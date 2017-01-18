Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

SPVA Tournament: Kimball, Bridgeport earn wins and advance

by Leave a Comment

SOUTH PLATTE VALLEY ASSOCIATION TOURNAMENT – SPVA

GIRLS

#5 Hershey 30, #4 Sutherland 25

#2 Chase County 76,  #7 Perkins County 24

#6 Bridgeport 39,  #3 Kimball 35

 

Friday – at North Platte Community College

Game 5:  7th Place Game – 4:00

Game 6:  NPSP vs. Hershey  – 5:30

Game 7:  Chase County vs. Bridgeport – 7:00

 

Saturday – at North Platte Community College

Game 8:  5th Place Game – 12:30

Game 9: Game 6 Loser vs. Game 7 Loser – 3:30

Game 10:  Game 6 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner – 6:30

 

 

BOYS

#4 North Platte St. Pat’s 49,  #5 Sutherland 43

#2 Kimball 64,  #7 Chase County 56  OT

#6 Perkins County 50, #3 Bridgeport 47

 

Thursday – at North Platte Community College

Game 5: TBA – 4:00

#1 Hershey vs. #4 North  Platte St. Pat’s – 5:30

#2 Kimball vs. #6 Perkins County – 7:00

 

Saturday – at North Platte Community College

Game 8: TBA – 11:00

Game 9: TBA – 2:00

Championship – 5:00