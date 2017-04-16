State Closes Omaha Day Care Of Woman Accused Of Child Abuse

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — State regulators say the Omaha day care of a woman suspected of abusing a child there has been ordered closed.

Omaha police say 58-year-old Lynn Rowe has been charged with intentional child abuse, no injury. Police say she was being sought on an arrest warrant when she turned up Friday in Missouri Valley, Iowa. Her attorney declined to comment. She was arrested and transported to Omaha to face charges.

Police say the parents of a 4-year-old girl reported April 3 that Rowe had abused their 4-year-old daughter while at Rowe’s day care. Officials say the report was made after a worker at the day care recorded the abuse on her cellphone.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday afternoon that Lynn’s Learning Center has been ordered closed.