand Island Central Catholic 40.8 1 4 6 Joshua Gray 12 Louisville 41.0 1 3 7 Trevor Leach 11 Sutton 41.7 1 2 8 Dawson Bowers 12 Battle Creek 42.1 1 1

200m Dash PRELIMS

Class C State Record: 21.78 Cole Biodrowski, Fort Calhoun 2001

Class C Meet Record: 21.78 Cole Biodrowski, Fort Calhoun 2001

All-Class State Record: 21.31 Kenzo Cotton, Papillion-La Vista 2012

All-Class Meet Record: 21.31 Kenzo Cotton, Papillion-LaVista 2012

========================================================================================== Name Grade School Prelims H# Qual ========================================================================================== Heat #1 (wind reading +2.6 M/S N) 1 Dylan Kautz 10 Norfolk Catholic 21.87 1 Q 2 Hunter Spier 12 Lutheran High Northeast 22.56 1 q 3 Christian Perez 12 Mitchell 22.82 1 q 4 James Schroll 11 North Platte St. Patrick's 23.26 1 5 Stone Kraft 11 Battle Creek 23.28 1 6 Andrew Lyons 10 Aquinas Catholic 23.39 1 7 Braxton Bradley 11 Southern 23.40 1 8 Garrett Leach 12 Sutton 23.43 1 Heat #2 (wind reading +0.3 M/S E) 1 Andrew Winsterman 12 Nebraska Christian 22.99 2 Q 2 Austin Stuhr 12 Heartland 23.03 2 q 3 Curtis Peterson 12 Palmyra 23.20 2 4 Justin Rohloff 12 Archbishop Bergan 23.36 2 5 Chase Perchal 9 Yutan 23.39 2 6 Parker Klinginsmith 11 St. Paul 23.96 2 7 Ryan Van Pelt 11 Southwest 24.08 2 8 Bronc Temple 11 Ainsworth 24.64 2 Heat #3 (wind reading +2.6 M/S N) 1 Max Christensen 12 Logan View 22.76 3 Q 2 Stephen Hillis 12 Hartington Cedar Catholic 22.95 3 q 3 Hunter Klein 11 Louisville 23.06 3 q 4 Abraham Hernandez 11 Mitchell 23.07 3 5 Miles Griffith 12 St. Paul 23.49 3 6 Jon Christiansen 12 BRLD 23.64 3 7 Jared Tyrrell 11 Emerson-Hubbard-Pender (E-H-P) 23.93 3 8 Wyatt Hitchcock 11 Valentine 24.09 3 ================================================================================================= Name Grade School Prelims H# Qual ================================================================================================= Preliminaries 1 Dylan Kautz 10 Norfolk Catholic 21.87 1 Q 2 Hunter Spier 12 Lutheran High Northeast 22.56 1 q 1 Max Christensen 12 Logan View 22.76 3 Q 3 Christian Perez 12 Mitchell 22.82 1 q 2 Stephen Hillis 12 Hartington Cedar Catholic 22.95 3 q 1 Andrew Winsterman 12 Nebraska Christian 22.99 2 Q 2 Austin Stuhr 12 Heartland 23.03 2 q 3 Hunter Klein 11 Louisville 23.06 3 q 4 Abraham Hernandez 11 Mitchell 23.07 3 3 Curtis Peterson 12 Palmyra 23.20 2 4 James Schroll 11 North Platte St. Patrick's 23.26 1 5 Stone Kraft 11 Battle Creek 23.28 1 4 Justin Rohloff 12 Archbishop Bergan 23.36 2 5 Chase Perchal 9 Yutan 23.39 2 6 Andrew Lyons 10 Aquinas Catholic 23.39 1 7 Braxton Bradley 11 Southern 23.40 1 8 Garrett Leach 12 Sutton 23.43 1 5 Miles Griffith 12 St. Paul 23.49 3 6 Jon Christiansen 12 BRLD 23.64 3 7 Jared Tyrrell 11 Emerson-Hubbard-Pender (E-H-P) 23.93 3 6 Parker Klinginsmith 11 St. Paul 23.96 2 7 Ryan Van Pelt 11 Southwest 24.08 2 8 Wyatt Hitchcock 11 Valentine 24.09 3 8 Bronc Temple 11 Ainsworth 24.64 2 CLASS C BOYS 200M DASH FINAL -- START LIST (Saturday at 3:25 PM) ============================================================================================ Lane Name Grade School Prelim Result Bib# H# ============================================================================================ 1 Austin Stuhr 12 Heartland 2nd/23.03 135 1 2 Stephen Hillis 12 Hartington Cedar Catholic 2nd/22.95 116 1 3 Max Christensen 12 Logan View 1st/22.76 159 1 4 Dylan Kautz 10 Norfolk Catholic 1st/21.87 193 1 5 Hunter Spier 12 Lutheran High Northeast 2nd/22.56 169 1 6 Christian Perez 12 Mitchell 3rd/22.82 180 1 7 Andrew Winsterman 12 Nebraska Christian 1st/22.99 187 1 8 Hunter Klein 11 Louisville 3rd/23.06 165 1

