State Track And Field Final Results Class C Boys

Team Scores after 17 events:
|1.
|Norfolk Catholic
|57.500
|2.
|Thayer Central
|37.000
|2.
|Central City
|37.000
|4.
|Battle Creek
|28.500
|5.
|Bridgeport
|28.000
|6.
|Heartland
|26.000
|7.
|Mitchell
|25.000
|8.
|Dundy County-Stratton
|23.000
|9.
|Sutton
|21.000
|10.
|Hastings St. Cecilia
|20.000
|10.
|Hartington-Newcastle
|20.000
|12.
|Oakland-Craig
|18.000
|13.
|Hartington Cedar Catholic
|17.000
|14.
|North Bend Central
|16.000
|15.
|Ainsworth
|14.000
|15.
|Harvard
|14.000
|15.
|Lutheran High Northeast
|14.000
|18.
|Louisville
|13.000
|18.
|Perkins County
|13.000
|18.
|Logan View
|13.000
|21.
|Centennial
|12.000
|21.
|Shelby-Rising City
|12.000
|23.
|Chase County
|11.000
|23.
|Ponca
|11.000
|25.
|St. Paul
|10.000
|25.
|Archbishop Bergan
|10.000
|25.
|BRLD
|10.000
|28.
|Superior
|8.000
|28.
|Malcolm
|8.000
|28.
|Amherst
|8.000
|31.
|Southwest
|7.000
|31.
|Diller-Odell
|7.000
|31.
|Grand Island Central Catholic
|7.000
|34.
|Ravenna
|6.000
|34.
|Wilber-Clatonia
|6.000
|34.
|Cross County
|6.000
|34.
|Hershey
|6.000
|34.
|Stanton
|6.000
|39.
|Creighton
|5.000
|40.
|Wisner-Pilger
|4.500
|41.
|Tri County
|4.000
|41.
|Arcadia-Loup City
|4.000
|41.
|Elmwood-Murdock
|4.000
|41.
|Kimball
|4.000
|41.
|Hemingford
|4.000
|41.
|Nebraska Christian
|4.000
|41.
|Centura
|4.000
|48.
|Gibbon
|3.000
|48.
|Aquinas Catholic
|3.000
|50.
|Fillmore Central
|2.000
|50.
|Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
|2.000
|50.
|Johnson County Central
|2.000
|50.
|Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
|2.000
|50.
|Lincoln Christian
|2.000
|50.
|Palmyra
|2.000
|56.
|Valentine
|1.000
|57.
|Sutherland
|0.500
High Jump
Class C State Record: 7-00.00 Josh Long, Arapahoe 1994
Class C Meet Record: 6-09.00 Jim Lipovsky, Sandy Creek 1992 Josh Long, Arapahoe 1994
All-Class State Record: 7-04.00 Randal Carter, Papillion-La Vista 2007
All-Class Meet Record: 7-04.00 Randal Carter, Papillion-La Vista 2007
========================================================================================== Name Grade School Final H# Pts ========================================================================================== 1 Miles Griffith 12 St. Paul 6-09.00 10 2 Cody Williams 12 Chase County 6-08.00 8 3 Joshua Bauer 11 Ravenna 6-04.00 6 4T Seth Ruppert 12 Norfolk Catholic 6-00.00 4.5 4T Keegan Ruskamp 11 Wisner-Pilger 6-00.00 4.5 6 Derek Greenlee 11 Southwest 6-00.00 3 7 Jayden Reifenrath 12 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 6-00.00 2 8 Dylan Lurz 11 Valentine 6-00.00 1 9 Blake Kastanek 11 Freeman 6-00.00 10 Wyatt Loga 10 Malcolm 6-00.00 11 Michael Kelly 12 Yutan 5-10.00 12 Adam Hoarty 12 Fillmore Central 5-10.00 13 Dylan Kneifl 9 Wisner-Pilger 5-10.00 14 Bryson Jirovsky 12 Centennial 5-10.00 15 Evan Sestak 9 Perkins County 5-10.00 16T Seth George 10 Sutton 5-08.00 16T Tyson Belitz 12 Neligh-Oakdale 5-08.00 18 Logan Kreizel 11 Lincoln Lutheran 5-08.00 19 Lincoln McPhillips 10 Hartington-Newcastle 5-08.00 -- Logan Bredemeier 12 Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer NM -- Tucker Liberty 9 Johnson County Central NM -- Ethan Munson 9 North Platte St. Patrick's NM -- Jack Reeg 11 Twin River NM
Shot Put
Class C State Record: 62-10.00 Cassidy Kramer, West Holt 2003
Class C Meet Record: 61-06.25 Phil Lueking, Southern Valley 1997
All-Class State Record: 66-11.50 Marty Kobza, Schuyler 1981
All-Class Meet Record: 63-07.50 Lucas Pinkelman, Cozad 2007
========================================================================================== Name Grade School Final H# Pts ========================================================================================== 1 Jordan Paup 12 Central City 54-09.00 10 2 Ethan Piper 10 Norfolk Catholic 54-00.50 8 3 Dylan Kucera 11 Archbishop Bergan 53-00.00 6 4 Riley Homolka 12 Wilber-Clatonia 52-10.00 5 5 Kyle Ott 11 Heartland 50-10.00 4 6 Garrett Caldwell 12 Superior 50-05.50 3 7 Hunter Miller 12 Cross County 49-09.00 2 8 Caleb Marlatt 11 Elmwood-Murdock 49-07.00 1 9 Cole Christoffersen 12 BRLD 49-02.00 10 Seth Ostdiek 12 Grand Island Central Catholic 48-06.50 11 Jan-Louw de Jager 12 Battle Creek 48-02.50 12 Timothy Dishman 12 Malcolm 48-00.00 13 Jacce Beck 12 Ainsworth 47-00.00 14 Hunter Bartels 12 Chase County 46-10.50 15 Dakota Wallin 12 Chase County 46-01.00 16 Zach Stieb 11 Arcadia-Loup City 45-05.00 17 Hunter Cerveny 10 Wilber-Clatonia 44-10.50 18 Israel Gardea 10 Wakefield 44-09.00 19 Jason Davis 12 Hershey 44-06.00 20 Tyler Borland 11 Cambridge 44-01.00 21 Steven Shields 12 Valentine 43-11.00 22 Nicholas Ronnfeldt 10 BRLD 42-05.00 23 Hudson Schweers 11 Ponca 41-05.50
Triple Jump
Class C State Record: 48-09.00 Derek Zimmerman, Freeman 2014
Class C Meet Record: 48-09.00 Derek Zimmerman, Freeman 2014
All-Class State Record: 50-02.25 Todd Brown, Holdrege 1978
All-Class Meet Record: 50-02.25 Todd Brown, Holdrege 1978
========================================================================================== Name Grade School Final H# Pts ========================================================================================== 1 Jon Christiansen 12 BRLD 44-07.25 10 2 Dakota Abbott 11 Amherst 43-10.25 8 3 Adrian Pajaron Gonzalez 12 Harvard 43-06.25 6 4 Zachary Hazen 12 Creighton 43-02.50 5 5 Hunter Klein 11 Louisville 42-09.00 4 6 Nolan Baker 11 Arcadia-Loup City 42-08.50 3 7 Kenny Osten 12 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 42-04.50 2 8 Derek Greenlee 11 Southwest 41-09.50 1 9 Blake Kastanek 11 Freeman 41-08.25 10 Jaden Withrow 12 Kimball 41-07.75 11 Caleb Buresh 12 Lincoln Christian 41-05.25 12 Solomon Peitz 10 Wakefield 41-04.25 13 Cody Williams 12 Chase County 41-03.00 14 Cole Schmidt 11 Hartington-Newcastle 40-11.75 15 Mason Schleis 10 Shelby-Rising City 40-09.25 16 Grant White 12 Neligh-Oakdale 40-01.50 17 Trevor Siroky 11 Aquinas Catholic 39-10.50 18 Dawson Caspersen 11 Centura 39-10.25 19 Cooper Von Seggern 12 Wisner-Pilger 39-02.00 20 Alex Schellpeper 12 Stanton 39-01.75 21 Aaron Poppert 12 Fillmore Central 38-05.75 22 Tanner Sand 12 Wilber-Clatonia 38-01.25
