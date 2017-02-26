State Patrol, Trucking Association, Launch Trooper in a Truck Program

The Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska Trucking Association are starting a new collaborative safety project called “Trooper in a Truck.” The statewide project is designed to identify

and address unsafe driving behaviors in and around large commercial motor vehicles.

Troopers will ride in cabs of commercial motor vehicles watching for unsafe driving behaviors, such as driving while

texting, following too closely, speeding, and aggressive driving. When violations are observed, they will be called to a

nearby Trooper in a marked patrol unit, who will stop the violator, and issue a citation or warning.

Lieutenant Kurt Von Minden said, “Having eyes in commercial motor vehicles allows us to see things we wouldn’t

normally see from a marked patrol unit. It’s also an invaluable tool to work with truckers to help tackle the issue of

public safety on our roadways. We’re very grateful for the relationship we have with the trucking industry, and value

their help.”

The Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska Trucking Association recognize the value of working together on a project

such as this. Having a public-private partnership is an extremely valuable tool in promoting public safety. ###