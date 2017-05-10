Spurs Lose Leonard in Playoff Victory; Broncos Shuffling Offensive Line

NBA PLAYOFFS

The San Antonio Spurs have grabbed a three-games-to-two lead in the NBA’s Western Conference semifinals, but they finished Tuesday’s game without another starter due to injury.

Danny Green scored seven of his 16 points in overtime to lead the Spurs past the Rockets, 110-107. Green nailed a go-ahead 3-pointer and converted a three-point play to make it 109-107 with 30.1 seconds left before hitting a free throw.

The Spurs won it despite playing the extra period without Kawhi Leonard, who hurt his right ankle midway through the third quarter. Leonard played sparingly after the injury and sat out the entire overtime. He had 22 points and 15 rebounds in 38 minutes before exiting for good.

San Antonio lost guard Tony Parker to a season-ending left quadriceps injury suffered in Game 2 of the series.

James Harden had 33 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Rockets. He had a chance to hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds of OT, but it was blocked from behind by Manu Ginobili

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

The Ottawa Senators have advanced to the NHL’s Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 10 years.

Craig Anderson made 14 of his 37 saves in the third period to help the Senators close out their second-round series in six games, a 4-2 win over the Rangers in New York. Mark Stone scored the game-winner and had an assist for Ottawa, which hasn’t advanced this far since losing the 2007 Stanley Cup finals to Anaheim. Erik Karlsson also had a goal and an assist.

Anderson blanked the Rangers after Chris Kreider beat him 53 seconds into the third period. Jena-Gabriel Pageau added an empty-netter, his sixth goal of the series.

Ottawa will take on either Washington or Pittsburgh in the conference finals. The Capitals host the Penguins in Game 7 of their series on Wednesday.



NFL -BRONCOS

Broncos guard Max Garcia is moving from the left side of the O-line to the right to accommodate free agent newcomer Ron Leary, one of several additions GM John Elway made to toughen up his team in the trenches.

“I’ve been more comfortable on the left side because that’s where I’ve been pretty much my entire career in Dallas,” said Leary, who signed with Denver on the first day of free agency.

Garcia started all 16 games at left guard last season and played every snap but told new coach Vance Joseph and offensive line coach Jeff Davidson that he’d gladly move over.

“I don’t mind it. I don’t mind it at all. Really, I’m a team player. That’s really what it boils down to,” Garcia said. “I just see it as a part of the game. It doesn’t matter to me. I’m not one of those guys that is going to be playing at a set position my entire career because I haven’t done it yet. I started off at left tackle in college and then I moved to guard and moved to center. It really doesn’t matter to me.”

Plus, Garcia said, “I feel like I did better on the right side my rookie year” in 2015.

Garcia is one of the holdovers in Elway’s offseason makeover of the O-line.

MANNING INTO COLTS HALL-OF-FAME

Peyton Manning will become the first Indianapolis Colts player to have his jersey retired during a two-day celebration of his career this fall. The weekend begins with the unveiling of Manning’s statue outside Lucas Oil Stadium on Oct. 7, and concludes the following day when he is inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor and becomes the seventh player in franchise history with a retired number. Manning spent his first 13 seasons in Indy, where he won four MVP Awards and his first Super Bowl title.

HERNANDEZ CASE

Prosecutors plan to appeal a ruling that erases former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez’s conviction in a 2013 murder because he died before his appeal was heard. Judge Susan Garsh has ruled that the conviction must be dismissed under longstanding case law in Massachusetts that says a conviction is not final until a court has decided the merits of a defendant’s appeal. Prosecutors had argued that Hernandez forfeited his right to appeal when he made a “calculated” decision to take his own life.