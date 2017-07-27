State Baseball Starts Saturday in Alliance: Bracket, Game Times

It’ll be a pair of Nebraska Panhandle teams matching up in the opening round at State Legion Baseball Saturday.

The senior-level, eight-team tourney will begin on Saturday at Bower-Shankland Field in Alliance. Blair will face Nebraska City at 10:00 a.m. in the first of four games on opening day.

McCook matches up with Omaha Roncalli at 1:00 followed by O’Neill and Wahoo at 4:00.

The final game Saturday will see first pitch at 7:00 between Alliance and Gering in a rematch of the B7 District Championship. Gering earned the automatic berth to State with the 12-2 victory, and Alliance got in as the State host.

Here’s the full bracket and updated scores, games as the tournament progresses.

Class B Legion Baseball State Senior Tournament

Saturday Schedule

Game 1 – 10:00 – Blair vs Nebraska City

Game 2 – 1:00 – McCook vs. Omaha Roncalli

Game 3 – 4:00 – O’Neill vs. Wahoo

Game 4 – 7:00 – Alliance vs. Gering

Sunday Schedule

Game 5 – 10:00 – Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser

Game 6 – 1:00 – Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser

Game 7 – 4:00 – Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner

Game 8 – 7:00 – Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner