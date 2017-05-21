State Track And Field Final Results Class C Boys

Panhandle Post

Team Scores after 17 events:

1. Norfolk Catholic 57.500
2. Thayer Central 37.000
2. Central City 37.000
4. Battle Creek 28.500
5. Bridgeport 28.000
6. Heartland 26.000
7. Mitchell 25.000
8. Dundy County-Stratton 23.000
9. Sutton 21.000
10. Hastings St. Cecilia 20.000
10. Hartington-Newcastle 20.000
12. Oakland-Craig 18.000
13. Hartington Cedar Catholic 17.000
14. North Bend Central 16.000
15. Ainsworth 14.000
15. Harvard 14.000
15. Lutheran High Northeast 14.000
18. Louisville 13.000
18. Perkins County 13.000
18. Logan View 13.000
21. Centennial 12.000
21. Shelby-Rising City 12.000
23. Chase County 11.000
23. Ponca 11.000
25. St. Paul 10.000
25. Archbishop Bergan 10.000
25. BRLD 10.000
28. Superior 8.000
28. Malcolm 8.000
28. Amherst 8.000
31. Southwest 7.000
31. Diller-Odell 7.000
31. Grand Island Central Catholic 7.000
34. Ravenna 6.000
34. Wilber-Clatonia 6.000
34. Cross County 6.000
34. Hershey 6.000
34. Stanton 6.000
39. Creighton 5.000
40. Wisner-Pilger 4.500
41. Tri County 4.000
41. Arcadia-Loup City 4.000
41. Elmwood-Murdock 4.000
41. Kimball 4.000
41. Hemingford 4.000
41. Nebraska Christian 4.000
41. Centura 4.000
48. Gibbon 3.000
48. Aquinas Catholic 3.000
50. Fillmore Central 2.000
50. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 2.000
50. Johnson County Central 2.000
50. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 2.000
50. Lincoln Christian 2.000
50. Palmyra 2.000
56. Valentine 1.000
57. Sutherland 0.500

High Jump

Class C State Record: 7-00.00 Josh Long, Arapahoe 1994
Class C Meet Record: 6-09.00 Jim Lipovsky, Sandy Creek 1992 Josh Long, Arapahoe 1994
All-Class State Record: 7-04.00 Randal Carter, Papillion-La Vista 2007
All-Class Meet Record: 7-04.00 Randal Carter, Papillion-La Vista 2007

==========================================================================================
    Name                      Grade School                                   Final H#  Pts
==========================================================================================
  1 Miles Griffith               12 St. Paul                               6-09.00    10
  2 Cody Williams                12 Chase County                           6-08.00     8
  3 Joshua Bauer                 11 Ravenna                                6-04.00     6
 4T Seth Ruppert                 12 Norfolk Catholic                       6-00.00     4.5
 4T Keegan Ruskamp               11 Wisner-Pilger                          6-00.00     4.5
  6 Derek Greenlee               11 Southwest                              6-00.00     3
  7 Jayden Reifenrath            12 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge               6-00.00     2
  8 Dylan Lurz                   11 Valentine                              6-00.00     1
  9 Blake Kastanek               11 Freeman                                6-00.00 
 10 Wyatt Loga                   10 Malcolm                                6-00.00 
 11 Michael Kelly                12 Yutan                                  5-10.00 
 12 Adam Hoarty                  12 Fillmore Central                       5-10.00 
 13 Dylan Kneifl                  9 Wisner-Pilger                          5-10.00 
 14 Bryson Jirovsky              12 Centennial                             5-10.00 
 15 Evan Sestak                   9 Perkins County                         5-10.00 
16T Seth George                  10 Sutton                                 5-08.00 
16T Tyson Belitz                 12 Neligh-Oakdale                         5-08.00 
 18 Logan Kreizel                11 Lincoln Lutheran                       5-08.00 
 19 Lincoln McPhillips           10 Hartington-Newcastle                   5-08.00 
 -- Logan Bredemeier             12 Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer               NM 
 -- Tucker Liberty                9 Johnson County Central                      NM 
 -- Ethan Munson                  9 North Platte St. Patrick's                  NM 
 -- Jack Reeg                    11 Twin River                                  NM

Shot Put

Class C State Record: 62-10.00 Cassidy Kramer, West Holt 2003
Class C Meet Record: 61-06.25 Phil Lueking, Southern Valley 1997
All-Class State Record: 66-11.50 Marty Kobza, Schuyler 1981
All-Class Meet Record: 63-07.50 Lucas Pinkelman, Cozad 2007

==========================================================================================
    Name                      Grade School                                   Final H#  Pts
==========================================================================================
  1 Jordan Paup                  12 Central City                          54-09.00    10
  2 Ethan Piper                  10 Norfolk Catholic                      54-00.50     8
  3 Dylan Kucera                 11 Archbishop Bergan                     53-00.00     6
  4 Riley Homolka                12 Wilber-Clatonia                       52-10.00     5
  5 Kyle Ott                     11 Heartland                             50-10.00     4
  6 Garrett Caldwell             12 Superior                              50-05.50     3
  7 Hunter Miller                12 Cross County                          49-09.00     2
  8 Caleb Marlatt                11 Elmwood-Murdock                       49-07.00     1
  9 Cole Christoffersen          12 BRLD                                  49-02.00 
 10 Seth Ostdiek                 12 Grand Island Central Catholic         48-06.50 
 11 Jan-Louw de Jager            12 Battle Creek                          48-02.50 
 12 Timothy Dishman              12 Malcolm                               48-00.00 
 13 Jacce Beck                   12 Ainsworth                             47-00.00 
 14 Hunter Bartels               12 Chase County                          46-10.50 
 15 Dakota Wallin                12 Chase County                          46-01.00 
 16 Zach Stieb                   11 Arcadia-Loup City                     45-05.00 
 17 Hunter Cerveny               10 Wilber-Clatonia                       44-10.50 
 18 Israel Gardea                10 Wakefield                             44-09.00 
 19 Jason Davis                  12 Hershey                               44-06.00 
 20 Tyler Borland                11 Cambridge                             44-01.00 
 21 Steven Shields               12 Valentine                             43-11.00 
 22 Nicholas Ronnfeldt           10 BRLD                                  42-05.00 
 23 Hudson Schweers              11 Ponca                                 41-05.50

Triple Jump

Class C State Record: 48-09.00 Derek Zimmerman, Freeman 2014
Class C Meet Record: 48-09.00 Derek Zimmerman, Freeman 2014
All-Class State Record: 50-02.25 Todd Brown, Holdrege 1978
All-Class Meet Record: 50-02.25 Todd Brown, Holdrege 1978

==========================================================================================
    Name                      Grade School                                   Final H#  Pts
==========================================================================================
  1 Jon Christiansen             12 BRLD                                  44-07.25    10
  2 Dakota Abbott                11 Amherst                               43-10.25     8
  3 Adrian Pajaron Gonzalez      12 Harvard                               43-06.25     6
  4 Zachary Hazen                12 Creighton                             43-02.50     5
  5 Hunter Klein                 11 Louisville                            42-09.00     4
  6 Nolan Baker                  11 Arcadia-Loup City                     42-08.50     3
  7 Kenny Osten                  12 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family          42-04.50     2
  8 Derek Greenlee               11 Southwest                             41-09.50     1
  9 Blake Kastanek               11 Freeman                               41-08.25 
 10 Jaden Withrow                12 Kimball                               41-07.75 
 11 Caleb Buresh                 12 Lincoln Christian                     41-05.25 
 12 Solomon Peitz                10 Wakefield                             41-04.25 
 13 Cody Williams                12 Chase County                          41-03.00 
 14 Cole Schmidt                 11 Hartington-Newcastle                  40-11.75 
 15 Mason Schleis                10 Shelby-Rising City                    40-09.25 
 16 Grant White                  12 Neligh-Oakdale                        40-01.50 
 17 Trevor Siroky                11 Aquinas Catholic                      39-10.50 
 18 Dawson Caspersen             11 Centura                               39-10.25 
 19 Cooper Von Seggern           12 Wisner-Pilger                         39-02.00 
 20 Alex Schellpeper             12 Stanton                               39-01.75 
 21 Aaron Poppert                12 Fillmore Central                      38-05.75 
 22 Tanner Sand                  12 Wilber-Clatonia                       38-01.25

