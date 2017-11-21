State Football Finals Class D1-D2-B Nov. 20

PREP FOOTBALL
Class B=
State Championship=
York 31, Omaha Skutt Catholic 0
Class D1=
State Championship=
East Butler 36, South Loup 14
Class D2=
State Championship=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 58, Blue Hill 23
There will be 3 more State Championship games Tuesday, Nov. 21 beginning with Class C 1, Norfolk Catholic (12-0) vs Boone Central/Newman Grove (10-2), 10:15 am CT. Class C 2 Yutan (9-3) vs Centennial (12-0), 2:45 pm CT and Class A Kearney (12-0) vs Omaha North (11-1) 7:15 pm CT. All games will be played at Memorial Stadium at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
