SPVA Boys Semis Friday, Girls Semifinal Scoreboard

SPVA Tournament Semifinals/Place Games

All Games at North Platte Community College, Times are Mountain

Thursday, January 18 – Scoreboard

Girls 7th Place: #6 Sutherland 43, #7 Perkins County 24

Girls Semis: #1 North Platte St. Pat’s 51, #5 Chase County 30

Girls Semis: #3 Hershey 55, #2 Bridgeport 44

Friday, January 19

4:00 – Boys 7th Place: #3 Bridgeport vs. #5 Kimball

5:30 – Boys Semifinal: #1 North Platte St. Pat’s vs. #4 Perkins County

7:00 – Boys Semifinal: #7 Sutherland vs. #6 Chase County

Saturday, January 20

11:00 – Girls 5th Place: #4 Kimball vs. Sutherland

12:30 – Boys 5th Place: #2 Hershey vs. Bridgeport/Kimball Winner

2:00 – Girls 3rd Place Game – Bridgeport vs. Chase County

3:30 – Boys 3rd Place Game

5:00 – Girls Championship – NPSP vs. Hershey

6:30 – Boys Championship