Long Jump

Class C State Record: 23-08.50 Seth Wiedel, Thayer Central 2010
Class C Meet Record: 23-08.50 Seth Wiedel, Thayer Central 2010
All-Class State Record: 25-00.25 Robert Rands, Bellevue East 2005
All-Class Meet Record: 24-11.25 Robert Rands, Bellevue East 2005

==========================================================================================
    Name                      Grade School                                   Final H#  Pts
==========================================================================================
  1 Seth Ruppert                 12 Norfolk Catholic                      21-09.50    10
  2 Adrian Pajaron Gonzalez      12 Harvard                               21-06.00     8
  3 Reece Foreman                10 Centennial                            21-02.50     6
  4 Austin Coffin                10 Shelby-Rising City                    21-01.25     5
  5 Dylan Ernesti                12 Hemingford                            20-11.25     4
  6 Alec May                     12 Southwest                             20-10.00     3
  7 Drew Bessey                  11 Palmyra                               20-08.75     2
  8 Mayra Almayra                11 Grand Island Central Catholic         20-05.50     1
  9 Hunter Klein                 11 Louisville                            20-02.50 
 10 Cody Williams                12 Chase County                          20-01.50 
 11 Jon Christiansen             12 BRLD                                  20-01.50 
 12 Nicholas Burger              11 Archbishop Bergan                     20-01.00 
 13 Stone Kraft                  11 Battle Creek                          20-00.25 
 14 Dalton Tremayne              11 Ponca                                 19-11.50 
 15 Jack Reeg                    11 Twin River                            19-10.00 
 16 Nolan Baker                  11 Arcadia-Loup City                     19-09.50 
 17 Kenny Osten                  12 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family          19-06.75 
 18 Tanner Sand                  12 Wilber-Clatonia                       19-05.00 
 19 Benjamin Ward                12 Oakland-Craig                         19-03.00 
 20 Andy Schmidt                 12 Hartington-Newcastle                  19-01.00 
 21 Jaydn Brown                  11 North Platte St. Patrick's            19-00.50 
 22 Christian Zuhlke             12 Plainview                             18-06.50 
 23 Aaron Poppert                12 Fillmore Central                      18-03.00 
 24 Jayden Arehart               10 Neligh-Oakdale                        17-11.00

Pole Vault

Class C State Record: 16-02.50 Tyler Loontjer, Fillmore Central 2014
Class C Meet Record: 16-02.50 Tyler Loontjer, Fillmore Central 2014
All-Class State Record: 16-07.00 Seth Burney, Beatrice 2006
All-Class Meet Record: 16-02.50 Tyler Loontjer, Fillmore Central 2014

==========================================================================================
    Name                      Grade School                                   Final H#  Pts
==========================================================================================
  1 Benjamin Driewer             12 Heartland                             14-08.00    10
  2 Cole McReynolds              12 Central City                          14-04.00     8
  3 Phalen Sanford               11 Dundy County-Stratton                 14-00.00     6
  4 Matthew Ortmeier             12 North Bend Central                    14-00.00     5
  5 William Packer               11 Centura                               13-06.00     4
  6 Samuel Sisco                 12 Aquinas Catholic                      13-06.00     3
  7 Kyler Banks                  11 Hershey                               13-06.00     2
 8T Weston Johnson               11 Battle Creek                          13-06.00     0.5
 8T Garrett Elfeldt              11 Sutherland                            13-06.00     0.5
 10 Zachary Zohner                9 Battle Creek                          13-00.00 
 11 Blake Scott                  12 Sutherland                            13-00.00 
 12 Noah Bruggeman               11 Centura                               13-00.00 
 13 Noah Wooden                  10 Centura                               12-06.00 
14T Seth Wiebelhaus              11 Hartington Cedar Catholic             12-06.00 
14T Michael Pulliam              10 Wilber-Clatonia                       12-06.00 
 16 Noah Lilly                   11 Creighton                             12-00.00 
17T Peter Emanuel                11 North Bend Central                    11-06.00 
17T Andrew Poppe                 12 Logan View                            11-06.00 
17T Keyan Joachimsen             11 Hartington Cedar Catholic             11-06.00 
 20 Riley Wehrer                 11 Wilber-Clatonia                       11-06.00 
 -- Jacob Ray                    10 North Bend Central                          NM 
 -- Jonathan Malec               11 Oakland-Craig                               NM 
 -- Noah Okraska                  9 Harvard                                     NM 
 -- Cole Aschoff                 12 Plainview                                   NM  Scratch
 -- Justin Spencer               11 Mitchell                                    NM

Discus

Class C State Record: 196-11.00 Derric Werner, Elkhorn Valley 2002
Class C Meet Record: 182-07.00 Derric Werner, Elkhorn Valley 2001
All-Class State Record: 203-06.00 Andy Meyer, Superior 1989
All-Class Meet Record: 201-07.00 Marty Kobza, Schuyler 1981

==========================================================================================
    Name                      Grade School                                   Final H#  Pts
==========================================================================================
  1 Connor Wiggins               12 Bridgeport                           163-06.00    10
  2 Timothy Dishman              12 Malcolm                              156-02.00     8
  3 Tanner Peterson              12 Sutton                               154-10.00     6
  4 Garrett Caldwell             12 Superior                             153-11.00     5
  5 Hunter Miller                12 Cross County                         153-00.00     4
  6 Dylan Kucera                 11 Archbishop Bergan                    150-10.00     3
  7 Tyler Davis                  12 Dundy County-Stratton                142-06.00     2
  8 Zach Stieb                   11 Arcadia-Loup City                    141-05.00     1
  9 Seth Knapp                   11 Lutheran High Northeast              141-00.00 
 10 Riley Homolka                12 Wilber-Clatonia                      140-00.00 
 11 Connor Wilcox                10 Lutheran High Northeast              138-02.00 
 12 Seth Ostdiek                 12 Grand Island Central Catholic        137-06.00 
 13 Josh Bailey                  10 Johnson County Central               135-06.00 
 14 Hudson Schweers              11 Ponca                                133-07.00 
 15 Kooper Reece                 11 Valentine                            131-05.00 
 16 Gage Herbert                 12 Guardian Angels Central Catholic     128-10.00 
 17 Benjamin Rolenc              10 North Bend Central                   128-09.00 
 18 Cole Christoffersen          12 BRLD                                 124-09.00 
 19 Lucas tenBensel              10 Cambridge                            118-07.00 
 20 Lance Kelley                 12 Southwest                            117-08.00 
 21 Dylan Wieneke                11 West Holt                            115-07.00 
 22 Michael Logue                10 Ponca                                112-10.00

3200m Relay FINALS

Class C State Record: 8:01.06 Oakland-Craig 2001
Class C Meet Record: 8:01.06 Oakland-Craig 2001
All-Class State Record: 7:44.13 Lincoln North Star 2005
All-Class Meet Record: 7:44.13 Lincoln North Star 2005

