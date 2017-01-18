SPVA Tournament: Kimball, Bridgeport earn wins and advance

SOUTH PLATTE VALLEY ASSOCIATION TOURNAMENT – SPVA
GIRLS
#5 Hershey 30, #4 Sutherland 25
#2 Chase County 76, #7 Perkins County 24
#6 Bridgeport 39, #3 Kimball 35
Friday – at North Platte Community College
Game 5: 7th Place Game – 4:00
Game 6: NPSP vs. Hershey – 5:30
Game 7: Chase County vs. Bridgeport – 7:00
Saturday – at North Platte Community College
Game 8: 5th Place Game – 12:30
Game 9: Game 6 Loser vs. Game 7 Loser – 3:30
Game 10: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner – 6:30
BOYS
#4 North Platte St. Pat’s 49, #5 Sutherland 43
#2 Kimball 64, #7 Chase County 56 OT
#6 Perkins County 50, #3 Bridgeport 47
Thursday – at North Platte Community College
Game 5: TBA – 4:00
#1 Hershey vs. #4 North Platte St. Pat’s – 5:30
#2 Kimball vs. #6 Perkins County – 7:00
Saturday – at North Platte Community College
Game 8: TBA – 11:00
Game 9: TBA – 2:00
Championship – 5:00