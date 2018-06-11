Panhandle Post

Standings & The Week Ahead in Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball standings heading into the week, June 11

NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 37 28 .569 5-5 L-1 16-12 21-16
Washington 36 27 .571 5-5 L-1 15-16 21-11
Philadelphia 33 30 .524 3 3 3-7 W-1 20-11 13-19
New York 28 34 .452 2-8 W-1 13-21 15-13
Miami 23 42 .354 14 14 3-7 L-2 11-20 12-22
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 39 26 .600 4-6 L-1 18-11 21-15
Chicago 37 25 .597 ½ 8-2 L-1 19-13 18-12
St. Louis 35 28 .556 3 1 6-4 L-1 19-14 16-14
Pittsburgh 32 33 .492 7 5 3-7 W-1 18-15 14-18
Cincinnati 23 43 .348 16½ 14½ 4-6 W-1 11-23 12-20
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 35 29 .547 7-3 W-3 19-13 16-16
Los Angeles 33 32 .508 4 7-3 W-1 16-18 17-14
San Francisco 33 32 .508 4 8-2 W-1 19-11 14-21
Colorado 32 33 .492 5 2-8 L-4 11-19 21-14
San Diego 31 36 .463 7 7-3 W-2 18-21 13-15

 

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 42 19 .689 8-2 L-1 22-9 20-10
Boston 44 22 .667 ½ 5-5 L-1 23-11 21-11
Toronto 30 35 .462 14 11 5-5 W-4 16-19 14-16
Tampa Bay 29 35 .453 14½ 11½ 1-9 L-1 12-16 17-19
Baltimore 19 45 .297 24½ 21½ 2-8 L-4 10-18 9-27
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 34 29 .540 6-4 W-1 20-11 14-18
Detroit 31 36 .463 5 11 4-6 L-1 21-16 10-20
Minnesota 28 34 .452 11½ 6-4 W-1 17-17 11-17
Chicago 22 41 .349 12 18 6-4 W-1 10-19 12-22
Kansas City 22 44 .333 13½ 19½ 2-8 L-1 10-21 12-23
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Seattle 41 24 .631 8-2 W-1 20-12 21-12
Houston 42 25 .627 7-3 W-5 19-14 23-11
Los Angeles 37 29 .561 7-3 L-1 17-18 20-11
Oakland 34 32 .515 6-4 W-1 18-16 16-16
Texas 27 41 .397 15½ 15½ 3-7 L-4 13-23 14-18

 

NATIONAL LEAGUE

 

Monday’s Games

All Times Eastern

San Francisco at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

 

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado (Gray 6-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-2), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Roark 3-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Stratton 7-3) at Miami (Richards 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-4) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 5-4), 7:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-4) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-5), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Romano 3-7) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-6), 8:15 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at St. Louis (Mikolas 7-1), 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 5-3) at Arizona (Buchholz 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Colon 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

 

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

 

AMERICAN LEAGUE

 

Monday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

 

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Rodriguez 7-1) at Baltimore (Hess 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Roark 3-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-3) at Detroit (Hardy 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Garcia 2-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-7), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Romano 3-7) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-6), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 7-3) at Oakland (Mengden 6-5), 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (Leake 6-3), 10:10 p.m.

Texas (Colon 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

 

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

 