Long Jump
Class C State Record: 23-08.50 Seth Wiedel, Thayer Central 2010
Class C Meet Record: 23-08.50 Seth Wiedel, Thayer Central 2010
All-Class State Record: 25-00.25 Robert Rands, Bellevue East 2005
All-Class Meet Record: 24-11.25 Robert Rands, Bellevue East 2005
========================================================================================== Name Grade School Final H# Pts ========================================================================================== 1 Seth Ruppert 12 Norfolk Catholic 21-09.50 10 2 Adrian Pajaron Gonzalez 12 Harvard 21-06.00 8 3 Reece Foreman 10 Centennial 21-02.50 6 4 Austin Coffin 10 Shelby-Rising City 21-01.25 5 5 Dylan Ernesti 12 Hemingford 20-11.25 4 6 Alec May 12 Southwest 20-10.00 3 7 Drew Bessey 11 Palmyra 20-08.75 2 8 Mayra Almayra 11 Grand Island Central Catholic 20-05.50 1 9 Hunter Klein 11 Louisville 20-02.50 10 Cody Williams 12 Chase County 20-01.50 11 Jon Christiansen 12 BRLD 20-01.50 12 Nicholas Burger 11 Archbishop Bergan 20-01.00 13 Stone Kraft 11 Battle Creek 20-00.25 14 Dalton Tremayne 11 Ponca 19-11.50 15 Jack Reeg 11 Twin River 19-10.00 16 Nolan Baker 11 Arcadia-Loup City 19-09.50 17 Kenny Osten 12 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 19-06.75 18 Tanner Sand 12 Wilber-Clatonia 19-05.00 19 Benjamin Ward 12 Oakland-Craig 19-03.00 20 Andy Schmidt 12 Hartington-Newcastle 19-01.00 21 Jaydn Brown 11 North Platte St. Patrick's 19-00.50 22 Christian Zuhlke 12 Plainview 18-06.50 23 Aaron Poppert 12 Fillmore Central 18-03.00 24 Jayden Arehart 10 Neligh-Oakdale 17-11.00
Pole Vault
Class C State Record: 16-02.50 Tyler Loontjer, Fillmore Central 2014
Class C Meet Record: 16-02.50 Tyler Loontjer, Fillmore Central 2014
All-Class State Record: 16-07.00 Seth Burney, Beatrice 2006
All-Class Meet Record: 16-02.50 Tyler Loontjer, Fillmore Central 2014
========================================================================================== Name Grade School Final H# Pts ========================================================================================== 1 Benjamin Driewer 12 Heartland 14-08.00 10 2 Cole McReynolds 12 Central City 14-04.00 8 3 Phalen Sanford 11 Dundy County-Stratton 14-00.00 6 4 Matthew Ortmeier 12 North Bend Central 14-00.00 5 5 William Packer 11 Centura 13-06.00 4 6 Samuel Sisco 12 Aquinas Catholic 13-06.00 3 7 Kyler Banks 11 Hershey 13-06.00 2 8T Weston Johnson 11 Battle Creek 13-06.00 0.5 8T Garrett Elfeldt 11 Sutherland 13-06.00 0.5 10 Zachary Zohner 9 Battle Creek 13-00.00 11 Blake Scott 12 Sutherland 13-00.00 12 Noah Bruggeman 11 Centura 13-00.00 13 Noah Wooden 10 Centura 12-06.00 14T Seth Wiebelhaus 11 Hartington Cedar Catholic 12-06.00 14T Michael Pulliam 10 Wilber-Clatonia 12-06.00 16 Noah Lilly 11 Creighton 12-00.00 17T Peter Emanuel 11 North Bend Central 11-06.00 17T Andrew Poppe 12 Logan View 11-06.00 17T Keyan Joachimsen 11 Hartington Cedar Catholic 11-06.00 20 Riley Wehrer 11 Wilber-Clatonia 11-06.00 -- Jacob Ray 10 North Bend Central NM -- Jonathan Malec 11 Oakland-Craig NM -- Noah Okraska 9 Harvard NM -- Cole Aschoff 12 Plainview NM Scratch -- Justin Spencer 11 Mitchell NM
Discus
Class C State Record: 196-11.00 Derric Werner, Elkhorn Valley 2002
Class C Meet Record: 182-07.00 Derric Werner, Elkhorn Valley 2001
All-Class State Record: 203-06.00 Andy Meyer, Superior 1989
All-Class Meet Record: 201-07.00 Marty Kobza, Schuyler 1981
========================================================================================== Name Grade School Final H# Pts ========================================================================================== 1 Connor Wiggins 12 Bridgeport 163-06.00 10 2 Timothy Dishman 12 Malcolm 156-02.00 8 3 Tanner Peterson 12 Sutton 154-10.00 6 4 Garrett Caldwell 12 Superior 153-11.00 5 5 Hunter Miller 12 Cross County 153-00.00 4 6 Dylan Kucera 11 Archbishop Bergan 150-10.00 3 7 Tyler Davis 12 Dundy County-Stratton 142-06.00 2 8 Zach Stieb 11 Arcadia-Loup City 141-05.00 1 9 Seth Knapp 11 Lutheran High Northeast 141-00.00 10 Riley Homolka 12 Wilber-Clatonia 140-00.00 11 Connor Wilcox 10 Lutheran High Northeast 138-02.00 12 Seth Ostdiek 12 Grand Island Central Catholic 137-06.00 13 Josh Bailey 10 Johnson County Central 135-06.00 14 Hudson Schweers 11 Ponca 133-07.00 15 Kooper Reece 11 Valentine 131-05.00 16 Gage Herbert 12 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 128-10.00 17 Benjamin Rolenc 10 North Bend Central 128-09.00 18 Cole Christoffersen 12 BRLD 124-09.00 19 Lucas tenBensel 10 Cambridge 118-07.00 20 Lance Kelley 12 Southwest 117-08.00 21 Dylan Wieneke 11 West Holt 115-07.00 22 Michael Logue 10 Ponca 112-10.00
3200m Relay FINALS
Class C State Record: 8:01.06 Oakland-Craig 2001
Class C Meet Record: 8:01.06 Oakland-Craig 2001
All-Class State Record: 7:44.13 Lincoln North Star 2005
All-Class Meet Record: 7:44.13 Lincoln North Star 2005
