State games torch run coming through Alliance, Bridgeport, Scottsbluff

LINCOLN — The Cornhusker State Games Torch Run continues this weekend in western Nebraska with the second and third legs of this year’s state-wide tour.

The run begins at the Wyoming border on Highway 26 at 2:55 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 with soon-to-retire Sgt. James Mendoza of the Nebraska Army National Guard running the opening mile. Media members, local runners and community members are invited for staging/photos at the border at 2:30 p.m.

From the border, the torch will be relayed along Highway 26 to the West Nebraska All-Star Football Game at Scottsbluff High School’s Bearcat Stadium. Members of the West Nebraska All-Star Volleyball Teams, who will run the final leg, are scheduled to enter the stadium with the torch for an arrival ceremony at approximately 7 p.m.

Sgt. Mendoza earned opening-runner honors for his 25 years of National Guard service and more than 15 years of service in western Nebraska communities.

Runners are still needed for Saturday’s leg and those interested should contact Pat Hagedorn at Hagedorn@nebraskasportscouncil.com.

Sunday’s leg begins at the Foos Family Chiropractic Clinic at 113 W 3rd St. in Alliance at 8:45 a.m. Alliance-area torch runners are encouraged to gather there at 8:30 a.m. for a group photo.

From there, local runners will relay the torch from Alliance to Prairie Winds Community Center in Bridgeport. Estimated arrival time in Bridgeport is 2 p.m., at which time Bridgeport-area Torch Runners will gather for a group photo.

Similar to Olympic tradition, local runners carry the torch in 1-mile segments across the state as a precursor to the Cornhusker State Games. With competition available in more than 70 sports, officials expect 10,000-plus athletes for the Games, which take place July 13-28.

The Torch Run is sponsored statewide by the Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association. Learn more at NebraskaChiropractic.org. Local contributors include: West Nebraska All-Star committee. Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites – Scottsbluff. Nebraska National Guard – Scottsbluff.