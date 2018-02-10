State Board Suspends Liquor License Of County Fairgrounds

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A state liquor board has temporarily suspended the liquor license of the Thayer County Fairgrounds following last year’s utility vehicle crash that killed a country singer.

Abby Uecker, who performed under the name Abby Nicole, died in the crash last July on the fairgrounds after performing at the Thayer County Fair. Investigators say the driver told them he had consumed several beers that night, but no charges were filed.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that on Wednesday, the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission suspended the fairgrounds’ license for 10 days for allowing open containers of alcohol after hours. In lieu of the suspension, the Thayer County Ag Society has the option of paying a $500 fine.