Star Herald Donates To Track Fund

The Alliance “Save the Track” Committee continues to receive donations from all over the Panhandle. Tuesday Committee members accepted a check for $1,943.50 from the Scottsbluff Star Herald. The donation was part of the proceeds from a recent subscription drive. The Newspaper is currently doing a second subscription drive fundraiser that will run until June 30. Star Herald District Manager Russ Todd and Marketing Director Connie Ernest were on hand to present the check to Alliance Superintendent Dr. Troy Unzicker and other track committee members. With this donation the track fund now stands at $302,343.50. The Track Committee will continue to solicit donations to build a new , 8 lane, all weather track at Bulldog Stadium. Anyone wishing to make a donation should contact Dr. Unzicker at 308-762-5475. Various donation levels are available, including naming rights for the Track or the Alliance Invitational, Running lanes, Runways, Jumping area’s and Throwing rings. Gold, Silver and Bronze Level donors of $1000 to $10,000 will be recognized on a monument plaque at the track entrance and will receive an engraved name plate on the monument wall. White and Blue level donors will be recognized on the Track Map on the monument wall.

The original estimate, to build the post tension, concrete base track, was $600,000, but that has increased in the last 2 weeks to almost $825,000 with higher than expected costs for concrete and materials. The Alliance Public Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting on May 25, at 7 pm to discuss the Track project.

Pictured above left to right: Star Herald District Manager Russ Todd, Track Committee Members Susan Unzicker, Rick Ridenour, Dr. Troy Unzicker, Greg Friesen. Star Herald Marketing Director Connie Ernest, Track Committee Member Mike Glesinger