========================================================================================== School Final H# Pts ========================================================================================== Section #1 (wind reading +1.0 M/S NE) 1 Thayer Central 8:09.4 1 10 Aubrey Fangmeier, 11, #295; Evan Fuglestad, 12, #296; Zachary Koss, 10, #297; Connor Mumm, 12, #298 2 Bridgeport 8:13.2 1 8 Jerrod Fedorchik, 12, #29; Austin Hartman, 12, #30; Jack Linders, 11, #32; Declan Jeffries, 11, #31 3 Oakland-Craig 8:16.5 1 6 Carter Thiele, 12, #221; Robert Mayberry, 10, #219; Benjamin Ward, 12, #222; Evan Reinert, 11, #220 4 Sutton 8:20.6 1 5 Nathan Hohensee, 11, #284; Garrett Leach, 12, #285; Seth George, 10, #282; Casey Van Kirk, 11, #289 5 North Bend Central 8:25.6 1 4 Peter Emanuel, 11, #199; Austin Uhing, 11, #205; Tanner Wietfeld, 10, #207; Jack Post, 12, #202 6 Chase County 8:31.6 1 3 Bryson Fisher, 12, #58; Scott Wheeler, 10, #63; Francisco Barrientos Rodriguez, 11, #56; Caleb Weiss, 11, #62 7 Fillmore Central 8:32.8 1 2 Chandler Schelkopf, 11, #102; Kole Karcher, 11, #100; JR Alcantar, 12, #98; Adam Hoarty, 12, #99 8 Tri County 8:33.5 1 1 Creighton Niemeyer, 10, #300; Dominic Smith, 9, #301; Trevin Williams, 11, #302; Colby Ensz, 12, #299 9 St. Paul 8:34.8 1 Joseph Placke, 12, #263; Jeffrey Moody, 10, #261; Jacob Paczosa, 11, #262; Jackson Seward, 9, #265 10 West Holt 8:35.8 1 Breydon Mlady, 12, #312; Payton Williams, 11, #316; Brandon Heller, 12, #311; Jordan Tasler, 10, #314 11 Malcolm 8:35.9 1 Ty Shaw, 11, #175; Noah Twohig, 10, #176; Dylan Johnson, 10, #173; Devyn Beekman, 10, #171 12 Lincoln Christian 8:36.0 1 Caleb Canfield, 10, #155; Caleb Buresh, 12, #154; Clark Stelter, 12, #157; Trent Lockard, 10, #156 13 Stanton 8:36.0 1 Trevor Doffin, 12, #268; Broderick Sieh, 11, #273; Trenton Cadwallader, 12, #267; Kelton Van Pelt, 9, #274 14 Hershey 8:38.5 1 McKade Smith, 11, #145; Dalton Ebmeier, 10, #142; Elias Huebner, 10, #143; Monte McNeil, 12, #144 15 Nebraska Christian 8:40.2 1 Ryan Dexter, 10, #184; Noah Boersen, 10, #183; Jon Dockweiler, 10, #185; Samuel Twogood, 11, #186 16 Crofton 8:48.0 1 Tyler Janssen, 10, #75; Jake Neuhalfen, 12, #76; Jaden Janssen, 11, #74; Grant Wragge, 12, #77
3200m Run FINALS
Class C State Record: 9:24.88 Dale Mackel, Pope John 1982
Class C Meet Record: 9:24.88 Dale Mackel, Pope John 1982
All-Class State Record: 8:54.12 Seth Hirsch, Millard West 2017
All-Class Meet Record: 8:57.20 Seth Hirsch, Millard West 2017
========================================================================================== Name Grade School Final H# Pts ========================================================================================== Section #1 (wind reading +1.1 M/S N) 1 Justin Vrooman 11 Hastings St. Cecilia 9:40.9 1 10 2 Brian Santiago 11 Hartington-Newcastle 9:42.2 1 8 3 Benjamin Arens 10 Ainsworth 9:44.2 1 6 4 Jonah Heng 12 Norfolk Catholic 9:51.4 1 5 5 Jackson Hirschfeld 10 Centennial 10:08.4 1 4 6 Nathan Holcomb 9 Gibbon 10:09.2 1 3 7 Samuel Saldivar 12 Johnson County Central 10:13.6 1 2 8 Riley Wehrer 11 Wilber-Clatonia 10:15.3 1 1 9 Jake Neuhalfen 12 Crofton 10:16.8 1 10 Ray Nierman 11 Harvard 10:18.3 1 11 William Kuenne 11 Chase County 10:19.5 1 12 Elijah Frasher 11 Aquinas Catholic 10:21.9 1 13 Robert Gans 12 Doniphan-Trumbull 10:23.3 1 14 Jacob Sinsel 11 Ainsworth 10:24.7 1 15 Grant Packer 10 Wood River 10:35.5 1 16 Mason Timm 11 Yutan 10:43.3 1 17 Parker Zach 10 Stanton 10:45.9 1 18 Jaden Dietlein 10 Perkins County 10:47.1 1 19 Elias Huebner 10 Hershey 10:55.0 1 20 Aaron Boone 12 Plainview 10:57.9 1 21 Jade Paxton 9 Sutherland 11:06.1 1 22 Jacob Polk 11 Logan View 11:08.7 1 23 Thomas Hynes 11 Elmwood-Murdock 11:11.5 1 24 Joel Moeller 11 Logan View 11:12.5 1
800m Run FINALS
Class C State Record: 1:52.2 Scott Poehling, Archbishop Bergan 1976
Class C Meet Record: 1:52.2 Scott Poehling, Archbishop Bergan 1976
All-Class State Record: 1:50.82 Brian Turner, Millard North 2000
All-Class Meet Record: 1:51.59 Ryan Barrows, York 1997
========================================================================================== Name Grade School Final H# Pts ========================================================================================== Section #1 (wind reading +0.4 M/S N) 1 Creighton Niemeyer 10 Tri County 2:02.9 1 2 Seth Wiebelhaus 11 Hartington Cedar Catholic 2:03.4 1 3 Max Hansen 11 Tekamah-Herman 2:03.5 1 4 Ross Kirby 12 David City 2:03.6 1 5 Broderick Sieh 11 Stanton 2:04.0 1 6 Aaron Tidyman 12 Cross County 2:05.6 1 7 Jackson Seward 9 St. Paul 2:07.0 1 8 Michael Gronewold 11 Freeman 2:07.2 1 9 Garrison Hazen 12 Creighton 2:10.5 1 10 Brandon Heller 12 West Holt 2:10.5 1 11 Jacob Paczosa 11 St. Paul 2:10.6 1 -- Caleb Zohner 12 Battle Creek DNF 1 Section #2 (wind reading +2.0 M/S N) 1 Aubrey Fangmeier 11 Thayer Central 1:56.5 2 2 Carter Thiele 12 Oakland-Craig 1:56.9 2 3 Connor Mumm 12 Thayer Central 1:58.8 2 4 Declan Jeffries 11 Bridgeport 1:59.1 2 5 Monte McNeil 12 Hershey 2:00.6 2 6 Derrek Touney 12 Ponca 2:01.4 2 7 Trent Lockard 10 Lincoln Christian 2:02.0 2 8 Zachary Koss 10 Thayer Central 2:02.2 2 9 Bryce Burry 11 Bayard 2:02.8 2 10 Chase Ochs 12 North Platte St. Patrick's 2:05.3 2 11 Peter Emanuel 11 North Bend Central 2:06.0 2 12 Zachariah Miller 10 Cambridge 2:07.1 2 ============================================================================================ Name Grade School Final H# Points ============================================================================================ Finals 1 Aubrey Fangmeier 11 Thayer Central 1:56.5 2 10 2 Carter Thiele 12 Oakland-Craig 1:56.9 2 8 3 Connor Mumm 12 Thayer Central 1:58.8 2 6 4 Declan Jeffries 11 Bridgeport 1:59.1 2 5 5 Monte McNeil 12 Hershey 2:00.6 2 4 6 Derrek Touney 12 Ponca 2:01.4 2 3 7 Trent Lockard 10 Lincoln Christian 2:02.0 2 2 8 Zachary Koss 10 Thayer Central 2:02.2 2 1 9 Bryce Burry 11 Bayard 2:02.8 2 10 Creighton Niemeyer 10 Tri County 2:02.9 1 11 Seth Wiebelhaus 11 Hartington Cedar Catholic 2:03.4 1 12 Max Hansen 11 Tekamah-Herman 2:03.5 1 13 Ross Kirby 12 David City 2:03.6 1 14 Broderick Sieh 11 Stanton 2:04.0 1 15 Chase Ochs 12 North Platte St. Patrick's 2:05.3 2 16 Aaron Tidyman 12 Cross County 2:05.6 1 17 Peter Emanuel 11 North Bend Central 2:06.0 2 18 Jackson Seward 9 St. Paul 2:07.0 1 19 Zachariah Miller 10 Cambridge 2:07.1 2 20 Michael Gronewold 11 Freeman 2:07.2 1 21 Garrison Hazen 12 Creighton 2:10.5 1 22 Brandon Heller 12 West Holt 2:10.5 1 23 Jacob Paczosa 11 St. Paul 2:10.6 1 -- Caleb Zohner 12 Battle Creek DNF 1
400m Relay FINALS