==========================================================================================
    School                                   Final H#  Pts
==========================================================================================
Section #1 (wind reading +1.0 M/S NE)
  1 Thayer Central                          8:09.4  1   10
     Aubrey Fangmeier, 11, #295; Evan Fuglestad, 12, #296; Zachary Koss, 10, #297; Connor Mumm, 12, #298
  2 Bridgeport                              8:13.2  1    8
     Jerrod Fedorchik, 12, #29; Austin Hartman, 12, #30; Jack Linders, 11, #32; Declan Jeffries, 11, #31
  3 Oakland-Craig                           8:16.5  1    6
     Carter Thiele, 12, #221; Robert Mayberry, 10, #219; Benjamin Ward, 12, #222; Evan Reinert, 11, #220
  4 Sutton                                  8:20.6  1    5
     Nathan Hohensee, 11, #284; Garrett Leach, 12, #285; Seth George, 10, #282; Casey Van Kirk, 11, #289
  5 North Bend Central                      8:25.6  1    4
     Peter Emanuel, 11, #199; Austin Uhing, 11, #205; Tanner Wietfeld, 10, #207; Jack Post, 12, #202
  6 Chase County                            8:31.6  1    3
     Bryson Fisher, 12, #58; Scott Wheeler, 10, #63; Francisco Barrientos Rodriguez, 11, #56; Caleb Weiss, 11, #62
  7 Fillmore Central                        8:32.8  1    2
     Chandler Schelkopf, 11, #102; Kole Karcher, 11, #100; JR Alcantar, 12, #98; Adam Hoarty, 12, #99
  8 Tri County                              8:33.5  1    1
     Creighton Niemeyer, 10, #300; Dominic Smith, 9, #301; Trevin Williams, 11, #302; Colby Ensz, 12, #299
  9 St. Paul                                8:34.8  1
     Joseph Placke, 12, #263; Jeffrey Moody, 10, #261; Jacob Paczosa, 11, #262; Jackson Seward, 9, #265
 10 West Holt                               8:35.8  1
     Breydon Mlady, 12, #312; Payton Williams, 11, #316; Brandon Heller, 12, #311; Jordan Tasler, 10, #314
 11 Malcolm                                 8:35.9  1
     Ty Shaw, 11, #175; Noah Twohig, 10, #176; Dylan Johnson, 10, #173; Devyn Beekman, 10, #171
 12 Lincoln Christian                       8:36.0  1
     Caleb Canfield, 10, #155; Caleb Buresh, 12, #154; Clark Stelter, 12, #157; Trent Lockard, 10, #156
 13 Stanton                                 8:36.0  1
     Trevor Doffin, 12, #268; Broderick Sieh, 11, #273; Trenton Cadwallader, 12, #267; Kelton Van Pelt, 9, #274
 14 Hershey                                 8:38.5  1
     McKade Smith, 11, #145; Dalton Ebmeier, 10, #142; Elias Huebner, 10, #143; Monte McNeil, 12, #144
 15 Nebraska Christian                      8:40.2  1
     Ryan Dexter, 10, #184; Noah Boersen, 10, #183; Jon Dockweiler, 10, #185; Samuel Twogood, 11, #186
 16 Crofton                                 8:48.0  1
     Tyler Janssen, 10, #75; Jake Neuhalfen, 12, #76; Jaden Janssen, 11, #74; Grant Wragge, 12, #77

3200m Run FINALS

Class C State Record: 9:24.88 Dale Mackel, Pope John 1982
Class C Meet Record: 9:24.88 Dale Mackel, Pope John 1982
All-Class State Record: 8:54.12 Seth Hirsch, Millard West 2017
All-Class Meet Record: 8:57.20 Seth Hirsch, Millard West 2017

==========================================================================================
    Name                      Grade School                                   Final H#  Pts
==========================================================================================
Section #1 (wind reading +1.1 M/S N)
  1 Justin Vrooman               11 Hastings St. Cecilia                    9:40.9  1   10
  2 Brian Santiago               11 Hartington-Newcastle                    9:42.2  1    8
  3 Benjamin Arens               10 Ainsworth                               9:44.2  1    6
  4 Jonah Heng                   12 Norfolk Catholic                        9:51.4  1    5
  5 Jackson Hirschfeld           10 Centennial                             10:08.4  1    4
  6 Nathan Holcomb                9 Gibbon                                 10:09.2  1    3
  7 Samuel Saldivar              12 Johnson County Central                 10:13.6  1    2
  8 Riley Wehrer                 11 Wilber-Clatonia                        10:15.3  1    1
  9 Jake Neuhalfen               12 Crofton                                10:16.8  1
 10 Ray Nierman                  11 Harvard                                10:18.3  1
 11 William Kuenne               11 Chase County                           10:19.5  1
 12 Elijah Frasher               11 Aquinas Catholic                       10:21.9  1
 13 Robert Gans                  12 Doniphan-Trumbull                      10:23.3  1
 14 Jacob Sinsel                 11 Ainsworth                              10:24.7  1
 15 Grant Packer                 10 Wood River                             10:35.5  1
 16 Mason Timm                   11 Yutan                                  10:43.3  1
 17 Parker Zach                  10 Stanton                                10:45.9  1
 18 Jaden Dietlein               10 Perkins County                         10:47.1  1
 19 Elias Huebner                10 Hershey                                10:55.0  1
 20 Aaron Boone                  12 Plainview                              10:57.9  1
 21 Jade Paxton                   9 Sutherland                             11:06.1  1
 22 Jacob Polk                   11 Logan View                             11:08.7  1
 23 Thomas Hynes                 11 Elmwood-Murdock                        11:11.5  1
 24 Joel Moeller                 11 Logan View                             11:12.5  1

800m Run FINALS

Class C State Record: 1:52.2 Scott Poehling, Archbishop Bergan 1976
Class C Meet Record: 1:52.2 Scott Poehling, Archbishop Bergan 1976
All-Class State Record: 1:50.82 Brian Turner, Millard North 2000
All-Class Meet Record: 1:51.59 Ryan Barrows, York 1997

==========================================================================================
    Name                      Grade School                                   Final H#  Pts
==========================================================================================
Section #1 (wind reading +0.4 M/S N)
  1 Creighton Niemeyer           10 Tri County                              2:02.9  1
  2 Seth Wiebelhaus              11 Hartington Cedar Catholic               2:03.4  1
  3 Max Hansen                   11 Tekamah-Herman                          2:03.5  1
  4 Ross Kirby                   12 David City                              2:03.6  1
  5 Broderick Sieh               11 Stanton                                 2:04.0  1
  6 Aaron Tidyman                12 Cross County                            2:05.6  1
  7 Jackson Seward                9 St. Paul                                2:07.0  1
  8 Michael Gronewold            11 Freeman                                 2:07.2  1
  9 Garrison Hazen               12 Creighton                               2:10.5  1
 10 Brandon Heller               12 West Holt                               2:10.5  1
 11 Jacob Paczosa                11 St. Paul                                2:10.6  1
 -- Caleb Zohner                 12 Battle Creek                               DNF  1
Section #2 (wind reading +2.0 M/S N)
  1 Aubrey Fangmeier             11 Thayer Central                          1:56.5  2
  2 Carter Thiele                12 Oakland-Craig                           1:56.9  2
  3 Connor Mumm                  12 Thayer Central                          1:58.8  2
  4 Declan Jeffries              11 Bridgeport                              1:59.1  2
  5 Monte McNeil                 12 Hershey                                 2:00.6  2
  6 Derrek Touney                12 Ponca                                   2:01.4  2
  7 Trent Lockard                10 Lincoln Christian                       2:02.0  2
  8 Zachary Koss                 10 Thayer Central                          2:02.2  2
  9 Bryce Burry                  11 Bayard                                  2:02.8  2
 10 Chase Ochs                   12 North Platte St. Patrick's              2:05.3  2
 11 Peter Emanuel                11 North Bend Central                      2:06.0  2
 12 Zachariah Miller             10 Cambridge                               2:07.1  2
============================================================================================
    Name                      Grade School                                   Final H# Points
============================================================================================
Finals
  1 Aubrey Fangmeier             11 Thayer Central                          1:56.5  2   10
  2 Carter Thiele                12 Oakland-Craig                           1:56.9  2    8
  3 Connor Mumm                  12 Thayer Central                          1:58.8  2    6
  4 Declan Jeffries              11 Bridgeport                              1:59.1  2    5
  5 Monte McNeil                 12 Hershey                                 2:00.6  2    4
  6 Derrek Touney                12 Ponca                                   2:01.4  2    3
  7 Trent Lockard                10 Lincoln Christian                       2:02.0  2    2
  8 Zachary Koss                 10 Thayer Central                          2:02.2  2    1
  9 Bryce Burry                  11 Bayard                                  2:02.8  2
 10 Creighton Niemeyer           10 Tri County                              2:02.9  1
 11 Seth Wiebelhaus              11 Hartington Cedar Catholic               2:03.4  1
 12 Max Hansen                   11 Tekamah-Herman                          2:03.5  1
 13 Ross Kirby                   12 David City                              2:03.6  1
 14 Broderick Sieh               11 Stanton                                 2:04.0  1
 15 Chase Ochs                   12 North Platte St. Patrick's              2:05.3  2
 16 Aaron Tidyman                12 Cross County                            2:05.6  1
 17 Peter Emanuel                11 North Bend Central                      2:06.0  2
 18 Jackson Seward                9 St. Paul                                2:07.0  1
 19 Zachariah Miller             10 Cambridge                               2:07.1  2
 20 Michael Gronewold            11 Freeman                                 2:07.2  1
 21 Garrison Hazen               12 Creighton                               2:10.5  1
 22 Brandon Heller               12 West Holt                               2:10.5  1
 23 Jacob Paczosa                11 St. Paul                                2:10.6  1
 -- Caleb Zohner                 12 Battle Creek                               DNF  1

