SPVA Boys Upsets Stun Pair of Top-Three Seeds Hershey & Bridgeport

2018 SPVA Boys Tournament
Tuesday, January 16
#1 North Platte St. Pat’s – Bye
#4 Perkins County 57, #5 Kimball 39
#7 Sutherland 45, #2 Hershey 40
#6 Chase County 54, #3 Bridgeport 38
Friday, January 19
#1 NPSP vs. #4 Perkins County– 5:30 – at NPCC
#7 Sutherland vs. #6 Chase County – 7:00 at NPCC
7th Place Game: #3 Bridgeport vs. #5 Kimball – 4:00 at NPCC
Saturday, January 20
5th Place Game: #2 Hershey vs. BPT/KIM Winner – 12:30 – at NPCC
3rd Place Game: TBD – 3:30 – at NPCC
Boys Championship: TBD – 6:30 at NPCC
2018 SPVA Girls Tournament Scoreboard/Schedule
Monday, January 15
#1 North Platte St. Pat’s – Bye
#5 Chase County 61, #4 Kimball 39
#2 Bridgeport 62, #7 Perkins County 28
Tuesday, January 16
#3 Hershey 36, #6 Sutherland 19
Thursday, January 18
#1 NPSP vs. #5 Chase County – 5:30 – at NPCC
#2 Bridgeport vs. #3 Hershey – 7:00 at NPCC
7th Place Game: #6 Sutherland vs. #7 Perkins County – 4:00 at NPCC
Saturday, January 20
5th Place Game: #4 Kimball vs. SUT/PERK Winner – 11:00 am – at NPCC
3rd Place Game: TBD – 2:00 – at NPCC
Girls Championship: TBD – 5:00 at NPCC
