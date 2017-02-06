Stand UP Musical Comedian, Gordy Pratt to Perform for Arts Council

Stand-up musical comedian Gordy Pratt will perform as part of the Alliance Arts Council’s 2017 season on Saturday, February 18, 2017. The show begins at 7:00 at the Alliance High School Performing Arts Center. Gordy first performed in Alliance during the Alliance Arts Council’s 1999 season. Equally comfortable playing at a small town stock show, a corporate banquet or in a 2,000 seat concert hall, Gordy’s engaging performance style delights audiences of all ages and backgrounds. From the birth of a baby to the pitfalls of parenting to the process of aging (gracefully or not!),

Gordy’s family friendly humor makes you laugh, makes you cry, makes you laugh so hard that you cry.

Called the “Victor Borge of the Guitar,” Gordy mesmerizes audiences with his unique blend of world-class guitar playing and stand-up musical comedy. His fingers fly as he plays Bach and Bluegrass in the same breath, Mozart on “12 cups of good, strong cowboy coffee,” and a foot stomping turn of “Classical Gas”. In Gordy’s character-driven comedy, you’ll meet Orville T. Saddlesore, “a chewed up old cowboy” who offers up Words of Western Wisdom; Joe California, a cool dude struggling to survive his first winter: Joe Prosciutto, a New Yorker suffering culture shock; and, of course, a good dose of Gordy’s “Baby Boomer Humor.” His family friendly shows engage and delight audiences of all ages.

Gordy has appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America and shared the stage with Kenny Chesney, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, The Beach Boys and many others. For nearly 20 years, Gordy has performed his stand-up musical comedy as “The Original Fabulous ONE GUY” for hundreds of corporations and organizations around the country. A theater and music professional for 35 years, Gordy studied classical guitar and ancient music at Ithaca College, Ithaca, NY; the Royal College of Music, London, England; and the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. While in San Francisco, Gordy toured with La Corte Musical, a medieval Spanish music group, playing such ancient instruments as the lute and oud.

In addition to his most recent CD, “rusty old American dream”, Gordy has produced a classical solo guitar album, “String Theory,” and A Comedy Album among others. His music is available on CD Baby, iTunes, Amazon.com and at Gordy’s website,www.gordypratt.com.

Tickets for the show are Adults $10, Senior (60) $9 and Student $5. Advance tickets are

available at Redman’s Shoes and Carnegie Arts Center in Alliance and the Ledger in Hemingford. Tickets will also be available at the door. Business Co-Presenters are First National Bank, Gregory’s Insurance, KCOW/Double Q Country Radio, Bank of the West and Western Nebraska Real Estate.