400m Relay FINALS

Class C State Record: 42.99 Hastings St. Cecilia 1993
Class C Meet Record: 42.99 Hastings St. Cecilia 1993
All-Class State Record: 41.40 Papillion-La Vista 2013
All-Class Meet Record: 41.40 Papillion-La Vista 2013

==========================================================================================
    School                                   Final H#  Pts
==========================================================================================
Section #1 (wind reading +1.1 M/S NW)
  1 Diller-Odell                              45.6  1
     Dylan Wolbert, 12, #86; Reese Hennerberg, 12, #82; Tyson Landenberger, 11, #83; Christian McCown, 12, #84
  2 Centura                                   45.6  1
     Kaleb Johnson, 12, #49; Jaden Myers, 12, #50; James Price, 12, #52; Dawson Caspersen, 11, #48
  3 Tekamah-Herman                            45.7  1
     Lucas Wakehouse, 9, #294; Cody Hopkins, 12, #291; Brandon Schram, 10, #293; Dustin Pickell, 12, #292
  5 Creighton                                 45.9  1
     Thad Hazen, 9, #68; Tegan McLean, 11, #71; Derek Wortman, 10, #72; Zachary Hazen, 12, #69
 -- Central City                                DQ  1
     Shad Quintanilla, 9, #331; Jordan Paup, 12, #46; Michael Murray, 11, #332; Vincent Ohlman, 12, #45
 -- Hemingford                                 DNF  1
     Dylan Ernesti, 12, #136; Konnor Weber, 11, #138; Jonathan Mayer, 12, #137; Jameson Wood, 12, #139
 -- North Platte St. Patrick's                 DNF  1
     Jacob Swift, 10, #214; Lane Knisley, 12, #210; Gary White III, 11, #216; James Schroll, 11, #213
Section #2 (wind reading +1.0 M/S N)
  1 Mitchell                                  43.9  2
     Hunter Lemley, 10, #179; Drake Gilliland, 11, #177; Abraham Hernandez, 11, #178; Christian Perez, 12, #180
  2 Hartington Cedar Catholic                 43.9  2
     Austin Arens, 11, #113; Stephen Hillis, 12, #116; Jacob Keiser, 9, #119; Isaac Creamer, 11, #114
  3 Perkins County                            44.0  2
     Bailey Schrotberger, 12, #229; Alex Patrick, 9, #228; Bryce Wilson, 12, #232; Charles Johnson, 11, #227
  4 Norfolk Catholic                          44.5  2
     Ryan Vetter, 10, #198; Tobi Obatusin, 12, #194; Kelby Schaefer, 11, #197; Dylan Kautz, 10, #193
  5 Louisville                                44.7  2
     Spencer Warner, 11, #167; Joshua Gray, 12, #164; Frank Novotny, 12, #166; Hunter Klein, 11, #165
  6 Shelby-Rising City                        44.7  2
     Carter Smith, 12, #251; Drew Schultz, 12, #250; Austin Coffin, 10, #246; Lincoln Schoenrock, 11, #249
  7 Heartland                                 45.0  2
     Benjamin Driewer, 12, #132; Lane Huebert, 11, #133; Noah Boyd, 11, #131; Austin Stuhr, 12, #135
 -- Stanton                                    DNF  2
     Trey Erbst, 12, #269; Henry Bohac, 12, #266; Myles Nickolite, 12, #271; Cade Goger, 10, #270
============================================================================================
    School                                   Final H# Points
============================================================================================
Finals
  1 Mitchell                                  43.9  2   10
  2 Hartington Cedar Catholic                 43.9  2    8
  3 Perkins County                            44.0  2    6
  4 Norfolk Catholic                          44.5  2    5
  5 Louisville                                44.7  2    4
  6 Shelby-Rising City                        44.7  2    3
  7 Heartland                                 45.0  2    2
  8 Diller-Odell                              45.6  1    1
  9 Centura                                   45.6  1
 10 Tekamah-Herman                            45.7  1
 11 Creighton                                 45.9  1
 -- Central City                                DQ  1 Violation 22
 -- Stanton                                    DNF  2
 -- Hemingford                                 DNF  1
 -- North Platte St. Patrick's                 DNF  1

110m Hurdles PRELIMS

Class C State Record: 14.37 Sean Pille, Oakland-Craig 2012
Class C Meet Record: 14.37 Sean Pille, Oakland-Craig 2012
All-Class State Record: 13.8 Mashona Marsh, Omaha Benson 1975
All-Class Meet Record: 13.8 Mashona Marsh, Omaha Benson 1975

==========================================================================================
    Name                      Grade School                                 Prelims H# Qual
==========================================================================================
Heat #1 (wind reading +0.3 M/S NW)
  1 Dawson Bowers                12 Battle Creek                             15.04  1    Q
  2 Garret Ruge                  12 Battle Creek                             15.68  1    q
  3 Derek Smith                  11 Archbishop Bergan                        15.89  1    q
  4 Brady Kilgore                10 Kimball                                  15.90  1    q
  5 Mason Prososki                9 Twin River                               16.05  1
  6 Gary White III               11 North Platte St. Patrick's               16.18  1
  7 Turner Korth                 10 Hartington-Newcastle                     16.77  1
  8 Derek Greenlee               11 Southwest                                16.84  1
Heat #2 (wind reading +2.0 M/S N)
  1 Vincent Ohlman               12 Central City                             15.14  2    Q
  2 Reese Hennerberg             12 Diller-Odell                             15.49  2    q
  3 Reed Trumler                 12 Centura                                  16.11  2
  4 Cody Williams                12 Chase County                             16.21  2
  5 Korrell Koehlmoos            11 Wisner-Pilger                            16.23  2
  6 Levi Heckenlaible            10 Hartington Cedar Catholic                16.39  2
  7 Blake Kastanek               11 Freeman                                  16.52  2
  8 Alex Griess                  12 Sutton                                   16.69  2
Heat #3 (wind reading +0.5 M/S NE)
  1 Luke Wemhoff                 11 Grand Island Central Catholic            15.64  3    Q
  2 Phalen Sanford               11 Dundy County-Stratton                    15.67  3    q
  3 Matthew Ortmeier             12 North Bend Central                       16.17  3
  4 Kyle Baumert                 10 Sutton                                   16.26  3
  5 Holden Vavricek              12 Shelby-Rising City                       16.55  3
  6 Payton Allen                 11 Ainsworth                                16.66  3
  7 AdeDamola Akinnigbagbe       11 Plainview                                16.91  3
  8 Brady Hull                   10 Logan View                               17.04  3
=================================================================================================
    Name                      Grade School                                 Prelims H# Qual
=================================================================================================
Preliminaries
  1 Dawson Bowers                12 Battle Creek                             15.04  1    Q
  1 Vincent Ohlman               12 Central City                             15.14  2    Q
  2 Reese Hennerberg             12 Diller-Odell                             15.49  2    q
  1 Luke Wemhoff                 11 Grand Island Central Catholic            15.64  3    Q
  2 Phalen Sanford               11 Dundy County-Stratton                    15.67  3    q
  2 Garret Ruge                  12 Battle Creek                             15.68  1    q
  3 Derek Smith                  11 Archbishop Bergan                        15.89  1    q
  4 Brady Kilgore                10 Kimball                                  15.90  1    q
  5 Mason Prososki                9 Twin River                               16.05  1
  3 Reed Trumler                 12 Centura                                  16.11  2
  3 Matthew Ortmeier             12 North Bend Central                       16.17  3
  6 Gary White III               11 North Platte St. Patrick's               16.18  1
  4 Cody Williams                12 Chase County                             16.21  2
  5 Korrell Koehlmoos            11 Wisner-Pilger                            16.23  2
  4 Kyle Baumert                 10 Sutton                                   16.26  3
  6 Levi Heckenlaible            10 Hartington Cedar Catholic                16.39  2
  7 Blake Kastanek               11 Freeman                                  16.52  2
  5 Holden Vavricek              12 Shelby-Rising City                       16.55  3
  6 Payton Allen                 11 Ainsworth                                16.66  3
  8 Alex Griess                  12 Sutton                                   16.69  2
  7 Turner Korth                 10 Hartington-Newcastle                     16.77  1
  8 Derek Greenlee               11 Southwest                                16.84  1
  7 AdeDamola Akinnigbagbe       11 Plainview                                16.91  3
  8 Brady Hull                   10 Logan View                               17.04  3