Class C State Record: 42.99 Hastings St. Cecilia 1993
Class C Meet Record: 42.99 Hastings St. Cecilia 1993
All-Class State Record: 41.40 Papillion-La Vista 2013
All-Class Meet Record: 41.40 Papillion-La Vista 2013
========================================================================================== School Final H# Pts ========================================================================================== Section #1 (wind reading +1.1 M/S NW) 1 Diller-Odell 45.6 1 Dylan Wolbert, 12, #86; Reese Hennerberg, 12, #82; Tyson Landenberger, 11, #83; Christian McCown, 12, #84 2 Centura 45.6 1 Kaleb Johnson, 12, #49; Jaden Myers, 12, #50; James Price, 12, #52; Dawson Caspersen, 11, #48 3 Tekamah-Herman 45.7 1 Lucas Wakehouse, 9, #294; Cody Hopkins, 12, #291; Brandon Schram, 10, #293; Dustin Pickell, 12, #292 5 Creighton 45.9 1 Thad Hazen, 9, #68; Tegan McLean, 11, #71; Derek Wortman, 10, #72; Zachary Hazen, 12, #69 -- Central City DQ 1 Shad Quintanilla, 9, #331; Jordan Paup, 12, #46; Michael Murray, 11, #332; Vincent Ohlman, 12, #45 -- Hemingford DNF 1 Dylan Ernesti, 12, #136; Konnor Weber, 11, #138; Jonathan Mayer, 12, #137; Jameson Wood, 12, #139 -- North Platte St. Patrick's DNF 1 Jacob Swift, 10, #214; Lane Knisley, 12, #210; Gary White III, 11, #216; James Schroll, 11, #213 Section #2 (wind reading +1.0 M/S N) 1 Mitchell 43.9 2 Hunter Lemley, 10, #179; Drake Gilliland, 11, #177; Abraham Hernandez, 11, #178; Christian Perez, 12, #180 2 Hartington Cedar Catholic 43.9 2 Austin Arens, 11, #113; Stephen Hillis, 12, #116; Jacob Keiser, 9, #119; Isaac Creamer, 11, #114 3 Perkins County 44.0 2 Bailey Schrotberger, 12, #229; Alex Patrick, 9, #228; Bryce Wilson, 12, #232; Charles Johnson, 11, #227 4 Norfolk Catholic 44.5 2 Ryan Vetter, 10, #198; Tobi Obatusin, 12, #194; Kelby Schaefer, 11, #197; Dylan Kautz, 10, #193 5 Louisville 44.7 2 Spencer Warner, 11, #167; Joshua Gray, 12, #164; Frank Novotny, 12, #166; Hunter Klein, 11, #165 6 Shelby-Rising City 44.7 2 Carter Smith, 12, #251; Drew Schultz, 12, #250; Austin Coffin, 10, #246; Lincoln Schoenrock, 11, #249 7 Heartland 45.0 2 Benjamin Driewer, 12, #132; Lane Huebert, 11, #133; Noah Boyd, 11, #131; Austin Stuhr, 12, #135 -- Stanton DNF 2 Trey Erbst, 12, #269; Henry Bohac, 12, #266; Myles Nickolite, 12, #271; Cade Goger, 10, #270 ============================================================================================ School Final H# Points ============================================================================================ Finals 1 Mitchell 43.9 2 10 2 Hartington Cedar Catholic 43.9 2 8 3 Perkins County 44.0 2 6 4 Norfolk Catholic 44.5 2 5 5 Louisville 44.7 2 4 6 Shelby-Rising City 44.7 2 3 7 Heartland 45.0 2 2 8 Diller-Odell 45.6 1 1 9 Centura 45.6 1 10 Tekamah-Herman 45.7 1 11 Creighton 45.9 1 -- Central City DQ 1 Violation 22 -- Stanton DNF 2 -- Hemingford DNF 1 -- North Platte St. Patrick's DNF 1
110m Hurdles PRELIMS
Class C State Record: 14.37 Sean Pille, Oakland-Craig 2012
Class C Meet Record: 14.37 Sean Pille, Oakland-Craig 2012
All-Class State Record: 13.8 Mashona Marsh, Omaha Benson 1975
All-Class Meet Record: 13.8 Mashona Marsh, Omaha Benson 1975
========================================================================================== Name Grade School Prelims H# Qual ========================================================================================== Heat #1 (wind reading +0.3 M/S NW) 1 Dawson Bowers 12 Battle Creek 15.04 1 Q 2 Garret Ruge 12 Battle Creek 15.68 1 q 3 Derek Smith 11 Archbishop Bergan 15.89 1 q 4 Brady Kilgore 10 Kimball 15.90 1 q 5 Mason Prososki 9 Twin River 16.05 1 6 Gary White III 11 North Platte St. Patrick's 16.18 1 7 Turner Korth 10 Hartington-Newcastle 16.77 1 8 Derek Greenlee 11 Southwest 16.84 1 Heat #2 (wind reading +2.0 M/S N) 1 Vincent Ohlman 12 Central City 15.14 2 Q 2 Reese Hennerberg 12 Diller-Odell 15.49 2 q 3 Reed Trumler 12 Centura 16.11 2 4 Cody Williams 12 Chase County 16.21 2 5 Korrell Koehlmoos 11 Wisner-Pilger 16.23 2 6 Levi Heckenlaible 10 Hartington Cedar Catholic 16.39 2 7 Blake Kastanek 11 Freeman 16.52 2 8 Alex Griess 12 Sutton 16.69 2 Heat #3 (wind reading +0.5 M/S NE) 1 Luke Wemhoff 11 Grand Island Central Catholic 15.64 3 Q 2 Phalen Sanford 11 Dundy County-Stratton 15.67 3 q 3 Matthew Ortmeier 12 North Bend Central 16.17 3 4 Kyle Baumert 10 Sutton 16.26 3 5 Holden Vavricek 12 Shelby-Rising City 16.55 3 6 Payton Allen 11 Ainsworth 16.66 3 7 AdeDamola Akinnigbagbe 11 Plainview 16.91 3 8 Brady Hull 10 Logan View 17.04 3 ================================================================================================= Name Grade School Prelims H# Qual ================================================================================================= Preliminaries 1 Dawson Bowers 12 Battle Creek 15.04 1 Q 1 Vincent Ohlman 12 Central City 15.14 2 Q 2 Reese Hennerberg 12 Diller-Odell 15.49 2 q 1 Luke Wemhoff 11 Grand Island Central Catholic 15.64 3 Q 2 Phalen Sanford 11 Dundy County-Stratton 15.67 3 q 2 Garret Ruge 12 Battle Creek 15.68 1 q 3 Derek Smith 11 Archbishop Bergan 15.89 1 q 4 Brady Kilgore 10 Kimball 15.90 1 q 5 Mason Prososki 9 Twin River 16.05 1 3 Reed Trumler 12 Centura 16.11 2 3 Matthew Ortmeier 12 North Bend Central 16.17 3 6 Gary White III 11 North Platte St. Patrick's 16.18 1 4 Cody Williams 12 Chase County 16.21 2 5 Korrell Koehlmoos 11 Wisner-Pilger 16.23 2 4 Kyle Baumert 10 Sutton 16.26 3 6 Levi Heckenlaible 10 Hartington Cedar Catholic 16.39 2 7 Blake Kastanek 11 Freeman 16.52 2 5 Holden Vavricek 12 Shelby-Rising City 16.55 3 6 Payton Allen 11 Ainsworth 16.66 3 8 Alex Griess 12 Sutton 16.69 2 7 Turner Korth 10 Hartington-Newcastle 16.77 1 8 Derek Greenlee 11 Southwest 16.84 1 7 AdeDamola Akinnigbagbe 11 Plainview 16.91 3 8 Brady Hull 10 Logan View 17.04 3 CLASS C BOYS 110M HURDLES FINAL -- START LIST (Saturday at 12:15 PM) ============================================================================================ Lane Name Grade School Prelim Result Bib# H# ============================================================================================ 1 Derek Smith 11 Archbishop Bergan 3rd/15.89 18 1 2 Phalen Sanford 11 Dundy County-Stratton 2nd/15.67 92 1 3 Reese Hennerberg 12 Diller-Odell 2nd/15.49 82 1 4 Dawson Bowers 12 Battle Creek 1st/15.04 19 1 5 Vincent Ohlman 12 Central City 1st/15.14 45 1 6 Luke Wemhoff 11 Grand Island Central Catholic 1st/15.64 111 1 7 Garret Ruge 12 Battle Creek 2nd/15.68 23 1 8 Brady Kilgore 10 Kimball 4th/15.90 151 1
110m Hurdles FINALS
Class C State Record: 14.37 Sean Pille, Oakland-Craig 2012
Class C Meet Record: 14.37 Sean Pille, Oakland-Craig 2012
All-Class State Record: 13.8 Mashona Marsh, Omaha Benson 1975
All-Class Meet Record: 13.8 Mashona Marsh, Omaha Benson 1975
========================================================================================== Name Grade School Final H# Pts ========================================================================================== Heat #1 1 Vincent Ohlman 12 Central City 14.5 1 10 2 Dawson Bowers 12 Battle Creek 14.5 1 8 3 Reese Hennerberg 12 Diller-Odell 14.8 1 6 4 Phalen Sanford 11 Dundy County-Stratton 15.0 1 5 5 Brady Kilgore 10 Kimball 15.2 1 4 6 Garret Ruge 12 Battle Creek 15.3 1 3 7 Luke Wemhoff 11 Grand Island Central Catholic 15.8 1 2 8 Derek Smith 11 Archbishop Bergan 16.0 1 1
100m Dash PRELIMS
Class C State Record: 10.79 Dylan Kautz, Norfolk Catholic 2017
Class C Meet Record: 10.79 Dylan Kautz, Norfolk Catholic 2017
All-Class State Record: 10.41 Kenzo Cotton, Papillion-La Vista 2013
All-Class Meet Record: 10.41 Kenzo Cotton, Papillion-La Vista 2013
========================================================================================== Name Grade School Prelims H# Qual ========================================================================================== Heat #1 (wind reading +2.0 M/S N) 1 Dylan Kautz 10 Norfolk Catholic 10.79 1 Q 2 Hunter Spier 12 Lutheran High Northeast 11.12 1 q 3 Max Christensen 12 Logan View 11.26 1 q 4 Henry Bohac 12 Stanton 11.28 1 q 5 Jon Christiansen 12 BRLD 11.41 1 6 Joshua Gray 12 Louisville 11.46 1 7 Joseph Ferrero 12 Bayard 11.51 1 8 Wyatt Placke 10 St. Paul 11.76 1 Heat #2 (wind reading +0.1 M/S E) 1 Bailey Schrotberger 12 Perkins County 11.30 2 Q 2 Austin Stuhr 12 Heartland 11.38 2 q 3 Christian Perez 12 Mitchell 11.43 2 4 James Schroll 11 North Platte St. Patrick's 11.57 2 5 Andy Schmidt 12 Hartington-Newcastle 11.72 2 6 Zachary Hazen 12 Creighton 11.74 2 7 James Montgomery 12 Southern 11.81 2 8 Jacob Rogers 10 Sutton 11.98 2 Heat #3 (wind reading +1.6 M/S N) 1 Lincoln Schoenrock 11 Shelby-Rising City 11.29 3 Q 2 Stephen Hillis 12 Hartington Cedar Catholic 11.32 3 q 3 Tanner Lamoree 12 Cross County 11.40 3 4 Curtis Peterson 12 Palmyra 11.58 3 5 Luke Wemhoff 11 Grand Island Central Catholic 11.59 3 6 Justin Rohloff 12 Archbishop Bergan 11.65 3 7 Lane Knisley 12 North Platte St. Patrick's 11.91 3 8 Alex Kerkman 12 Neligh-Oakdale 11.94 3 ================================================================================================= Name Grade School Prelims H# Qual ================================================================================================= Preliminaries 1 Dylan Kautz 10 Norfolk Catholic 10.79 1 Q 2 Hunter Spier 12 Lutheran High Northeast 11.12 1 q 3 Max Christensen 12 Logan View 11.26 1 q 4 Henry Bohac 12 Stanton 11.28 1 q 1 Lincoln Schoenrock 11 Shelby-Rising City 11.29 3 Q 1 Bailey Schrotberger 12 Perkins County 11.30 2 Q 2 Stephen Hillis 12 Hartington Cedar Catholic 11.32 3 q 2 Austin Stuhr 12 Heartland 11.38 2 q 3 Tanner Lamoree 12 Cross County 11.40 3 5 Jon Christiansen 12 BRLD 11.41 1 3 Christian Perez 12 Mitchell 11.43 2 6 Joshua Gray 12 Louisville 11.46 1 7 Joseph Ferrero 12 Bayard 11.51 1 4 James Schroll 11 North Platte St. Patrick's 11.57 2 4 Curtis Peterson 12 Palmyra 11.58 3 5 Luke Wemhoff 11 Grand Island Central Catholic 11.59 3 6 Justin Rohloff 12 Archbishop Bergan 11.65 3 5 Andy Schmidt 12 Hartington-Newcastle 11.72 2 6 Zachary Hazen 12 Creighton 11.74 2 8 Wyatt Placke 10 St. Paul 11.76 1 7 James Montgomery 12 Southern 11.81 2 7 Lane Knisley 12 North Platte St. Patrick's 11.91 3 8 Alex Kerkman 12 Neligh-Oakdale 11.94 3 8 Jacob Rogers 10 Sutton 11.98 2 CLASS C BOYS 100M DASH FINAL -- START LIST (Saturday at 12:30 PM) ============================================================================================ Lane Name Grade School Prelim Result Bib# H# ============================================================================================ 1 Stephen Hillis 12 Hartington Cedar Catholic 2nd/11.32 116 1 2 Lincoln Schoenrock 11 Shelby-Rising City 1st/11.29 249 1 3 Max Christensen 12 Logan View 3rd/11.26 159 1 4 Dylan Kautz 10 Norfolk Catholic 1st/10.79 193 1 5 Hunter Spier 12 Lutheran High Northeast 2nd/11.12 169 1 6 Henry Bohac 12 Stanton 4th/11.28 266 1 7 Bailey Schrotberger 12 Perkins County 1st/11.30 229 1 8 Austin Stuhr 12 Heartland 2nd/11.38 135 1
100m Dash FINALS
Class C State Record: 10.79 Dylan Kautz, Norfolk Catholic 2017
Class C Meet Record: 10.79 Dylan Kautz, Norfolk Catholic 2017
All-Class State Record: 10.41 Kenzo Cotton, Papillion-La Vista 2013
All-Class Meet Record: 10.41 Kenzo Cotton, Papillion-La Vista 2013
========================================================================================== Name Grade School Final H# Pts ========================================================================================== Heat #1 1 Dylan Kautz 10 Norfolk Catholic 10.6 1 10 2 Hunter Spier 12 Lutheran High Northeast 10.9 1 8 3 Henry Bohac 12 Stanton 11.0 1 6 4 Max Christensen 12 Logan View 11.1 1 5 5 Austin Stuhr 12 Heartland 11.1 1 4 6 Bailey Schrotberger 12 Perkins County 11.2 1 3 7 Lincoln Schoenrock 11 Shelby-Rising City 11.2 1 2 8 Stephen Hillis 12 Hartington Cedar Catholic 11.2 1 1
