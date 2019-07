2019 Nebraska Legion Baseball – Class B Juniors State Tournament

Host: McCook, NE

July 20 – First Round (McCook is CT, start times shown are Mountain)

9:00 – Alliance vs Beatrice – (Radio: KCOW 92.5 FM & AM 1400)

12:00 – Hickman vs Roncalli

3:00 – Broken Bow vs Waverly

6:00 – McCook vs Central City

July 21

9:00 – Elimination Game

12:00 – Elimination Game

3:00 – Second Round

6:00 – Second Round

Class B Legion Baseball complete STATE Bracket