CLASS C BOYS 110M HURDLES FINAL -- START LIST (Saturday at 12:15 PM)

============================================================================================
Lane   Name                      Grade School                                Prelim Result Bib# H#
============================================================================================
    1 Derek Smith                  11 Archbishop Bergan                         3rd/15.89   18  1
    2 Phalen Sanford               11 Dundy County-Stratton                     2nd/15.67   92  1
    3 Reese Hennerberg             12 Diller-Odell                              2nd/15.49   82  1
    4 Dawson Bowers                12 Battle Creek                              1st/15.04   19  1
    5 Vincent Ohlman               12 Central City                              1st/15.14   45  1
    6 Luke Wemhoff                 11 Grand Island Central Catholic             1st/15.64  111  1
    7 Garret Ruge                  12 Battle Creek                              2nd/15.68   23  1
    8 Brady Kilgore                10 Kimball                                   4th/15.90  151  1

110m Hurdles FINALS

Class C State Record: 14.37 Sean Pille, Oakland-Craig 2012
Class C Meet Record: 14.37 Sean Pille, Oakland-Craig 2012
All-Class State Record: 13.8 Mashona Marsh, Omaha Benson 1975
All-Class Meet Record: 13.8 Mashona Marsh, Omaha Benson 1975

==========================================================================================
    Name                      Grade School                                   Final H#  Pts
==========================================================================================
Heat #1
  1 Vincent Ohlman               12 Central City                              14.5  1   10
  2 Dawson Bowers                12 Battle Creek                              14.5  1    8
  3 Reese Hennerberg             12 Diller-Odell                              14.8  1    6
  4 Phalen Sanford               11 Dundy County-Stratton                     15.0  1    5
  5 Brady Kilgore                10 Kimball                                   15.2  1    4
  6 Garret Ruge                  12 Battle Creek                              15.3  1    3
  7 Luke Wemhoff                 11 Grand Island Central Catholic             15.8  1    2
  8 Derek Smith                  11 Archbishop Bergan                         16.0  1    1

100m Dash PRELIMS

Class C State Record: 10.79 Dylan Kautz, Norfolk Catholic 2017
Class C Meet Record: 10.79 Dylan Kautz, Norfolk Catholic 2017
All-Class State Record: 10.41 Kenzo Cotton, Papillion-La Vista 2013
All-Class Meet Record: 10.41 Kenzo Cotton, Papillion-La Vista 2013

==========================================================================================
    Name                      Grade School                                 Prelims H# Qual
==========================================================================================
Heat #1 (wind reading +2.0 M/S N)
  1 Dylan Kautz                  10 Norfolk Catholic                         10.79  1    Q
  2 Hunter Spier                 12 Lutheran High Northeast                  11.12  1    q
  3 Max Christensen              12 Logan View                               11.26  1    q
  4 Henry Bohac                  12 Stanton                                  11.28  1    q
  5 Jon Christiansen             12 BRLD                                     11.41  1
  6 Joshua Gray                  12 Louisville                               11.46  1
  7 Joseph Ferrero               12 Bayard                                   11.51  1
  8 Wyatt Placke                 10 St. Paul                                 11.76  1
Heat #2 (wind reading +0.1 M/S E)
  1 Bailey Schrotberger          12 Perkins County                           11.30  2    Q
  2 Austin Stuhr                 12 Heartland                                11.38  2    q
  3 Christian Perez              12 Mitchell                                 11.43  2
  4 James Schroll                11 North Platte St. Patrick's               11.57  2
  5 Andy Schmidt                 12 Hartington-Newcastle                     11.72  2
  6 Zachary Hazen                12 Creighton                                11.74  2
  7 James Montgomery             12 Southern                                 11.81  2
  8 Jacob Rogers                 10 Sutton                                   11.98  2
Heat #3 (wind reading +1.6 M/S N)
  1 Lincoln Schoenrock           11 Shelby-Rising City                       11.29  3    Q
  2 Stephen Hillis               12 Hartington Cedar Catholic                11.32  3    q
  3 Tanner Lamoree               12 Cross County                             11.40  3
  4 Curtis Peterson              12 Palmyra                                  11.58  3
  5 Luke Wemhoff                 11 Grand Island Central Catholic            11.59  3
  6 Justin Rohloff               12 Archbishop Bergan                        11.65  3
  7 Lane Knisley                 12 North Platte St. Patrick's               11.91  3
  8 Alex Kerkman                 12 Neligh-Oakdale                           11.94  3
=================================================================================================
    Name                      Grade School                                 Prelims H# Qual
=================================================================================================
Preliminaries
  1 Dylan Kautz                  10 Norfolk Catholic                         10.79  1    Q
  2 Hunter Spier                 12 Lutheran High Northeast                  11.12  1    q
  3 Max Christensen              12 Logan View                               11.26  1    q
  4 Henry Bohac                  12 Stanton                                  11.28  1    q
  1 Lincoln Schoenrock           11 Shelby-Rising City                       11.29  3    Q
  1 Bailey Schrotberger          12 Perkins County                           11.30  2    Q
  2 Stephen Hillis               12 Hartington Cedar Catholic                11.32  3    q
  2 Austin Stuhr                 12 Heartland                                11.38  2    q
  3 Tanner Lamoree               12 Cross County                             11.40  3
  5 Jon Christiansen             12 BRLD                                     11.41  1
  3 Christian Perez              12 Mitchell                                 11.43  2
  6 Joshua Gray                  12 Louisville                               11.46  1
  7 Joseph Ferrero               12 Bayard                                   11.51  1
  4 James Schroll                11 North Platte St. Patrick's               11.57  2
  4 Curtis Peterson              12 Palmyra                                  11.58  3
  5 Luke Wemhoff                 11 Grand Island Central Catholic            11.59  3
  6 Justin Rohloff               12 Archbishop Bergan                        11.65  3
  5 Andy Schmidt                 12 Hartington-Newcastle                     11.72  2
  6 Zachary Hazen                12 Creighton                                11.74  2
  8 Wyatt Placke                 10 St. Paul                                 11.76  1
  7 James Montgomery             12 Southern                                 11.81  2
  7 Lane Knisley                 12 North Platte St. Patrick's               11.91  3
  8 Alex Kerkman                 12 Neligh-Oakdale                           11.94  3
  8 Jacob Rogers                 10 Sutton                                   11.98  2


CLASS C BOYS 100M DASH FINAL -- START LIST (Saturday at 12:30 PM)

============================================================================================
Lane   Name                      Grade School                                Prelim Result Bib# H#
============================================================================================
    1 Stephen Hillis               12 Hartington Cedar Catholic                 2nd/11.32  116  1
    2 Lincoln Schoenrock           11 Shelby-Rising City                        1st/11.29  249  1
    3 Max Christensen              12 Logan View                                3rd/11.26  159  1
    4 Dylan Kautz                  10 Norfolk Catholic                          1st/10.79  193  1
    5 Hunter Spier                 12 Lutheran High Northeast                   2nd/11.12  169  1
    6 Henry Bohac                  12 Stanton                                   4th/11.28  266  1
    7 Bailey Schrotberger          12 Perkins County                            1st/11.30  229  1
    8 Austin Stuhr                 12 Heartland                                 2nd/11.38  135  1

100m Dash FINALS

Class C State Record: 10.79 Dylan Kautz, Norfolk Catholic 2017
Class C Meet Record: 10.79 Dylan Kautz, Norfolk Catholic 2017
All-Class State Record: 10.41 Kenzo Cotton, Papillion-La Vista 2013
All-Class Meet Record: 10.41 Kenzo Cotton, Papillion-La Vista 2013

==========================================================================================
    Name                      Grade School                                   Final H#  Pts
==========================================================================================
Heat #1
  1 Dylan Kautz                  10 Norfolk Catholic                          10.6  1   10
  2 Hunter Spier                 12 Lutheran High Northeast                   10.9  1    8
  3 Henry Bohac                  12 Stanton                                   11.0  1    6
  4 Max Christensen              12 Logan View                                11.1  1    5
  5 Austin Stuhr                 12 Heartland                                 11.1  1    4
  6 Bailey Schrotberger          12 Perkins County                            11.2  1    3
  7 Lincoln Schoenrock           11 Shelby-Rising City                        11.2  1    2
  8 Stephen Hillis               12 Hartington Cedar Catholic                 11.2  1    1

400m Dash PRELIMS

Class C State Record: 48.33 Joel Duffield, Morrill 2002
Class C Meet Record: 48.33 Joel Duffield, Morrill 2002
All-Class State Record: 46.98 Lukas Hulett, Bellevue East 2006
All-Class Meet Record: 47.05 Cody Rush, Northwest 2012

==========================================================================================
    Name                      Grade School                                 Prelims H# Qual
==========================================================================================
Heat #1 (wind reading +2.5 M/S N)
  1 Abraham Hernandez            11 Mitchell                                 51.15  1    Q
  2 Bryce Wilson                 12 Perkins County                           51.77  1    q
  3 Carter Bornemeier            10 Elmwood-Murdock                          51.82  1    q
  4 Caleb Zohner                 12 Battle Creek                             51.98  1    q
  5 Chase Ochs                   12 North Platte St. Patrick's               52.40  1
  6 Andrew Winsterman            12 Nebraska Christian                       52.76  1
  7 Tobi Obatusin                12 Norfolk Catholic                         53.09  1
 -- Cooper Von Seggern           12 Wisner-Pilger                               DQ  1
Heat #2 (wind reading +0.7 M/S N)
  1 Derrek Touney                12 Ponca                                    51.08  2    Q
  2 Austin Stuhr                 12 Heartland                                51.58  2    q
  3 Seth Weber                   12 Freeman                                  52.42  2
  4 Nicholas Burger              11 Archbishop Bergan                        52.60  2
  5 Jared Tyrrell                11 Emerson-Hubbard-Pender (E-H-P)           52.62  2
  6 Evan Fuglestad               12 Thayer Central                           53.64  2
  7 Tanner Sand                  12 Wilber-Clatonia                          54.35  2
  8 Shayden Neptune              11 West Holt                                54.50  2
Heat #3 (wind reading +0.4 M/S NE)
  1 Joseph Howser                10 North Bend Central                       51.27  3    Q
  2 Vincent Ohlman               12 Central City                             51.94  3    q
  3 Garrett Foust                12 North Platte St. Patrick's               52.10  3
  4 Seth Ruppert                 12 Norfolk Catholic                         52.49  3
  5 Wyatt Gleason                12 Grand Island Central Catholic            53.07  3
  6 Dawson Caspersen             11 Centura                                  53.50  3
  7 John Novicki                 11 Plainview                                55.03  3
  8 Benny Estrada Lujan          12 BRLD                                     55.37  3
=================================================================================================
    Name                      Grade School                                 Prelims H# Qual
=================================================================================================
Preliminaries
  1 Derrek Touney                12 Ponca                                    51.08  2    Q
  1 Abraham Hernandez            11 Mitchell                                 51.15  1    Q
  1 Joseph Howser                10 North Bend Central                       51.27  3    Q
  2 Austin Stuhr                 12 Heartland                                51.58  2    q
  2 Bryce Wilson                 12 Perkins County                           51.77  1    q
  3 Carter Bornemeier            10 Elmwood-Murdock                          51.82  1    q
  2 Vincent Ohlman               12 Central City                             51.94  3    q
  4 Caleb Zohner                 12 Battle Creek                             51.98  1    q
  3 Garrett Foust                12 North Platte St. Patrick's               52.10  3
  5 Chase Ochs                   12 North Platte St. Patrick's               52.40  1
  3 Seth Weber                   12 Freeman                                  52.42  2
  4 Seth Ruppert                 12 Norfolk Catholic                         52.49  3
  4 Nicholas Burger              11 Archbishop Bergan                        52.60  2
  5 Jared Tyrrell                11 Emerson-Hubbard-Pender (E-H-P)           52.62  2
  6 Andrew Winsterman            12 Nebraska Christian                       52.76  1
  5 Wyatt Gleason                12 Grand Island Central Catholic            53.07  3
  7 Tobi Obatusin                12 Norfolk Catholic                         53.09  1
  6 Dawson Caspersen             11 Centura                                  53.50  3
  6 Evan Fuglestad               12 Thayer Central                           53.64  2
  7 Tanner Sand                  12 Wilber-Clatonia                          54.35  2
  8 Shayden Neptune              11 West Holt                                54.50  2
  7 John Novicki                 11 Plainview                                55.03  3
  8 Benny Estrada Lujan          12 BRLD                                     55.37  3
 -- Cooper Von Seggern           12 Wisner-Pilger                               DQ  1


CLASS C BOYS 400M DASH FINAL -- START LIST (Saturday at 12:55 PM)

============================================================================================
Lane   Name                      Grade School                                Prelim Result Bib# H#
============================================================================================
    1 Vincent Ohlman               12 Central City                              2nd/51.94   45  1
    2 Bryce Wilson                 12 Perkins County                            2nd/51.77  232  1
    3 Joseph Howser                10 North Bend Central                        1st/51.27  200  1
    4 Derrek Touney                12 Ponca                                     1st/51.08  242  1
    5 Abraham Hernandez            11 Mitchell                                  1st/51.15  178  1
    6 Austin Stuhr                 12 Heartland                                 2nd/51.58  135  1
    7 Carter Bornemeier            10 Elmwood-Murdock                           3rd/51.82   93  1
    8 Caleb Zohner                 12 Battle Creek                              4th/51.98   24  1

400m Dash FINALS

Class C State Record: 48.33 Joel Duffield, Morrill 2002
Class C Meet Record: 48.33 Joel Duffield, Morrill 2002
All-Class State Record: 46.98 Lukas Hulett, Bellevue East 2006
All-Class Meet Record: 47.05 Cody Rush, Northwest 2012

==========================================================================================
    Name                      Grade School                                   Final H#  Pts
==========================================================================================
Heat #1
  1 Abraham Hernandez            11 Mitchell                                  51.1  1   10
  2 Derrek Touney                12 Ponca                                     51.6  1    8
  3 Joseph Howser                10 North Bend Central                        51.7  1    6
  4 Austin Stuhr                 12 Heartland                                 51.9  1    5
  5 Vincent Ohlman               12 Central City                              51.9  1    4
  6 Carter Bornemeier            10 Elmwood-Murdock                           52.1  1    3
  7 Caleb Zohner                 12 Battle Creek                              52.3  1    2
  8 Bryce Wilson                 12 Perkins County                            52.9  1    1

1600m Run FINALS

Class C State Record: 4:18.6 Larry Kessebaum, Hebron 1967
Class C Meet Record: 4:18.6 Larry Kessebaum, Hebron 1967
All-Class State Record: 4:09.84 Milo Greder, Omaha Westside 2017
All-Class Meet Record: 4:09.84 Milo Greder, Omaha Westside 2017

==========================================================================================
    Name                      Grade School                                   Final H#  Pts
==========================================================================================
Section #1 (wind reading +0.6 M/S W)
  1 Justin Vrooman               11 Hastings St. Cecilia                    4:28.3  1   10
  2 Benjamin Arens               10 Ainsworth                               4:30.3  1    8
  3 Brian Santiago               11 Hartington-Newcastle                    4:31.9  1    6
  4 Jonah Heng                   12 Norfolk Catholic                        4:32.8  1    5
  5 Declan Jeffries              11 Bridgeport                              4:33.1  1    4
  6 Creighton Niemeyer           10 Tri County                              4:34.7  1    3
  7 Jackson Hirschfeld           10 Centennial                              4:35.5  1    2
  8 Jack Linders                 11 Bridgeport                              4:35.9  1    1
  9 Devyn Beekman                10 Malcolm                                 4:37.2  1
 10 Gage Delimont                10 Ainsworth                               4:37.4  1
 11 Trevor Doffin                12 Stanton                                 4:39.1  1
 12 Samuel Saldivar              12 Johnson County Central                  4:39.6  1
 13 Jack Post                    12 North Bend Central                      4:43.9  1
 14 William Kuenne               11 Chase County                            4:45.8  1
 15 Nathan Holcomb                9 Gibbon                                  4:46.1  1
 16 Leo Bykerk                    9 Hastings St. Cecilia                    4:47.3  1
 17 Jeffrey Moody                10 St. Paul                                4:48.5  1
 18 Tanner Arens                 10 Crofton                                 4:48.5  1
 19 Kole Karcher                 11 Fillmore Central                        4:50.2  1
 20 Zachariah Miller             10 Cambridge                               4:51.0  1
 21 Austin Uhing                 11 North Bend Central                      4:52.9  1
 22 Calby Ruskamp                10 Wisner-Pilger                           4:57.3  1
 23 Elias Huebner                10 Hershey                                 4:58.1  1
 24 Jacob Polk                   11 Logan View                              5:01.8  1

