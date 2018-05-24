State Golf: Bridgeport’s Stevens takes third to claim top finish from Panhandle

Bridgeport senior Eric Stevens closed his high school golf career with the best finish from the Nebraska Panhandle at State this year – ending the Class C tournament in a third-place tie.

Stevens shot a 79 Wednesday in his second round, birdying the second hole but unable to find another one the rest of the way after an opening round that saw five. Stevens’ two-day total of 150 shots was five back from champion Chase Largen from Creighton.

Bridgeport came in 14th in the team standings.

Kimball ended in fourth-place with junior Andrew McCloud leading the Longhorns with 158 strokes and an 11th place finish. His teammate Dillon Wise made a huge positive charge on day two, picking up 14 shots from an opening round 86. Wise parred-out all but three holes yesterday and ended in a tie with McCloud.

Scottsbluff ended the Class B State Golf event in fourth-place with senior Josh Wilson pacing the Bearcats throughout a consistent two-day total of 161. None of Wilson’s four nines were outside of one shot of each other.

Sidney finished State in seventh-place with senior Connor Dormann carding 163 shots without a birdie over the two days to lead the Raiders and finish in a 19th place tie.

At North Platte’s Lake Maloney Golf Course in Class D Garden County was the lone local team on the greens and the Eagles came in 15th overall.

Garden County will get its top finisher back for his senior year next spring, junior Connor McCord took 188 swings and finished 5oth.

Morrill’s Hunter Craig finished in a 55th place tie.

Crawford’s Nicholas Presson ended tied for 61st and Trevor Morava 72nd as both closed out their high school careers.

(Results: NSAA)