400m Dash PRELIMS
Class C State Record: 48.33 Joel Duffield, Morrill 2002
Class C Meet Record: 48.33 Joel Duffield, Morrill 2002
All-Class State Record: 46.98 Lukas Hulett, Bellevue East 2006
All-Class Meet Record: 47.05 Cody Rush, Northwest 2012
========================================================================================== Name Grade School Prelims H# Qual ========================================================================================== Heat #1 (wind reading +2.5 M/S N) 1 Abraham Hernandez 11 Mitchell 51.15 1 Q 2 Bryce Wilson 12 Perkins County 51.77 1 q 3 Carter Bornemeier 10 Elmwood-Murdock 51.82 1 q 4 Caleb Zohner 12 Battle Creek 51.98 1 q 5 Chase Ochs 12 North Platte St. Patrick's 52.40 1 6 Andrew Winsterman 12 Nebraska Christian 52.76 1 7 Tobi Obatusin 12 Norfolk Catholic 53.09 1 -- Cooper Von Seggern 12 Wisner-Pilger DQ 1 Heat #2 (wind reading +0.7 M/S N) 1 Derrek Touney 12 Ponca 51.08 2 Q 2 Austin Stuhr 12 Heartland 51.58 2 q 3 Seth Weber 12 Freeman 52.42 2 4 Nicholas Burger 11 Archbishop Bergan 52.60 2 5 Jared Tyrrell 11 Emerson-Hubbard-Pender (E-H-P) 52.62 2 6 Evan Fuglestad 12 Thayer Central 53.64 2 7 Tanner Sand 12 Wilber-Clatonia 54.35 2 8 Shayden Neptune 11 West Holt 54.50 2 Heat #3 (wind reading +0.4 M/S NE) 1 Joseph Howser 10 North Bend Central 51.27 3 Q 2 Vincent Ohlman 12 Central City 51.94 3 q 3 Garrett Foust 12 North Platte St. Patrick's 52.10 3 4 Seth Ruppert 12 Norfolk Catholic 52.49 3 5 Wyatt Gleason 12 Grand Island Central Catholic 53.07 3 6 Dawson Caspersen 11 Centura 53.50 3 7 John Novicki 11 Plainview 55.03 3 8 Benny Estrada Lujan 12 BRLD 55.37 3 ================================================================================================= Name Grade School Prelims H# Qual ================================================================================================= Preliminaries 1 Derrek Touney 12 Ponca 51.08 2 Q 1 Abraham Hernandez 11 Mitchell 51.15 1 Q 1 Joseph Howser 10 North Bend Central 51.27 3 Q 2 Austin Stuhr 12 Heartland 51.58 2 q 2 Bryce Wilson 12 Perkins County 51.77 1 q 3 Carter Bornemeier 10 Elmwood-Murdock 51.82 1 q 2 Vincent Ohlman 12 Central City 51.94 3 q 4 Caleb Zohner 12 Battle Creek 51.98 1 q 3 Garrett Foust 12 North Platte St. Patrick's 52.10 3 5 Chase Ochs 12 North Platte St. Patrick's 52.40 1 3 Seth Weber 12 Freeman 52.42 2 4 Seth Ruppert 12 Norfolk Catholic 52.49 3 4 Nicholas Burger 11 Archbishop Bergan 52.60 2 5 Jared Tyrrell 11 Emerson-Hubbard-Pender (E-H-P) 52.62 2 6 Andrew Winsterman 12 Nebraska Christian 52.76 1 5 Wyatt Gleason 12 Grand Island Central Catholic 53.07 3 7 Tobi Obatusin 12 Norfolk Catholic 53.09 1 6 Dawson Caspersen 11 Centura 53.50 3 6 Evan Fuglestad 12 Thayer Central 53.64 2 7 Tanner Sand 12 Wilber-Clatonia 54.35 2 8 Shayden Neptune 11 West Holt 54.50 2 7 John Novicki 11 Plainview 55.03 3 8 Benny Estrada Lujan 12 BRLD 55.37 3 -- Cooper Von Seggern 12 Wisner-Pilger DQ 1 CLASS C BOYS 400M DASH FINAL -- START LIST (Saturday at 12:55 PM) ============================================================================================ Lane Name Grade School Prelim Result Bib# H# ============================================================================================ 1 Vincent Ohlman 12 Central City 2nd/51.94 45 1 2 Bryce Wilson 12 Perkins County 2nd/51.77 232 1 3 Joseph Howser 10 North Bend Central 1st/51.27 200 1 4 Derrek Touney 12 Ponca 1st/51.08 242 1 5 Abraham Hernandez 11 Mitchell 1st/51.15 178 1 6 Austin Stuhr 12 Heartland 2nd/51.58 135 1 7 Carter Bornemeier 10 Elmwood-Murdock 3rd/51.82 93 1 8 Caleb Zohner 12 Battle Creek 4th/51.98 24 1
400m Dash FINALS
Class C State Record: 48.33 Joel Duffield, Morrill 2002
Class C Meet Record: 48.33 Joel Duffield, Morrill 2002
All-Class State Record: 46.98 Lukas Hulett, Bellevue East 2006
All-Class Meet Record: 47.05 Cody Rush, Northwest 2012
========================================================================================== Name Grade School Final H# Pts ========================================================================================== Heat #1 1 Abraham Hernandez 11 Mitchell 51.1 1 10 2 Derrek Touney 12 Ponca 51.6 1 8 3 Joseph Howser 10 North Bend Central 51.7 1 6 4 Austin Stuhr 12 Heartland 51.9 1 5 5 Vincent Ohlman 12 Central City 51.9 1 4 6 Carter Bornemeier 10 Elmwood-Murdock 52.1 1 3 7 Caleb Zohner 12 Battle Creek 52.3 1 2 8 Bryce Wilson 12 Perkins County 52.9 1 1
1600m Run FINALS
Class C State Record: 4:18.6 Larry Kessebaum, Hebron 1967
Class C Meet Record: 4:18.6 Larry Kessebaum, Hebron 1967
All-Class State Record: 4:09.84 Milo Greder, Omaha Westside 2017
All-Class Meet Record: 4:09.84 Milo Greder, Omaha Westside 2017
========================================================================================== Name Grade School Final H# Pts ========================================================================================== Section #1 (wind reading +0.6 M/S W) 1 Justin Vrooman 11 Hastings St. Cecilia 4:28.3 1 10 2 Benjamin Arens 10 Ainsworth 4:30.3 1 8 3 Brian Santiago 11 Hartington-Newcastle 4:31.9 1 6 4 Jonah Heng 12 Norfolk Catholic 4:32.8 1 5 5 Declan Jeffries 11 Bridgeport 4:33.1 1 4 6 Creighton Niemeyer 10 Tri County 4:34.7 1 3 7 Jackson Hirschfeld 10 Centennial 4:35.5 1 2 8 Jack Linders 11 Bridgeport 4:35.9 1 1 9 Devyn Beekman 10 Malcolm 4:37.2 1 10 Gage Delimont 10 Ainsworth 4:37.4 1 11 Trevor Doffin 12 Stanton 4:39.1 1 12 Samuel Saldivar 12 Johnson County Central 4:39.6 1 13 Jack Post 12 North Bend Central 4:43.9 1 14 William Kuenne 11 Chase County 4:45.8 1 15 Nathan Holcomb 9 Gibbon 4:46.1 1 16 Leo Bykerk 9 Hastings St. Cecilia 4:47.3 1 17 Jeffrey Moody 10 St. Paul 4:48.5 1 18 Tanner Arens 10 Crofton 4:48.5 1 19 Kole Karcher 11 Fillmore Central 4:50.2 1 20 Zachariah Miller 10 Cambridge 4:51.0 1 21 Austin Uhing 11 North Bend Central 4:52.9 1 22 Calby Ruskamp 10 Wisner-Pilger 4:57.3 1 23 Elias Huebner 10 Hershey 4:58.1 1 24 Jacob Polk 11 Logan View 5:01.8 1
