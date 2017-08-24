State Patrol To Inspect State Fair Games

AUGUST 24, 2017 (GRAND ISLAND, NEB.) — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol Troop C –

Grand Island will inspect games at the Nebraska State Fair tomorrow, Friday, August 25, as the fair gets

underway. Media are invited to cover the inspections.

Investigators will test the games themselves to make sure they comply with Nebraska state law. The

games must have rules posted, require an element of skill, and must be winnable. The State Fair begins

on Friday and runs through September 3rd in Grand Island.

Media interested in covering the State Patrol inspections should arrive at the Nebraska State Fair

Midway at 9:40 a.m. Friday, August 25.