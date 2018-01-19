SPVA Boys Semis Friday, Girls Semifinal Scoreboard

SPVA Tournament Semifinals/Place Games
All Games at North Platte Community College, Times are Mountain
Thursday, January 18 – Scoreboard
Girls 7th Place: #6 Sutherland 43, #7 Perkins County 24
Girls Semis: #1 North Platte St. Pat’s 51, #5 Chase County 30
Girls Semis: #3 Hershey 55, #2 Bridgeport 44
Friday, January 19
4:00 – Boys 7th Place: #3 Bridgeport vs. #5 Kimball
5:30 – Boys Semifinal: #1 North Platte St. Pat’s vs. #4 Perkins County
7:00 – Boys Semifinal: #7 Sutherland vs. #6 Chase County
Saturday, January 20
11:00 – Girls 5th Place: #4 Kimball vs. Sutherland
12:30 – Boys 5th Place: #2 Hershey vs. Bridgeport/Kimball Winner
2:00 – Girls 3rd Place Game – Bridgeport vs. Chase County
3:30 – Boys 3rd Place Game
5:00 – Girls Championship – NPSP vs. Hershey
6:30 – Boys Championship
Leave a Reply