300m Hurdles PRELIMS
Class C State Record: 38.5 Brad Beyke, Hastings St. Cecilia 1993
Class C Meet Record: 38.5 Brad Beyke, Hastings St. Cecilia 1993
All-Class State Record: 37.29 Aaron Brandt, Bishop Neumann 2006
All-Class Meet Record: 37.29 Aaron Brandt, Bishop Neumann 2006
========================================================================================== Name Grade School Prelims H# Qual ========================================================================================== Heat #1 (wind reading -0.3 M/S SE) 1 Phalen Sanford 11 Dundy County-Stratton 39.99 1 Q 3 Joshua Gray 12 Louisville 41.39 1 q 4 Drake Gilliland 11 Mitchell 41.43 1 5 Cooper Von Seggern 12 Wisner-Pilger 41.82 1 6 Jack Drahota 9 Ravenna 41.96 1 7 Keegan Ruskamp 11 Wisner-Pilger 42.49 1 8 Mitchell McKibbin 11 Bayard 44.87 1 -- Branden Daro 12 Aquinas Catholic DQ 1 Violation 6 Heat #2 (wind reading -0.5 M/S E) 1 Garret Ruge 12 Battle Creek 39.98 2 Q 2 Andy Schmidt 12 Hartington-Newcastle 40.14 2 q 3 Dawson Bowers 12 Battle Creek 40.24 2 q 4 Adam Baker 10 Superior 41.93 2 5 Tanner Rosenquist 12 Centura 42.10 2 6 McKade Smith 11 Hershey 42.75 2 7 Christian Zuhlke 12 Plainview 43.63 2 8 Braden Peters 12 Emerson-Hubbard-Pender (E-H-P) 44.28 2 Heat #3 (wind reading -0.4 M/S E) 1 Vincent Ohlman 12 Central City 40.34 3 Q 2 Luke Wemhoff 11 Grand Island Central Catholic 40.71 3 q 3 Trevor Leach 11 Sutton 41.25 3 q 4 Reese Hennerberg 12 Diller-Odell 41.42 3 5 Matthew Ortmeier 12 North Bend Central 43.58 3 6 Garrett Foust 12 North Platte St. Patrick's 43.70 3 7 Payton Allen 11 Ainsworth 45.00 3 8 Blake Kastanek 11 Freeman 45.10 3 ================================================================================================= Name Grade School Prelims H# Qual ================================================================================================= Preliminaries 1 Garret Ruge 12 Battle Creek 39.98 2 Q 1 Phalen Sanford 11 Dundy County-Stratton 39.99 1 Q 2 Andy Schmidt 12 Hartington-Newcastle 40.14 2 q 3 Dawson Bowers 12 Battle Creek 40.24 2 q 1 Vincent Ohlman 12 Central City 40.34 3 Q 2 Luke Wemhoff 11 Grand Island Central Catholic 40.71 3 q 3 Trevor Leach 11 Sutton 41.25 3 q 3 Joshua Gray 12 Louisville 41.39 1 q 4 Reese Hennerberg 12 Diller-Odell 41.42 3 4 Drake Gilliland 11 Mitchell 41.43 1 5 Cooper Von Seggern 12 Wisner-Pilger 41.82 1 4 Adam Baker 10 Superior 41.93 2 6 Jack Drahota 9 Ravenna 41.96 1 5 Tanner Rosenquist 12 Centura 42.10 2 7 Keegan Ruskamp 11 Wisner-Pilger 42.49 1 6 McKade Smith 11 Hershey 42.75 2 5 Matthew Ortmeier 12 North Bend Central 43.58 3 7 Christian Zuhlke 12 Plainview 43.63 2 6 Garrett Foust 12 North Platte St. Patrick's 43.70 3 8 Braden Peters 12 Emerson-Hubbard-Pender (E-H-P) 44.28 2 8 Mitchell McKibbin 11 Bayard 44.87 1 7 Payton Allen 11 Ainsworth 45.00 3 8 Blake Kastanek 11 Freeman 45.10 3 -- Branden Daro 12 Aquinas Catholic DQ 1 Violation 6 CLASS C BOYS 300M HURDLES FINAL -- START LIST (Saturday at 3:10 PM) ============================================================================================ Lane Name Grade School Prelim Result Bib# H# ============================================================================================ 1 Trevor Leach 11 Sutton 3rd/41.25 286 1 2 Vincent Ohlman 12 Central City 1st/40.34 45 1 3 Andy Schmidt 12 Hartington-Newcastle 2nd/40.14 124 1 4 Garret Ruge 12 Battle Creek 1st/39.98 23 1 5 Phalen Sanford 11 Dundy County-Stratton 1st/39.99 92 1 6 Dawson Bowers 12 Battle Creek 3rd/40.24 19 1 7 Luke Wemhoff 11 Grand Island Central Catholic 2nd/40.71 111 1 8 Joshua Gray 12 Louisville 3rd/41.39 164 1
300m Hurdles FINALS
Class C State Record: 38.5 Brad Beyke, Hastings St. Cecilia 1993
Class C Meet Record: 38.5 Brad Beyke, Hastings St. Cecilia 1993
All-Class State Record: 37.29 Aaron Brandt, Bishop Neumann 2006
All-Class Meet Record: 37.29 Aaron Brandt, Bishop Neumann 2006
========================================================================================== Name Grade School Final H# Pts ========================================================================================== Heat #1 (wind reading +1.0 M/S NW) 1 Phalen Sanford 11 Dundy County-Stratton 38.6 1 10 2 Garret Ruge 12 Battle Creek 39.4 1 8 3 Andy Schmidt 12 Hartington-Newcastle 39.4 1 6 4 Vincent Ohlman 12 Central City 40.4 1 5 5 Luke Wemhoff 11 Grand Island Central Catholic 40.8 1 4 6 Joshua Gray 12 Louisville 41.0 1 3 7 Trevor Leach 11 Sutton 41.7 1 2 8 Dawson Bowers 12 Battle Creek 42.1 1 1
200m Dash PRELIMS
Class C State Record: 21.78 Cole Biodrowski, Fort Calhoun 2001
Class C Meet Record: 21.78 Cole Biodrowski, Fort Calhoun 2001
All-Class State Record: 21.31 Kenzo Cotton, Papillion-La Vista 2012
All-Class Meet Record: 21.31 Kenzo Cotton, Papillion-LaVista 2012
========================================================================================== Name Grade School Prelims H# Qual ========================================================================================== Heat #1 (wind reading +2.6 M/S N) 1 Dylan Kautz 10 Norfolk Catholic 21.87 1 Q 2 Hunter Spier 12 Lutheran High Northeast 22.56 1 q 3 Christian Perez 12 Mitchell 22.82 1 q 4 James Schroll 11 North Platte St. Patrick's 23.26 1 5 Stone Kraft 11 Battle Creek 23.28 1 6 Andrew Lyons 10 Aquinas Catholic 23.39 1 7 Braxton Bradley 11 Southern 23.40 1 8 Garrett Leach 12 Sutton 23.43 1 Heat #2 (wind reading +0.3 M/S E) 1 Andrew Winsterman 12 Nebraska Christian 22.99 2 Q 2 Austin Stuhr 12 Heartland 23.03 2 q 3 Curtis Peterson 12 Palmyra 23.20 2 4 Justin Rohloff 12 Archbishop Bergan 23.36 2 5 Chase Perchal 9 Yutan 23.39 2 6 Parker Klinginsmith 11 St. Paul 23.96 2 7 Ryan