State Patrol presents historical document to family of fallen trooper

LINCOLN — Today, the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) was proud to present a small piece of NSP history to the family of Trooper George Amos, who was killed in the line of duty on April 20, 1973.



Recently, another family discovered an old warning card issued by NSP in August of 1972. Thinking the document may have historical significance, the family gave it to NSP personnel, which immediately recognized that the card had been issued by Trooper Amos, one of eleven Nebraska State Troopers to have fallen in the line of duty.

With many of Trooper Amos’ family members in attendance today at the Nebraska State Capitol, Colonel John Bolduc presented that warning card, issued by Trooper Amos on August 9, 1972, to his widow and two sons.

“We strive to keep the families of the fallen close,” said Colonel Bolduc. “We try to support them at the time and we make sure that their name and their legacy of service is never forgotten.”

Trooper Amos began his service with NSP in 1970 as a part of Camp 18. He was 28 years old when he was killed in the line of duty.





“We are honored that, so many years have passed, but when this ticket was found that the State Patrol wanted to recognize my dad,” said Mike Amos, son of Trooper George Amos. “We just pray for the protection of the officers today and we hope that nobody else has to go through what we went through so many years ago.”

NSP currently has a police service dog named to honor Trooper Amos. PSD Amos and his handler, Trooper Brent Potthoff, are stationed in Sidney and were in attendance for today’s event.