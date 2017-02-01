Spurs’ Popovich one win from record; Falcons under scrutiny for painkiller prescriptions; two tied for Big Ten basketball lead

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

It was a good night to be a Justin Jackson in college basketball. North Carolina’s Justin Jackson led the 12th-ranked Tar Heels to their eighth win in 10 ACC games, while Maryland’s Justin Jackson was the star as the No. 17 Terrapins pulled out a victory at Ohio State.

North Carolina’s Jackson scored 20 points and Joel Berry II added 19 in an 80-78 decision over Pittsburgh. Isaiah Hicks had 18 points for North Carolina, which never secured the victory until Jamel Artis missed an off-balance 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

The Terps were 77-71 winners over the Buckeyes as Maryland’s Jackson delivered 22 points and 12 rebounds.

The Terps’ seventh straight win leaves them tied with Wisconsin for the Big Ten lead at 8-1. They are 6-0 on the road this season and 20-2 overall. The Badgers kept pace by opening on a 16-2 in a 57-43 stifling of Illinois. Ethan Happ had 14 points for Wisconsin, while Nigel Hayes added 11 and eight boards.

Nathan Adrian scored a career-high 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in No. 7 West Virginia’s 85-72 pounding of Iowa State. Tarik Phillip had 15 points as the 18-4 Mountaineers notched their third win in a row.

Creighton won a matchup of ranked teams as Justin Patton, Khyri Thomas and Marcus Foster scored 15 points apiece to lead the 22nd-rated Bluejays past the No. 16 Bulldogs, 76-67. Creighton hit 13 3-pointers and improved to 2-2 since losing star point guard Maurice Watson Jr. to a torn ACL.

NBA

Gregg Popovich is within one victory of an NBA record after his team silenced Russell Westbrook down the stretch.

The San Antonio Spurs blanked the league’s triple-doubles leader in the fourth quarter of a 108-94 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Westbrook scored 11 of his 27 points during a 23-4 spurt in the third period to help the Thunder turn an 18-point deficit into a one-point lead. But he missed all four of his fourth-quarter shots while the Spurs held Oklahoma City to 19 points.

Kawhi Leonard poured in 36 points to help Popovich collect his 1,126th career win, leaving him one shy of tying Jerry Sloan’s league record for one team.

The Wizards trounced the Knicks 117-101 to run their home winning streak to 15 and pull into a tie with Atlanta for the Southeast Division lead at 28-20. Bradley Beal dropped in 28 points on 12 of 18 shooting and Markieff Morris added 24 points as Washington won for the 11th time in its last 13 games.

The Lakers had dropped seven straight at home before Nick Young scored 23 points and Lou Williams added 21 in a 120-116 win over Denver. D’Angelo Russell had 22 points, a career-high 10 assists and seven rebounds for the Lakers after missing three straight games with a pair of mild leg injuries.

Damian Lillard delivered 27 points and Allan Crabbe chipped in 21 off the bench as Portland won for the fourth time in five games, 115-98 against Charlotte.

NFL

NFL teams try to avoid distractions as they prepare for a Super Bowl. The Atlanta Falcons have failed in that respect as a controversy swirls concerning the prescribing of painkillers to players under a previous coaching staff.

A string of emails that began in 2010 with the team’s head trainer and reached all the way to owner Arthur Blank shows a franchise worried about its “excessive” reliance on painkillers to treat players. One topic raised in the email chain concerned the review by an outside agency that found the team spent $81,000 on drug prescriptions for players in 2009, nearly three times the league average.

General manger Thomas Dimitroff says the club will not address the story now but will when the time is right because, he says, “it’s being litigated now.”