Van Pelt 11 Southwest 24.08 2 8 Bronc Temple 11 Ainsworth 24.64 2 Heat #3 (wind reading +2.6 M/S N) 1 Max Christensen 12 Logan View 22.76 3 Q 2 Stephen Hillis 12 Hartington Cedar Catholic 22.95 3 q 3 Hunter Klein 11 Louisville 23.06 3 q 4 Abraham Hernandez 11 Mitchell 23.07 3 5 Miles Griffith 12 St. Paul 23.49 3 6 Jon Christiansen 12 BRLD 23.64 3 7 Jared Tyrrell 11 Emerson-Hubbard-Pender (E-H-P) 23.93 3 8 Wyatt Hitchcock 11 Valentine 24.09 3 ================================================================================================= Name Grade School Prelims H# Qual ================================================================================================= Preliminaries 1 Dylan Kautz 10 Norfolk Catholic 21.87 1 Q 2 Hunter Spier 12 Lutheran High Northeast 22.56 1 q 1 Max Christensen 12 Logan View 22.76 3 Q 3 Christian Perez 12 Mitchell 22.82 1 q 2 Stephen Hillis 12 Hartington Cedar Catholic 22.95 3 q 1 Andrew Winsterman 12 Nebraska Christian 22.99 2 Q 2 Austin Stuhr 12 Heartland 23.03 2 q 3 Hunter Klein 11 Louisville 23.06 3 q 4 Abraham Hernandez 11 Mitchell 23.07 3 3 Curtis Peterson 12 Palmyra 23.20 2 4 James Schroll 11 North Platte St. Patrick's 23.26 1 5 Stone Kraft 11 Battle Creek 23.28 1 4 Justin Rohloff 12 Archbishop Bergan 23.36 2 5 Chase Perchal 9 Yutan 23.39 2 6 Andrew Lyons 10 Aquinas Catholic 23.39 1 7 Braxton Bradley 11 Southern 23.40 1 8 Garrett Leach 12 Sutton 23.43 1 5 Miles Griffith 12 St. Paul 23.49 3 6 Jon Christiansen 12 BRLD 23.64 3 7 Jared Tyrrell 11 Emerson-Hubbard-Pender (E-H-P) 23.93 3 6 Parker Klinginsmith 11 St. Paul 23.96 2 7 Ryan Van Pelt 11 Southwest 24.08 2 8 Wyatt Hitchcock 11 Valentine 24.09 3 8 Bronc Temple 11 Ainsworth 24.64 2 CLASS C BOYS 200M DASH FINAL -- START LIST (Saturday at 3:25 PM) ============================================================================================ Lane Name Grade School Prelim Result Bib# H# ============================================================================================ 1 Austin Stuhr 12 Heartland 2nd/23.03 135 1 2 Stephen Hillis 12 Hartington Cedar Catholic 2nd/22.95 116 1 3 Max Christensen 12 Logan View 1st/22.76 159 1 4 Dylan Kautz 10 Norfolk Catholic 1st/21.87 193 1 5 Hunter Spier 12 Lutheran High Northeast 2nd/22.56 169 1 6 Christian Perez 12 Mitchell 3rd/22.82 180 1 7 Andrew Winsterman 12 Nebraska Christian 1st/22.99 187 1 8 Hunter Klein 11 Louisville 3rd/23.06 165 1
200m Dash FINALS
Class C State Record: 21.78 Cole Biodrowski, Fort Calhoun 2001
Class C Meet Record: 21.78 Cole Biodrowski, Fort Calhoun 2001
All-Class State Record: 21.31 Kenzo Cotton, Papillion-La Vista 2012
All-Class Meet Record: 21.31 Kenzo Cotton, Papillion-LaVista 2012
========================================================================================== Name Grade School Final H# Pts ========================================================================================== Heat #1 (wind reading -0.1 M/S W) 1 Dylan Kautz 10 Norfolk Catholic 21.8 1 10 2 Max Christensen 12 Logan View 22.1 1 8 3 Hunter Spier 12 Lutheran High Northeast 22.5 1 6 4 Christian Perez 12 Mitchell 22.6 1 5 5 Andrew Winsterman 12 Nebraska Christian 22.8 1 4 6 Stephen Hillis 12 Hartington Cedar Catholic 22.9 1 3 7 Hunter Klein 11 Louisville 22.9 1 2 8 Austin Stuhr 12 Heartland 23.0 1 1
1600m Relay FINALS
Class C State Record: 3:23.91 Heartland 2000
Class C Meet Record: 3:23.91 Heartland 2000
All-Class State Record: 3:16.48 Millard West 2013
All-Class Meet Record: 3:16.48 Millard West 2013
========================================================================================== School Final H# Pts ========================================================================================== Section #1 1 Oakland-Craig 3:30.6 1 Benjamin Ward, 12, #222; Carter Thiele, 12, #221; Kobe Benne, 11, #217; Evan Reinert, 11, #220 2 Shelby-Rising City 3:31.2 1 Mason Schleis, 10, #248; Max Hoatson, 10, #247; Lincoln Schoenrock, 11, #249; Drew Schultz, 12, #250 3 North Bend Central 3:31.4 1 Peter Emanuel, 11, #199; Tanner Wietfeld, 10, #207; Jake Wietfeld, 12, #206; Joseph Howser, 10, #200 4 Ponca 3:31.6 1 Derrek Touney, 12, #242; Connor Day, 11, #238; Dalton Tremayne, 11, #243; Michael Hegge, 11, #239 5 North Platte St. Patrick's 3:31.9 1 Gabriel Vyzourek, 12, #215; Chase Ochs, 12, #212; James Schroll, 11, #213; Garrett Foust, 12, #209 6 Grand Island Central Catholic 3:34.6 1 Wyatt Gleason, 12, #109; Mayra Almayra, 11, #107; Thomas Childers, 11, #108; Luke Wemhoff, 11, #111 7 Diller-Odell 3:39.2 1 William McLaughlin, 10, #85; Reese Hennerberg, 12, #82; Tyson Landenberger, 11, #83; Christian McCown, 12, #84 8 Creighton 3:39.8 1 Noah Lilly, 11, #70; Colten Adams, 12, #65; Connor Hazen, 12, #66; Zachary Hazen, 12, #69 Section #2 1 Thayer Central 3:27.0 2 Aubrey Fangmeier, 11, #295; Evan Fuglestad, 12, #296; Zachary Koss, 10, #297; Connor Mumm, 12, #298 2 Sutton 3:27.8 2 Trevor Leach, 11, #286; Garrett Leach, 12, #285; Kyle Baumert, 10, #281; Nathan Hohensee, 11, #284 3 Battle Creek 3:29.6 2 Zachary Zohner, 9, #25; Garret Ruge, 12, #23; Stone Kraft, 11, #22; Caleb Zohner, 12, #24 4 Hartington Cedar Catholic 3:29.6 2 Stephen Hillis, 12, #116; Keyan Joachimsen, 11, #118; Easton Joachimsen, 12, #117; Seth Wiebelhaus, 11, #120 5 Perkins County 3:31.0 2 Bailey Schrotberger, 12, #229; Kiffen Cook, 12, #225; Domonic Wendell, 10, #231; Bryce Wilson, 12, #232 6 Mitchell 3:33.3 2 Darryn Walters, 12, #182; Christian Perez, 12, #180; Drake Gilliland, 11, #177; Abraham Hernandez, 11, #178 7 Dundy County-Stratton 3:33.5 2 Wyatt Lemon, 11, #91; Noah Kerchal, 12, #90; Guillermo Diaz, 11, #89; Phalen Sanford, 11, #92 8 Chase County 3:34.3 2 Caleb Weiss, 11, #62; Scott Wheeler, 10, #63; Juan Venegas-Veleta, 11, #60; Bryson Fisher, 12, #58 ============================================================================================
