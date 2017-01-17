Panhandle Post

SPVA Tournament: Kimball hosts rival Bridgeport in first round Tuesday

SOUTH PLATTE VALLEY ASSOCIATION TOURNAMENT – SPVA

GIRLS

#4 Sutherland vs. Hershey – 5:00 – Tuesday

#2 Chase County at #7 Perkins County – 6:00 – Tuesday

#3 Kimball vs. #6 Bridgeport – 7:00 – Tuesday

 

Friday – at North Platte Community College

Game 5: 7th Place Game – 4:00

Game 6: #1 NPSP vs. Sutherland/Hershey Winner – 5:30

Game 7: Chase/Perkins Winner vs. Kimball/Bridgeport Winner – 7:00

 

Saturday – at North Platte Community College

Game 8: 5th Place Game – 12:30

Game 9: Game 6 Loser vs. Game 7 Loser – 3:30

Game 10:  Game 6 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner – 6:30

 

BOYS

#4 North Platte St. Pat’s vs. #5 Sutherland – 6:30

#2 Kimball vs. #7 Chase County – 5:30

#3 Bridgeport vs. #6 Perkins County – 6:00

 

Thursday – at North Platte Community College

Game 5: TBA – 4:00

#1 Hershey vs. NPSP/SUTH Winner – 5:30

Kimball/Chase Winner vs. Bridgeport/Perkins Winner – 7:00

 

Saturday – at North Platte Community College

Game 8: TBA – 11:00

Game 9: TBA – 2:00

Championship – 5:00

 

 

 

 