200m Dash FINALS

Class C State Record: 21.78 Cole Biodrowski, Fort Calhoun 2001

Class C Meet Record: 21.78 Cole Biodrowski, Fort Calhoun 2001

All-Class State Record: 21.31 Kenzo Cotton, Papillion-La Vista 2012

All-Class Meet Record: 21.31 Kenzo Cotton, Papillion-LaVista 2012

========================================================================================== Name Grade School Final H# Pts ========================================================================================== Heat #1 (wind reading -0.1 M/S W) 1 Dylan Kautz 10 Norfolk Catholic 21.8 1 10 2 Max Christensen 12 Logan View 22.1 1 8 3 Hunter Spier 12 Lutheran High Northeast 22.5 1 6 4 Christian Perez 12 Mitchell 22.6 1 5 5 Andrew Winsterman 12 Nebraska Christian 22.8 1 4 6 Stephen Hillis 12 Hartington Cedar Catholic 22.9 1 3 7 Hunter Klein 11 Louisville 22.9 1 2 8 Austin Stuhr 12 Heartland 23.0 1 1

1600m Relay FINALS

Class C State Record: 3:23.91 Heartland 2000

Class C Meet Record: 3:23.91 Heartland 2000

All-Class State Record: 3:16.48 Millard West 2013

All-Class Meet Record: 3:16.48 Millard West 2013

========================================================================================== School Final H# Pts ========================================================================================== Section #1 1 Oakland-Craig 3:30.6 1 Benjamin Ward, 12, #222; Carter Thiele, 12, #221; Kobe Benne, 11, #217; Evan Reinert, 11, #220 2 Shelby-Rising City 3:31.2 1 Mason Schleis, 10, #248; Max Hoatson, 10, #247; Lincoln Schoenrock, 11, #249; Drew Schultz, 12, #250 3 North Bend Central 3:31.4 1 Peter Emanuel, 11, #199; Tanner Wietfeld, 10, #207; Jake Wietfeld, 12, #206; Joseph Howser, 10, #200 4 Ponca 3:31.6 1 Derrek Touney, 12, #242; Connor Day, 11, #238; Dalton Tremayne, 11, #243; Michael Hegge, 11, #239 5 North Platte St. Patrick's 3:31.9 1 Gabriel Vyzourek, 12, #215; Chase Ochs, 12, #212; James Schroll, 11, #213; Garrett Foust, 12, #209 6 Grand Island Central Catholic 3:34.6 1 Wyatt Gleason, 12, #109; Mayra Almayra, 11, #107; Thomas Childers, 11, #108; Luke Wemhoff, 11, #111 7 Diller-Odell 3:39.2 1 William McLaughlin, 10, #85; Reese Hennerberg, 12, #82; Tyson Landenberger, 11, #83; Christian McCown, 12, #84 8 Creighton 3:39.8 1 Noah Lilly, 11, #70; Colten Adams, 12, #65; Connor Hazen, 12, #66; Zachary Hazen, 12, #69 Section #2 1 Thayer Central 3:27.0 2 Aubrey Fangmeier, 11, #295; Evan Fuglestad, 12, #296; Zachary Koss, 10, #297; Connor Mumm, 12, #298 2 Sutton 3:27.8 2 Trevor Leach, 11, #286; Garrett Leach, 12, #285; Kyle Baumert, 10, #281; Nathan Hohensee, 11, #284 3 Battle Creek 3:29.6 2 Zachary Zohner, 9, #25; Garret Ruge, 12, #23; Stone Kraft, 11, #22; Caleb Zohner, 12, #24 4 Hartington Cedar Catholic 3:29.6 2 Stephen Hillis, 12, #116; Keyan Joachimsen, 11, #118; Easton Joachimsen, 12, #117; Seth Wiebelhaus, 11, #120 5 Perkins County 3:31.0 2 Bailey Schrotberger, 12, #229; Kiffen Cook, 12, #225; Domonic Wendell, 10, #231; Bryce Wilson, 12, #232 6 Mitchell 3:33.3 2 Darryn Walters, 12, #182; Christian Perez, 12, #180; Drake Gilliland, 11, #177; Abraham Hernandez, 11, #178 7 Dundy County-Stratton 3:33.5 2 Wyatt Lemon, 11, #91; Noah Kerchal, 12, #90; Guillermo Diaz, 11, #89; Phalen Sanford, 11, #92 8 Chase County 3:34.3 2 Caleb Weiss, 11, #62; Scott Wheeler, 10, #63; Juan Venegas-Veleta, 11, #60; Bryson Fisher, 12, #58 ============================================================================================