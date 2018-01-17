SPVA Boys Upsets Stun Pair of Top-Three Seeds Hershey & Bridgeport

2018 SPVA Boys Tournament

Tuesday, January 16

#1 North Platte St. Pat’s – Bye

#4 Perkins County 57, #5 Kimball 39

#7 Sutherland 45, #2 Hershey 40

#6 Chase County 54, #3 Bridgeport 38

Friday, January 19

#1 NPSP vs. #4 Perkins County– 5:30 – at NPCC

#7 Sutherland vs. #6 Chase County – 7:00 at NPCC

7th Place Game: #3 Bridgeport vs. #5 Kimball – 4:00 at NPCC

Saturday, January 20

5th Place Game: #2 Hershey vs. BPT/KIM Winner – 12:30 – at NPCC

3rd Place Game: TBD – 3:30 – at NPCC

Boys Championship: TBD – 6:30 at NPCC

2018 SPVA Girls Tournament Scoreboard/Schedule

Monday, January 15

#1 North Platte St. Pat’s – Bye

#5 Chase County 61, #4 Kimball 39

#2 Bridgeport 62, #7 Perkins County 28

Tuesday, January 16

#3 Hershey 36, #6 Sutherland 19

Thursday, January 18

#1 NPSP vs. #5 Chase County – 5:30 – at NPCC

#2 Bridgeport vs. #3 Hershey – 7:00 at NPCC

7th Place Game: #6 Sutherland vs. #7 Perkins County – 4:00 at NPCC

Saturday, January 20

5th Place Game: #4 Kimball vs. SUT/PERK Winner – 11:00 am – at NPCC

3rd Place Game: TBD – 2:00 – at NPCC

Girls Championship: TBD – 5:00 at NPCC