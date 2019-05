Chadron State has signed another multi-faceted guard to its men’s basketball roster from central Nebraska. Gage Delimont from Ainsworth High School signed his LOI Tuesday to play for the Eagles.

The 6’1” guard scored 22 points per game last year as a senior, grabbed 7.5 rebounds and handed out 5.5 assists a night. Delimont shot 46% from three and will play alongside his older brother Brady who will return as one of CSC’s top scorers heading into the winter.