300m Hurdles PRELIMS

Class C State Record: 38.5 Brad Beyke, Hastings St. Cecilia 1993
Class C Meet Record: 38.5 Brad Beyke, Hastings St. Cecilia 1993
All-Class State Record: 37.29 Aaron Brandt, Bishop Neumann 2006
All-Class Meet Record: 37.29 Aaron Brandt, Bishop Neumann 2006

==========================================================================================
    Name                      Grade School                                 Prelims H# Qual
==========================================================================================
Heat #1 (wind reading -0.3 M/S SE)
  1 Phalen Sanford               11 Dundy County-Stratton                    39.99  1    Q
  3 Joshua Gray                  12 Louisville                               41.39  1    q
  4 Drake Gilliland              11 Mitchell                                 41.43  1
  5 Cooper Von Seggern           12 Wisner-Pilger                            41.82  1
  6 Jack Drahota                  9 Ravenna                                  41.96  1
  7 Keegan Ruskamp               11 Wisner-Pilger                            42.49  1
  8 Mitchell McKibbin            11 Bayard                                   44.87  1
 -- Branden Daro                 12 Aquinas Catholic                            DQ  1 Violation 6
Heat #2 (wind reading -0.5 M/S E)
  1 Garret Ruge                  12 Battle Creek                             39.98  2    Q
  2 Andy Schmidt                 12 Hartington-Newcastle                     40.14  2    q
  3 Dawson Bowers                12 Battle Creek                             40.24  2    q
  4 Adam Baker                   10 Superior                                 41.93  2
  5 Tanner Rosenquist            12 Centura                                  42.10  2
  6 McKade Smith                 11 Hershey                                  42.75  2
  7 Christian Zuhlke             12 Plainview                                43.63  2
  8 Braden Peters                12 Emerson-Hubbard-Pender (E-H-P)           44.28  2
Heat #3 (wind reading -0.4 M/S E)
  1 Vincent Ohlman               12 Central City                             40.34  3    Q
  2 Luke Wemhoff                 11 Grand Island Central Catholic            40.71  3    q
  3 Trevor Leach                 11 Sutton                                   41.25  3    q
  4 Reese Hennerberg             12 Diller-Odell                             41.42  3
  5 Matthew Ortmeier             12 North Bend Central                       43.58  3
  6 Garrett Foust                12 North Platte St. Patrick's               43.70  3
  7 Payton Allen                 11 Ainsworth                                45.00  3
  8 Blake Kastanek               11 Freeman                                  45.10  3
=================================================================================================
    Name                      Grade School                                 Prelims H# Qual
=================================================================================================
Preliminaries
  1 Garret Ruge                  12 Battle Creek                             39.98  2    Q
  1 Phalen Sanford               11 Dundy County-Stratton                    39.99  1    Q
  2 Andy Schmidt                 12 Hartington-Newcastle                     40.14  2    q
  3 Dawson Bowers                12 Battle Creek                             40.24  2    q
  1 Vincent Ohlman               12 Central City                             40.34  3    Q
  2 Luke Wemhoff                 11 Grand Island Central Catholic            40.71  3    q
  3 Trevor Leach                 11 Sutton                                   41.25  3    q
  3 Joshua Gray                  12 Louisville                               41.39  1    q
  4 Reese Hennerberg             12 Diller-Odell                             41.42  3
  4 Drake Gilliland              11 Mitchell                                 41.43  1
  5 Cooper Von Seggern           12 Wisner-Pilger                            41.82  1
  4 Adam Baker                   10 Superior                                 41.93  2
  6 Jack Drahota                  9 Ravenna                                  41.96  1
  5 Tanner Rosenquist            12 Centura                                  42.10  2
  7 Keegan Ruskamp               11 Wisner-Pilger                            42.49  1
  6 McKade Smith                 11 Hershey                                  42.75  2
  5 Matthew Ortmeier             12 North Bend Central                       43.58  3
  7 Christian Zuhlke             12 Plainview                                43.63  2
  6 Garrett Foust                12 North Platte St. Patrick's               43.70  3
  8 Braden Peters                12 Emerson-Hubbard-Pender (E-H-P)           44.28  2
  8 Mitchell McKibbin            11 Bayard                                   44.87  1
  7 Payton Allen                 11 Ainsworth                                45.00  3
  8 Blake Kastanek               11 Freeman                                  45.10  3
 -- Branden Daro                 12 Aquinas Catholic                            DQ  1 Violation 6


CLASS C BOYS 300M HURDLES FINAL -- START LIST (Saturday at 3:10 PM)

============================================================================================
Lane   Name                      Grade School                                Prelim Result Bib# H#
============================================================================================
    1 Trevor Leach                 11 Sutton                                    3rd/41.25  286  1
    2 Vincent Ohlman               12 Central City                              1st/40.34   45  1
    3 Andy Schmidt                 12 Hartington-Newcastle                      2nd/40.14  124  1
    4 Garret Ruge                  12 Battle Creek                              1st/39.98   23  1
    5 Phalen Sanford               11 Dundy County-Stratton                     1st/39.99   92  1
    6 Dawson Bowers                12 Battle Creek                              3rd/40.24   19  1
    7 Luke Wemhoff                 11 Grand Island Central Catholic             2nd/40.71  111  1
    8 Joshua Gray                  12 Louisville                                3rd/41.39  164  1

300m Hurdles FINALS

Class C State Record: 38.5 Brad Beyke, Hastings St. Cecilia 1993
Class C Meet Record: 38.5 Brad Beyke, Hastings St. Cecilia 1993
All-Class State Record: 37.29 Aaron Brandt, Bishop Neumann 2006
All-Class Meet Record: 37.29 Aaron Brandt, Bishop Neumann 2006

==========================================================================================
    Name                      Grade School                                   Final H#  Pts
==========================================================================================
Heat #1 (wind reading +1.0 M/S NW)
  1 Phalen Sanford               11 Dundy County-Stratton                     38.6  1   10
  2 Garret Ruge                  12 Battle Creek                              39.4  1    8
  3 Andy Schmidt                 12 Hartington-Newcastle                      39.4  1    6
  4 Vincent Ohlman               12 Central City                              40.4  1    5
  5 Luke Wemhoff                 11 Grand Island Central Catholic             40.8  1    4
  6 Joshua Gray                  12 Louisville                                41.0  1    3
  7 Trevor Leach                 11 Sutton                                    41.7  1    2
  8 Dawson Bowers                12 Battle Creek                              42.1  1    1

200m Dash PRELIMS

Class C State Record: 21.78 Cole Biodrowski, Fort Calhoun 2001
Class C Meet Record: 21.78 Cole Biodrowski, Fort Calhoun 2001
All-Class State Record: 21.31 Kenzo Cotton, Papillion-La Vista 2012
All-Class Meet Record: 21.31 Kenzo Cotton, Papillion-LaVista 2012

