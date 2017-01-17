SPVA Tournament: Kimball hosts rival Bridgeport in first round Tuesday

SOUTH PLATTE VALLEY ASSOCIATION TOURNAMENT – SPVA
GIRLS
#4 Sutherland vs. Hershey – 5:00 – Tuesday
#2 Chase County at #7 Perkins County – 6:00 – Tuesday
#3 Kimball vs. #6 Bridgeport – 7:00 – Tuesday
Friday – at North Platte Community College
Game 5: 7th Place Game – 4:00
Game 6: #1 NPSP vs. Sutherland/Hershey Winner – 5:30
Game 7: Chase/Perkins Winner vs. Kimball/Bridgeport Winner – 7:00
Saturday – at North Platte Community College
Game 8: 5th Place Game – 12:30
Game 9: Game 6 Loser vs. Game 7 Loser – 3:30
Game 10: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner – 6:30
BOYS
#4 North Platte St. Pat’s vs. #5 Sutherland – 6:30
#2 Kimball vs. #7 Chase County – 5:30
#3 Bridgeport vs. #6 Perkins County – 6:00
Thursday – at North Platte Community College
Game 5: TBA – 4:00
#1 Hershey vs. NPSP/SUTH Winner – 5:30
Kimball/Chase Winner vs. Bridgeport/Perkins Winner – 7:00
Saturday – at North Platte Community College
Game 8: TBA – 11:00
Game 9: TBA – 2:00
Championship – 5:00