==========================================================================================
    Name                      Grade School                                 Prelims H# Qual
==========================================================================================
Heat #1 (wind reading +2.6 M/S N)
  1 Dylan Kautz                  10 Norfolk Catholic                         21.87  1    Q
  2 Hunter Spier                 12 Lutheran High Northeast                  22.56  1    q
  3 Christian Perez              12 Mitchell                                 22.82  1    q
  4 James Schroll                11 North Platte St. Patrick's               23.26  1
  5 Stone Kraft                  11 Battle Creek                             23.28  1
  6 Andrew Lyons                 10 Aquinas Catholic                         23.39  1
  7 Braxton Bradley              11 Southern                                 23.40  1
  8 Garrett Leach                12 Sutton                                   23.43  1
Heat #2 (wind reading +0.3 M/S E)
  1 Andrew Winsterman            12 Nebraska Christian                       22.99  2    Q
  2 Austin Stuhr                 12 Heartland                                23.03  2    q
  3 Curtis Peterson              12 Palmyra                                  23.20  2
  4 Justin Rohloff               12 Archbishop Bergan                        23.36  2
  5 Chase Perchal                 9 Yutan                                    23.39  2
  6 Parker Klinginsmith          11 St. Paul                                 23.96  2
  7 Ryan Van Pelt                11 Southwest                                24.08  2
  8 Bronc Temple                 11 Ainsworth                                24.64  2
Heat #3 (wind reading +2.6 M/S N)
  1 Max Christensen              12 Logan View                               22.76  3    Q
  2 Stephen Hillis               12 Hartington Cedar Catholic                22.95  3    q
  3 Hunter Klein                 11 Louisville                               23.06  3    q
  4 Abraham Hernandez            11 Mitchell                                 23.07  3
  5 Miles Griffith               12 St. Paul                                 23.49  3
  6 Jon Christiansen             12 BRLD                                     23.64  3
  7 Jared Tyrrell                11 Emerson-Hubbard-Pender (E-H-P)           23.93  3
  8 Wyatt Hitchcock              11 Valentine                                24.09  3
=================================================================================================
    Name                      Grade School                                 Prelims H# Qual
=================================================================================================
Preliminaries
  1 Dylan Kautz                  10 Norfolk Catholic                         21.87  1    Q
  2 Hunter Spier                 12 Lutheran High Northeast                  22.56  1    q
  1 Max Christensen              12 Logan View                               22.76  3    Q
  3 Christian Perez              12 Mitchell                                 22.82  1    q
  2 Stephen Hillis               12 Hartington Cedar Catholic                22.95  3    q
  1 Andrew Winsterman            12 Nebraska Christian                       22.99  2    Q
  2 Austin Stuhr                 12 Heartland                                23.03  2    q
  3 Hunter Klein                 11 Louisville                               23.06  3    q
  4 Abraham Hernandez            11 Mitchell                                 23.07  3
  3 Curtis Peterson              12 Palmyra                                  23.20  2
  4 James Schroll                11 North Platte St. Patrick's               23.26  1
  5 Stone Kraft                  11 Battle Creek                             23.28  1
  4 Justin Rohloff               12 Archbishop Bergan                        23.36  2
  5 Chase Perchal                 9 Yutan                                    23.39  2
  6 Andrew Lyons                 10 Aquinas Catholic                         23.39  1
  7 Braxton Bradley              11 Southern                                 23.40  1
  8 Garrett Leach                12 Sutton                                   23.43  1
  5 Miles Griffith               12 St. Paul                                 23.49  3
  6 Jon Christiansen             12 BRLD                                     23.64  3
  7 Jared Tyrrell                11 Emerson-Hubbard-Pender (E-H-P)           23.93  3
  6 Parker Klinginsmith          11 St. Paul                                 23.96  2
  7 Ryan Van Pelt                11 Southwest                                24.08  2
  8 Wyatt Hitchcock              11 Valentine                                24.09  3
  8 Bronc Temple                 11 Ainsworth                                24.64  2


CLASS C BOYS 200M DASH FINAL -- START LIST (Saturday at 3:25 PM)

============================================================================================
Lane   Name                      Grade School                                Prelim Result Bib# H#
============================================================================================
    1 Austin Stuhr                 12 Heartland                                 2nd/23.03  135  1
    2 Stephen Hillis               12 Hartington Cedar Catholic                 2nd/22.95  116  1
    3 Max Christensen              12 Logan View                                1st/22.76  159  1
    4 Dylan Kautz                  10 Norfolk Catholic                          1st/21.87  193  1
    5 Hunter Spier                 12 Lutheran High Northeast                   2nd/22.56  169  1
    6 Christian Perez              12 Mitchell                                  3rd/22.82  180  1
    7 Andrew Winsterman            12 Nebraska Christian                        1st/22.99  187  1
    8 Hunter Klein                 11 Louisville                                3rd/23.06  165  1

200m Dash FINALS

Class C State Record: 21.78 Cole Biodrowski, Fort Calhoun 2001
Class C Meet Record: 21.78 Cole Biodrowski, Fort Calhoun 2001
All-Class State Record: 21.31 Kenzo Cotton, Papillion-La Vista 2012
All-Class Meet Record: 21.31 Kenzo Cotton, Papillion-LaVista 2012

==========================================================================================
    Name                      Grade School                                   Final H#  Pts
==========================================================================================
Heat #1 (wind reading -0.1 M/S W)
  1 Dylan Kautz                  10 Norfolk Catholic                          21.8  1   10
  2 Max Christensen              12 Logan View                                22.1  1    8
  3 Hunter Spier                 12 Lutheran High Northeast                   22.5  1    6
  4 Christian Perez              12 Mitchell                                  22.6  1    5
  5 Andrew Winsterman            12 Nebraska Christian                        22.8  1    4
  6 Stephen Hillis               12 Hartington Cedar Catholic                 22.9  1    3
  7 Hunter Klein                 11 Louisville                                22.9  1    2
  8 Austin Stuhr                 12 Heartland                                 23.0  1    1

1600m Relay FINALS

Class C State Record: 3:23.91 Heartland 2000
Class C Meet Record: 3:23.91 Heartland 2000
All-Class State Record: 3:16.48 Millard West 2013
All-Class Meet Record: 3:16.48 Millard West 2013

==========================================================================================
    School                                   Final H#  Pts
==========================================================================================
Section #1
  1 Oakland-Craig                           3:30.6  1
     Benjamin Ward, 12, #222; Carter Thiele, 12, #221; Kobe Benne, 11, #217; Evan Reinert, 11, #220
  2 Shelby-Rising City                      3:31.2  1
     Mason Schleis, 10, #248; Max Hoatson, 10, #247; Lincoln Schoenrock, 11, #249; Drew Schultz, 12, #250
  3 North Bend Central                      3:31.4  1
     Peter Emanuel, 11, #199; Tanner Wietfeld, 10, #207; Jake Wietfeld, 12, #206; Joseph Howser, 10, #200
  4 Ponca                                   3:31.6  1
     Derrek Touney, 12, #242; Connor Day, 11, #238; Dalton Tremayne, 11, #243; Michael Hegge, 11, #239
  5 North Platte St. Patrick's              3:31.9  1
     Gabriel Vyzourek, 12, #215; Chase Ochs, 12, #212; James Schroll, 11, #213; Garrett Foust, 12, #209
  6 Grand Island Central Catholic           3:34.6  1
     Wyatt Gleason, 12, #109; Mayra Almayra, 11, #107; Thomas Childers, 11, #108; Luke Wemhoff, 11, #111
  7 Diller-Odell                            3:39.2  1
     William McLaughlin, 10, #85; Reese Hennerberg, 12, #82; Tyson Landenberger, 11, #83; Christian McCown, 12, #84
  8 Creighton                               3:39.8  1
     Noah Lilly, 11, #70; Colten Adams, 12, #65; Connor Hazen, 12, #66; Zachary Hazen, 12, #69
Section #2
  1 Thayer Central                          3:27.0  2
     Aubrey Fangmeier, 11, #295; Evan Fuglestad, 12, #296; Zachary Koss, 10, #297; Connor Mumm, 12, #298
  2 Sutton                                  3:27.8  2
     Trevor Leach, 11, #286; Garrett Leach, 12, #285; Kyle Baumert, 10, #281; Nathan Hohensee, 11, #284
  3 Battle Creek                            3:29.6  2
     Zachary Zohner, 9, #25; Garret Ruge, 12, #23; Stone Kraft, 11, #22; Caleb Zohner, 12, #24
  4 Hartington Cedar Catholic               3:29.6  2
     Stephen Hillis, 12, #116; Keyan Joachimsen, 11, #118; Easton Joachimsen, 12, #117; Seth Wiebelhaus, 11, #120
  5 Perkins County                          3:31.0  2
     Bailey Schrotberger, 12, #229; Kiffen Cook, 12, #225; Domonic Wendell, 10, #231; Bryce Wilson, 12, #232
  6 Mitchell                                3:33.3  2
     Darryn Walters, 12, #182; Christian Perez, 12, #180; Drake Gilliland, 11, #177; Abraham Hernandez, 11, #178
  7 Dundy County-Stratton                   3:33.5  2
     Wyatt Lemon, 11, #91; Noah Kerchal, 12, #90; Guillermo Diaz, 11, #89; Phalen Sanford, 11, #92
  8 Chase County                            3:34.3  2
     Caleb Weiss, 11, #62; Scott Wheeler, 10, #63; Juan Venegas-Veleta, 11, #60; Bryson Fisher, 12, #58
============================================================================================

